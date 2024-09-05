Whether you’re dabbling in collagen or looking to improve your overall health with multivitamins, it can be tricky to know where to start when it comes to supplements, especially with so many new combinations and innovations available.

Fish oil (which contains omega-3) is one of the oldest and simplest dietary supplements and wellbeing enthusiasts are still taking it today. Used towards the end of the 1800s to treat a variety of diseases, omega-3 supplements are rooted in centuries of scientific research.

But what does this time-honoured health product actually do? “Omega-3 fatty acids are important in supporting the development and function of all organ systems in the body,” says health expert Professor Peter Calder. “They promote brain and eye development in infants and children, and cognitive function right across the life course.”

Omega-3 is a “healthy fat”, which contains EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). These components help the heart and blood vessels to work properly while helping the body to control inflammation. “Through these effects, they promote health and decrease the risk of many diseases,” Calder adds. According to nutritional therapist, Sasha Parkin, omega-3 also supports healthy hormone regulation.

But nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr explains that it “can be tricky to get adequate omega-3s in our diet, especially if you struggle to eat oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, anchovies and sardines, which are some of the best sources and provide EPA and DHA”. To that end, you may find that you want to supplement your diet with omega-3.

When choosing a supplement, a good tip is to look for one with the greatest amount of EPA and DHA. “The ratio of these depends on the aim you have. For example, if you’re focusing more on brain health, DHA may be higher than EPA,” Lenherr says.

If you’re keen to dip your toe into the world of omega-3 supplements but don’t know where to begin, we spoke with experts and asked for their recommendations. Each of these products has been tested and recommended by an expert and by our team. Read on for the best omega-3 supplements to support your wellbeing year-round.