Best magnesium supplements, as recommended by experts

From the benefits and side effects to the best options to choose, here’s everything to know about magnesium
If you’re currently taking stock of your health goals, you might have already developed a supplement protocol that works for you. However, even though taking a daily dose of vitamins can help to support your wellbeing alongside fitness and a balanced diet, knowing which types of supplements to take and in what doses is a proactive move too.
When it comes to improving sleep, easing aches and pains, and supporting overall health, magnesium supplements should be top of your list. But how much magnesium do you need? Is it possible to get enough through diet alone and if you’re taking a supplement, what kind should you be taking for best results? We turned to nutritional experts for the facts.
Nutritionist Maz Packham explains that “magnesium is needed for more than 300 different reactions in the body and is involved in everything from sleep, mood, to bone health and blood pressure, even energy production. It’s often referred to as nature’s tranquiliser because it’s a natural muscle relaxer.”
Naturopathic nutritionist Jess Shand further emphasises the significance of magnesium. She says, the “important and versatile mineral (that lots of people are low in) helps energy metabolism, relieves stress, improves sleep, can combat restless legs, aids muscle recovery and supports bones and teeth”.
”Although magnesium is found in a variety of foods including leafy greens, whole grains and nuts and seeds, the process of refining foods combined with increasingly poor soil quality means we are not getting as much of this important mineral through our diets as we used to.”
If you’re concerned about low magnesium levels or want to supplement the nutrient for better sleep, treating muscle pain or boosting your mood and metabolism, we’ve rounded up the best magnesium supplements to take, according to experts. Read on for the pick of the best in powder and capsule form as well as when to take them and in what doses.
Packham says: “I often recommend Pure Encapsulations magnesium glycinate, it’s a highly bioavailable form of magnesium which means the body is easily able to absorb it, it’s also typically very well tolerated.” You can buy it in packs of 90, 180 and 360, with the recommended dosage being two capsules once or twice daily.
“If you’re prone to anxiety, stress, or poor sleep, this is the one for you as the magnesium is combined with amino acid glycine to help calm and aid relaxation. Stress (and alcohol) also deplete magnesium increasing our need for it so a supplement can help,” Packham highlights.
Snap up a 30-day supply of magnesium sourced from natural ingredients, with this 60-capsule bottle. It’s Shand’s favourite and she says: “This is my number one magnesium supplement on the market because it’s food-grown, which means it’s more bioavailable and therefore the body recognises it more easily and is able to absorb the capsules and utilise them in your body.”
Take two capsules daily (Shand recommends this should be before bed), with or without food.
As this supplement is made from algae found in pure sea water, Packham notes that “one capsule contains 100 per cent of your daily requirement of magnesium, plus it has added prebiotic to support the gut”. As well as magnesium sourced from seawater, the only other ingredients are organic baobab and its tapioca shell.
Plus, “the brand uses biodegradable packaging which is another tick for me, and the pouches are easy to travel with,” she adds.
If you don’t want to take tablets, this blend could be a great option. “Another way to increase your magnesium intake and support your body (and hormones), particularly when it comes to helping you ease into a state of rest and relaxation in the evening, is to drink a cup of this,” recommends Shand. The blend is vegan-friendly, and it doesn’t contain any artificial flavours. Add a single scoop to hot or cold water ahead of settling down for bed.
“This potent apoptogenic formula contains magnesium, ashwagandha and reishi mushroom which work in synergy together to provide the perfect calming and delicious-tasting magnesium-rich elixir,” she says.
This is another supplement powder option that Packham says “combines highly absorbable magnesium glycinate with B vitamins and amino acids like taurine and l-theanine to help relieve feelings of stress, improve mood and optimise energy”. It’s vegan and gluten-free and it’s been designed to help tackle fatigue.
This magnesium supplement is available in raspberry, orange, and chamomile flavours, “making it palatable and easy to add into your afternoon routine.” Packham adds.
With three forms of high-absorption magnesium, this powder from JSHealth is ideal for those who might struggle to swallow a daily supplement. Simply mix the raspberry lemonade flavour powder with water. It contains no artificial colours, sweeteners or flavours and is a good way to get your recommended daily dose of magnesium. However, do bear in mind that if you already consume plenty of foods that are rich in this mineral, a serving of this powder might be too much on top of your daily intake.
Packham explains that “this is a better option than JSHealth’s magnesium tablet as it contains fewer binding agents. Many supplement brands, not all, will add extra ingredients to their capsules and pills to preserve the contents so a powder like this is a good alternative.”
Packham says: “Inessa is a quality supplement brand and one I recommend in some of my individual client protocols. Magnesium bisglycinate can be easier for the body to absorb and the capsules also contain a more bioavailable form of magnesium from marine sources.”
These supplements are free from fillers and binders, delivering the nutrients inside in as pure a form as possible. They’re also vegan and gluten-free.
To provide a clear view of the difference between the magnesium supplements, we’ve put together a helpful table:
Product
Type of supplement
Type of magnesium
Servings
Magnesium per serving
Price
Capsules
Magnesium glycinate
90
120mg
£27.50
Capsules
Food-grown magnesium
60
40mg
£18.52
Capsules
Marine magnesium
30
188mg
£11
Powder
Magnesium bisglycinate
30
187.5mg
£32
Powder
Magnesium glycinate
30
200mg
£36.95
Powder
Magnesium amino acid chelate, glycinate and citrate
30
402mg
£24.99
Capsules
Marine magnesium, bisglycinate and threonate
60
153mg
£24.99
Magnesium supplements can offer a range of benefits, including helping with sleep, supporting bone health, improving mood and energy, combating restless legs and helping with muscle recovery.
“It’s safe to take magnesium every day, however in terms of dosage, always stick to the recommended amounts as taking it in excess can lead to side effects, such as diarrhoea and nausea,” Packham highlights. She added that “magnesium glycinate is best for sensitive digestive systems, whereas magnesium oxide, magnesium chloride and magnesium gluconate may be more likely to cause side effects”.
Always speak to a medical professional ahead of adding supplements to your routine if you’re at all unsure, have a medical condition or need further information.
The best time to take magnesium supplements tends to be with meals, to avoid an upset stomach. “It’s better to take your magnesium supplements in the evening as you get more relaxation benefits”, adds Packham.
How long magnesium supplements take to work can vary from person to person “depending on how deficient you may be, how bioavailable the formula is and how well you absorb the nutrient in your body,” Packham explains.
It might be the case that you “feel effects quite quickly in a matter of a week or two for some people, but I would give it at least four to six weeks if you’re taking it to correct a deficiency”, recommends Packham. “Be aware that it can also take up to several months, so consistency really is key if you’re trying to build up optimal levels from a state of deficiency,” she adds.
