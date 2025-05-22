Best menopause supplements as recommended by experts

With celebrities such as Davina McCall, Patsy Kensit and Gwyneth Paltrow all speaking candidly about their own experiences, the UK now has a much better understanding of what actually takes place during menopause – and the impact on women’s health. But awareness can only do so much and for those entering perimenopause or experiencing menopause symptoms, changes to one’s health can be alarming or difficult to deal with.

A recent study commissioned by Kalms showed that 83 per cent of menopausal women reported experiencing stress and anxiety in the past year, with a quarter admitting to suffering from these feelings daily. Six in 10 find it difficult to manage feelings of worry or fear and more than a third have avoided new roles or promotions at work due to anxiety.

Dr Rosie Khan, a GP with a special interest in menopause and lifestyle medicine explains that "many women don’t immediately connect anxiety and stress with menopause, often focusing on physical symptoms like hot flushes and sleep disturbances”.

She adds: "As oestrogen and progesterone levels decline, serotonin – our key mood-regulating neurotransmitter – is affected, contributing to increased anxiety. Some women find relief through medication; however, lifestyle changes and natural approaches can be just as effective. The key is finding the right support, whether that’s speaking to a healthcare professional, exploring natural remedies or making small daily changes to improve wellbeing."

So, what actually is menopause? It occurs when the menstrual cycle stops and a person has their last phase of ovulation and their final period. At this point, oestrogen and progesterone levels begin to decrease. While the average menopause age is 51, hormones can begin fluctuating at around 45. This is known as perimenopause and symptoms such as hot flushes, fatigue, anxiety and joint pain can start to indicate that menopause is imminent.

Some people go through menopause earlier and for some, perimenopause can begin around the age of 30, though this only affects about five per cent of women. Other people might experience an early menopause due to hormonal conditions, cancer treatment or procedures like hysterectomy or ovary removal, which cause what’s known as surgical menopause.

Fluctuating hormone levels can feel significantly worse if a person isn’t taking good care of themselves and poor sleep, poor diet and lack of movement can impact symptoms like joint and muscle pain, fatigue and anxiety.

Specialist menopause nutritionist and co-author of The Perimenopause Solution (from 99p, Amazon.co.uk) Emma Bardwell impresses the importance of diet during menopause. In particular, Bardwell says women should ensure they are consuming enough protein, calcium and fibre.

When it comes to supplements, many are now being marketed specifically for menopause and, while many of these contain food-grown nutrients and adaptogens that can help ease symptoms, consumers should be careful when taking these sorts of products. Certain ingredients can interact with HRT (hormone replacement therapy) and other poor-quality ingredients or fillers in supplements could make issues like stomach sensitivity worse.

‘Meno washing’ has also become a real concern, so we checked in with Bardwell for her expert suggestions on which menopause supplements are worth taking and which are better left on the shelf. Read on for the verdict.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Emma Bardwell and Dr Rosie Khan are both qualified women’s health experts who specialise in menopause and perimenopause. Every one of their recommendations is tailored to guide women though the symptoms of menopause and to support health and wellbeing long term. They know the difference between meno washing and a quality supplement and are experts when it comes to dosage, quality and how specific solutions interact.