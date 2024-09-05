Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
These supplements have the power to improve brain, eye and heart health while boosting your overall wellbeing
Whether you’re dabbling in collagen or looking to improve your overall health with multivitamins, it can be tricky to know where to start when it comes to supplements, especially with so many new combinations and innovations available.
Fish oil (which contains omega-3) is one of the oldest and simplest dietary supplements and wellbeing enthusiasts are still taking it today. Used towards the end of the 1800s to treat a variety of diseases, omega-3 supplements are rooted in centuries of scientific research.
But what does this time-honoured health product actually do? “Omega-3 fatty acids are important in supporting the development and function of all organ systems in the body,” says health expert Professor Peter Calder. “They promote brain and eye development in infants and children, and cognitive function right across the life course.”
Omega-3 is a “healthy fat”, which contains EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). These components help the heart and blood vessels to work properly while helping the body to control inflammation. “Through these effects, they promote health and decrease the risk of many diseases,” Calder adds. According to nutritional therapist, Sasha Parkin, omega-3 also supports healthy hormone regulation.
But nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr explains that it “can be tricky to get adequate omega-3s in our diet, especially if you struggle to eat oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, anchovies and sardines, which are some of the best sources and provide EPA and DHA”. To that end, you may find that you want to supplement your diet with omega-3.
When choosing a supplement, a good tip is to look for one with the greatest amount of EPA and DHA. “The ratio of these depends on the aim you have. For example, if you’re focusing more on brain health, DHA may be higher than EPA,” Lenherr says.
If you’re keen to dip your toe into the world of omega-3 supplements but don’t know where to begin, we spoke with experts and asked for their recommendations. Each of these products has been tested and recommended by an expert and by our team. Read on for the best omega-3 supplements to support your wellbeing year-round.
“This is the best value premium omega-3 on the market, as the amount of omega-3 you get per capsule is great and leaves no fishy aftertaste,” Lenherr says.
Our fitness and wellbeing editor agrees: “I always recommend Inessa because this brand is rigorously tested and only contains the purest ingredients with no fillers or nonsense. They’re a safe bet for a quality supplement.”
Helping you get all the omega-3 you need in one clinical-strength softgel, each dose of Inessa’s fish oil contains 480mg EPA and 360mg DHA, while coming in natural triglyceride form for high bioavailability, meaning it absorbs well into your system.
Recommended to support heart, brain and eye health, the omega-3 gels can also help maintain healthy blood pressure, exercise recovery and reduce inflammation which can help with aches and pains, especially as you age.
These omega-3 supplements from Myvitamins also contain EPA and DHA, helping to contribute to the normal function of the heart. Packaged into a convenient softgel, each contains 300ml of omega-3 fish oil per serving.
If this is your first foray into the world of fish oil supplements this is an affordable no-frills option that can help with getting you started. You’ll get 90 capsules for less than £10 so if you’re taking one to three capsules a day with a meal they’ll last you a long time.
The brand also offers a vegan alternative that contains 500ml of DHA algae oil per serving for an affordable £9.99. Those following a vegan or vegetarian diet struggle even more to consume healthy omega-3, 6 and 9 so this alternative is a great option if your diet doesn’t include any oily fish at all.
“Wild Nutrition uses fully food-grown supplements, with no synthetic nutrients or fillers, and it is Marine Stewardship Council sustainably sourced,” Lenherr explains.
These are important factors to consider when shopping for supplements. In a bid to save money, people will often invest in cheaper supplements but in doing so, they’ll compromise on the purity and see fewer benefits. Ethical sourcing is also paramount when searching for the perfect product and trusted brands will always display their sustainability credentials clearly.
Supporting heart, brain and eye function, Wild Nutrition’s MSC sustainably sourced supplements should be taken four times a day for an optimum dose. Each dose contains 800mg of EPA and 400mg of DHA, with the softgels described as being easy to swallow and kind to your digestive system.
Bare Biology’s fish oil supplements contain 1,460mg of fish oil per two capsules, covering all your needs. They contain EPA and DHA and according to Lenherr, this is the “strongest, purest fish oil you’ll find”.
Bare Biology sources from sustainably caught Norwegian fish, and the brand claims there’s no fishy aftertaste. Touted as easy to swallow and gentle on the tummy, anyone 12 years old and upwards can take the supplements.
The brand also offers a vegan omega-3 alternative and an omega supplement specifically targeted for pregnant people so your needs are still covered if hitting your quota is a little more difficult for you.
These Nordic Naturals supplements are perfect for those looking for a higher dose of omega-3. The brand suggests two softgels for your daily dose, equating to a 1,280mg total of omega-3 (toting up 650mg EPA and 450mg DHA respectively).
Lenherr says the brand’s products have “undetectable levels of environmental toxins, such as PCBs and heavy metals, so [this] is a great quality supplement brand you can fully trust”.
Sourced from wild-caught sardines and anchovies, the softgels are lemon-flavoured, to help eliminate the fishy aftertaste found in many omega-3 supplements. Plus, they’re certified by Friends of the Sea.
Offering EPA and DHA in each serving, these supplements are 55 per cent smaller than a regular strength fish oil softgel but boast the same health benefits. This makes them ideal for anyone who finds it difficult to swallow pills – something that can really get in the way of your health goals.
Made with concentrated wild Alaskan fish oil and made at a family-owned and operated cGMP refinery, each serving contains 360mg EPA and 270mg DHA for a total of 630mg per capsule.
The brand recommends taking two capsules per day so with 60 in a bottle, one bottle should last you a whole month.
Our fitness and wellbeing editor says, “I’ve been relying on Wiley’s Finest for quality high-strength fish oil supplements for years. The range caters to different health needs and concerns and offers vegan options too, but these minis are my favourites. They still pack a punch but the capsules are much smaller than the giant softgels you might find from other brands.”
Omega-3 works hard. It helps the heart and blood vessels to work properly while helping the body to control inflammation. Nutritional therapist, Sasha Parkin adds that omega-3 is also beneficial for healthy hormone regulation. “Nutrition plays a crucial role in menstrual health; as hormones change throughout the month, essential vitamins and minerals can help support common period symptoms including cramps, mood swings, sleep disturbance, bloating and skin breakouts. 43 per cent of women report that their periods can disrupt their eating and sleeping patterns so increasing your omega-3 intake can be beneficial, especially during the luteal phase,” explains Parkin.
But despite omega-3 being incredibly beneficial for your health, many people struggle to consume enough. “The important thing with omega-3s is that our bodies cannot produce them on their own, so, we are reliant on dietary intake,” nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr explains. “It can be tricky to get adequate omega-3s in our diet, especially if you struggle to eat oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, anchovies and sardines, which are some of the best sources and provide EPA and DHA.”
Dr Carrie Ruxton from Health & Food Supplements Information Service explains that “intakes remain far too low as just one-third of the UK population eats any oily fish. Worse still, the next generation seems to be heading for fish avoidance with British teenagers eating just eight servings a year instead of the recommended one a week. Most of us are missing out on important nutrients but a fish oil or omega-3 supplement provides a simple, acceptable means to bridge the gap when people can’t or won’t eat a weekly serving of salmon, mackerel or tuna”.
When choosing a supplement, a good tip is to look for one with the greatest amount of EPA and DHA. “The ratio of these depends on the aim you have. For example, if you’re focusing more on brain health, DHA may be higher than EPA,” Lenherr says.
While there’s no reference daily intake (RDI) set for omega-3 in the UK, the cholesterol charity Heart UK suggests adults should have around 500mg of combined EPA and DHA per day. If you’re vegan or vegetarian, there are algae-based supplements that can also provide EPA and DHA.
It’s also important to look for products that are IFOS certified (a third-party testing programme for fish oils that helps test purity, quality and safety) and sustainable supplements (look for Friends of The Sea or Marine Stewardship Council certification). Cheap lower quality may not be ethically sourced and will likely not contain pure ingredients that absorb effectively into the body. It’s also very important to check expiration dates on products like fish oil because this supplement is derived from an organic source and won’t benefit you if it’s rancid when you take it.
As always, it’s worth checking with your doctor or nutritionist before taking new supplements, particularly if you have specific health concerns, are on medication or you’re pregnant (many omega-3 supplements aren’t recommended in pregnancy, owing to the high vitamin A content). Those on blood thinners should also tread with caution, as taking high doses of omega-3 can thin the blood.
