Best menopause supplements as recommended by experts

Menopause experts shares their top non-negotiable supplements for symptom relief and hormone support
With celebrities such as Davina McCall, Patsy Kensit and Gwyneth Paltrow all speaking candidly about their own experiences, the UK now has a much better understanding of what actually takes place during menopause – and the impact on women’s health. But awareness can only do so much and for those entering perimenopause or experiencing menopause symptoms, changes to one’s health can be alarming or difficult to deal with.
A recent study commissioned by Kalms showed that 83 per cent of menopausal women reported experiencing stress and anxiety in the past year, with a quarter admitting to suffering from these feelings daily. Six in 10 find it difficult to manage feelings of worry or fear and more than a third have avoided new roles or promotions at work due to anxiety.
Dr Rosie Khan, a GP with a special interest in menopause and lifestyle medicine explains that "many women don’t immediately connect anxiety and stress with menopause, often focusing on physical symptoms like hot flushes and sleep disturbances”.
She adds: "As oestrogen and progesterone levels decline, serotonin – our key mood-regulating neurotransmitter – is affected, contributing to increased anxiety. Some women find relief through medication; however, lifestyle changes and natural approaches can be just as effective. The key is finding the right support, whether that’s speaking to a healthcare professional, exploring natural remedies or making small daily changes to improve wellbeing."
So, what actually is menopause? It occurs when the menstrual cycle stops and a person has their last phase of ovulation and their final period. At this point, oestrogen and progesterone levels begin to decrease. While the average menopause age is 51, hormones can begin fluctuating at around 45. This is known as perimenopause and symptoms such as hot flushes, fatigue, anxiety and joint pain can start to indicate that menopause is imminent.
Some people go through menopause earlier and for some, perimenopause can begin around the age of 30, though this only affects about five per cent of women. Other people might experience an early menopause due to hormonal conditions, cancer treatment or procedures like hysterectomy or ovary removal, which cause what’s known as surgical menopause.
Fluctuating hormone levels can feel significantly worse if a person isn’t taking good care of themselves and poor sleep, poor diet and lack of movement can impact symptoms like joint and muscle pain, fatigue and anxiety.
Specialist menopause nutritionist and co-author of The Perimenopause Solution (from 99p, Amazon.co.uk) Emma Bardwell impresses the importance of diet during menopause. In particular, Bardwell says women should ensure they are consuming enough protein, calcium and fibre.
When it comes to supplements, many are now being marketed specifically for menopause and, while many of these contain food-grown nutrients and adaptogens that can help ease symptoms, consumers should be careful when taking these sorts of products. Certain ingredients can interact with HRT (hormone replacement therapy) and other poor-quality ingredients or fillers in supplements could make issues like stomach sensitivity worse.
‘Meno washing’ has also become a real concern, so we checked in with Bardwell for her expert suggestions on which menopause supplements are worth taking and which are better left on the shelf. Read on for the verdict.
Emma Bardwell and Dr Rosie Khan are both qualified women’s health experts who specialise in menopause and perimenopause. Every one of their recommendations is tailored to guide women though the symptoms of menopause and to support health and wellbeing long term. They know the difference between meno washing and a quality supplement and are experts when it comes to dosage, quality and how specific solutions interact.
There are numerous physical and psychological symptoms of menopause, and women can experience these over a duration of anything from a few months to a few years. Common menopause symptoms include mood changes, anxiety, poor sleep, fatigue, night sweats, hot flushes, joint pain, loss of libido, brain fog, dry itchy skin and changes to one’s skin and hair.
Everyone experiences symptoms slightly differently and some people might struggle more with mental symptoms and mood than physical symptoms, or the other way around. It’s important to be aware of your body and to log any changes so that you can track what’s happening and discuss what’s bothering you with a health professional if you need to.
Bardwell explains that, “oestrogen is used in pretty much every cell in the body. It helps with peristalsis (the movement of food through the body), production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin (which affects mood), bone-building and blood vessels.”
There are also many more uses for oestrogen – it supports immunity, joints and bones and the moisture levels in our skin. “When oestrogen drops, all of the above can possibly be affected. This can result in gut-related complaints like constipation or bloating, low mood, loss of bone mass, palpitations, migraines, increased UTIs and vaginal dryness, and dryer, itchier and more sensitive skin,” Bardwell adds.
“When progesterone levels dip, our ability to cope with stress is reduced,” and “fluctuating testosterone can impact mood, skin (acne), bones and motivation,” she explains. Low progesterone can often interfere with sleep and cause issues with heightened anxiety and low mood.
There are many reasons someone might want to take menopause supplements. Natural ingredients, food-grown nutrients and additional minerals can ease symptoms and provide additional nutritional support during this life stage. However, they are not a substitute for the nutritional values found in food, and should therefore be used alongside a balanced diet.
Supplements can help you top up on essential helpful nutrients but you might also want to consider using whole foods, sleep aids and relaxation techniques alongside gentle exercise to manage your symptoms.
Rather than simply buying a product marketed as being for menopause, it’s important to look for supplements offering support in specific areas. The likes of omega 3 could be helpful for joint pain and magnesium offers support when it comes to anxiety and sleep problems.
“Many people explore natural options to support their mental wellbeing.,” explains Dr Khan. “Some find herbal remedies such as pharmaceutical quality lavender oil or valerian root helpful for promoting a sense of calm. If you decide to try these, look out for the THR logo on the packaging, which shows the product is licensed for quality and safety under traditional herbal registration.”
There can be some contraindicating factors when taking a supplement, warns Bardwell. For example, it is important to note that “fish oil is not advised for anyone taking blood thinners like warfarin.”
If you’re taking HRT you might also want to avoid supplements like St John’s wort, evening primrose oil, red clover, black cohosh and ginseng. Many menopause supplements contain these ingredients and when taken without HRT they can potentially improve menopause symptoms. However, combined with HRT they can produce side effects and interfere with the effectiveness of the HRT.
If you’re at all unsure, always consult a qualified nutritionist or dietician before taking menopause supplements.
Dr Khan explains that there are several things to consider when it comes to your wellbeing during menopause. “Exercise isn’t just for fitness, it’s a powerful mood booster,” she says. “Even a brisk 10-minute walk can help relieve stress and anxiety by triggering the release of endorphins. If high-intensity workouts feel daunting, try dancing in your kitchen, swimming or a gentle yoga session.”
“Sometimes, the best thing you can do is simply pause. Whether it’s through mindfulness, a relaxing bath or even a few minutes of deep breathing, giving yourself a break can reset your mind and ease anxiety. Try carving out a quiet moment each day to focus on being present.”
“Bottling up anxiety only makes it worse. Talk to a trusted friend, join a support group or seek professional help if needed. Simply saying ‘I’m struggling’ can be a huge relief and the first step toward feeling better,” she adds.
When it comes to menopause supplements for bone and muscle health, Bardwell recommends taking D3 and K2. But she also points out that a varied and balanced diet is essential for managing symptoms. “Calcium is crucial for bones. We need almost 1,200mg when we hit 50 years of age (almost twice the recommendation for the under 50s),” Bardwell says. This is because as hormone levels drop, bones can become weaker and more brittle.
However, she adds, calcium is “one ingredient that I don’t recommend supplementing unless advised by a doctor. Calcium supplements can cause arteries to harden. Instead, look to food sources such as dairy, sardines, broccoli, almonds, green leafy veg, sesame seeds, tofu and other soya products like milk and yoghurt.”
