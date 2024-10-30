Best magnesium supplements, as recommended by experts

If you’re currently taking stock of your health goals, you might have already developed a supplement protocol that works for you. However, even though taking a daily dose of vitamins can help to support your wellbeing alongside fitness and a balanced diet, knowing which types of supplements to take and in what doses is a proactive move too.

When it comes to improving sleep, easing aches and pains, and supporting overall health, magnesium supplements should be top of your list. But how much magnesium do you need? Is it possible to get enough through diet alone and if you’re taking a supplement, what kind should you be taking for best results? We turned to nutritional experts for the facts.

Nutritionist Maz Packham explains that “magnesium is needed for more than 300 different reactions in the body and is involved in everything from sleep, mood, to bone health and blood pressure, even energy production. It’s often referred to as nature’s tranquiliser because it’s a natural muscle relaxer.”

Naturopathic nutritionist Jess Shand further emphasises the significance of magnesium. She says, the “important and versatile mineral (that lots of people are low in) helps energy metabolism, relieves stress, improves sleep, can combat restless legs, aids muscle recovery and supports bones and teeth”.

”Although magnesium is found in a variety of foods including leafy greens, whole grains and nuts and seeds, the process of refining foods combined with increasingly poor soil quality means we are not getting as much of this important mineral through our diets as we used to.”

If you’re concerned about low magnesium levels or want to supplement the nutrient for better sleep, treating muscle pain or boosting your mood and metabolism, we’ve rounded up the best magnesium supplements to take, according to experts. Read on for the pick of the best in powder and capsule form as well as when to take them and in what doses.

Best expert-recommended magnesium supplements