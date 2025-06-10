12 best Father’s Day gifts 2025, tested on dads aged 30 to 70

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Got a dad who’s difficult to buy for? We’ve got you covered
Father’s Day is fast approaching and this year it falls on Sunday 15 June, so there’s a lot pressure to find the perfect gift.
When it comes to showing appreciation for the dads, stepdads, grandads, and father figures in our lives, finding the right present isn’t easy. There’s plenty of mass-produced, macho, stereotypical tat out there, and none of it is quite right for making a thoughtful gesture.
That’s why we’ve done all the hard work for you, taking a deep dive into the market to find the best Father’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to go down a treat.
The key to getting it right is to tailor your gift to your dad’s personality, hobbies, and lifestyle. Whether he’s a foodie, tech enthusiast, outdoor adventurer, or simply enjoys a potter in the garden, there’s a gift out there to suit him. Think about what he enjoys doing in his spare time, or consider a present that might encourage him to explore something new.
There are lots of fail-safe gifts that almost any man would be happy to receive, too, including food, drinks, or a personalised present. No matter your budget or your dad’s taste, we’ve rounded up thoughtful, practical, and fun gift ideas that will genuinely make him feel appreciated this Father’s Day.
To collate our pick of the best Father’s Day gifts, we recruited a crack team of dads aged 30 to 70, each with a wide range of interests. We spent weeks testing every single product and considered everything from how much the tester genuinely liked the gift upon receipt to whether it was something they still reached for a few weeks down the line. We’ve made sure to include a range of options to suit every type of father figure, whether he’s into fashion, skincare or considers himself a big kid at heart. Plus, we’ve kept price in mind, with small treats, luxury buys and everything in between to choose from. Ultimately though, the products that made the cut had to put a smile on their faces.
Sarah Jones is IndyBest’s assistant editor and has years of experience when it comes to writing and editing shopping content, so it’s fair to say she knows a thing or two about finding quality products. Committed to helping you find the perfect item for your dad or father figure, Sarah has combined her bank of fail-safe present ideas with her shopping expertise to steer her selection of top-rated gifts featured here.
They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, and this hamper might just prove it. Inside this Cornish Company hamper, you’ll find a veritable feast of both sweet and savoury fixings, including four plain scones accompanied by mini jars of strawberry jam and a tub of Rodda’s Cornish clotted cream, as well as a packet of fairings (ginger biscuits) and shortbread. The star of the show, though, has to be the steak pasties, of which there are two – fingers crossed your dad’s in the mood for sharing.
Generously filled, the pasties are made with tender chunks of peppery steak, potato, onion and swede, all wrapped up in buttery golden pastry. They were, by far, some of the nicest we’ve ever tried. The hamper also comes with a selection of drinks, including four tea bags and two bottles of Cornish ale that went down a treat with our tester.
If your dad is plant-based, the company makes other, equally tasty hampers for vegetarian and vegan dads, too. We also love that you can choose to include a gift card with a personal message and get the hamper sent directly to your dad’s front door. So, you can still show him you care, even if you can’t be there to celebrate in person.
If your dad insists he doesn’t need anything, a mug is a low-pressure gift that he’s sure to use – especially if he always starts his day with a hot drink. A colourful addition to a desk, the mug features bright green and blue stripes finished with a shiny glaze and the word “dad” written in a golden tone on the front.
As far as mugs go, it has a sturdy feel with a nice weight to it and a comfortable handle that’s easy to grip, even for larger hands. The size is generous, too – just right for dad’s beverage of choice. Ideal for recipients who appreciate the little things, it’s a perfect blend of practicality and that personal touch. Unfortunately, M&S is currently unable to accept online orders following the recent cyber attack, but we’ve spotted this mug in stores, so you can head to your local M&S to pick up the mug.
Whether he's pottering around the house, strolling to the shops, or kicking back in the sunshine, these mules are the perfect blend of effortless style and practical comfort. The slip-on shoes are made from premium suede and feature a trendy centre seam that makes them feel far more elevated than your standard pair of sandals. We’re also big fans of the adjustable side buckle, which not only adds a stylish touch but also allows for a secure and personalised fit
Our tester has pretty much lived in their pair since he first slipped them on, wearing them while working from home, during the school run and for sunny walks along the coast. The verdict? They’re insanely comfortable (when worn with or without socks) and, thanks to the lightweight and cushioned footbed, they won’t mess up your feet, even after a long day. The only downside? While suede is very durable, it’s a tricky material to care for and can be easily scuffed or ruined by water. So, we’d recommend investing in a decent protector.
If his current pair of pyjamas has seen better days or, like our tester, he often retires to bed wearing the same T-shirt he’s had on all day, this set could be the perfect gift. Our tester was so impressed by this sleepwear set that he’s since become a total pyjama convert, and we’re not surprised.
The PJs are made from a combination of Tencel and modal, and feel amazingly soft and silky. While they have a decent weight to them that exudes quality, they’re also incredibly breathable, making them an especially good choice for those who run hot through the night.
The fit is spot on, too, with a relaxed shape that enables you to move around freely, so we recommend sticking to his usual size. Perfect for summer evenings and a great choice for lounging or sleeping, these pyjamas are sustainable and stylish.
Whether you’re buying for a certified coffee connoisseur or a dad who just loves a morning cup of coffee, this subscription is just what he needs. A great way to try out a range of different beans from around the globe, each delivery contains a fresh batch of coffee, which comes with a handy description card telling you all about its tasting notes and where the beans are grown. We also received a small extra treat in each of our boxes, including a bunch of Rave-themed stickers and car air freshener – a nice, fun touch.
So, how does it work? Well, there are two different plans to choose from: traditional (£8.95 per month) or discovery (£9.95 per month). Both include a monthly batch of a different single-origin coffee, but the main difference between them is that the discovery box features more unusual coffees. When it comes to gifting, you can choose to build the subscription yourself or let them choose. If you opt for the latter, you simply select the subscription length, add a gift message and schedule a gift email to arrive in their inbox on the date of your choice. However, if you’re confident that you know what they like, you can customise everything from the grind style, subscription length, number of bags per delivery and the date you’d like their first box to arrive.
Our dads tried a whole bean batch of dark-roasted Papua New Guinea lamari (no. 289). It had delicious notes of treacle, malt and dark chocolate, and it did not disappoint. The result was a coffee full of flavour and aroma without too much bitterness, and one our dads have enjoyed every day since.
Whether your father is a fitness fanatic or eager to become more active, this kettlebell makes for a fantastic gift. A compact piece of home workout equipment, it combines multiple weight options (in 2kg increments) into one. Available in two sizes (8-16kg or 16-24kg), just push down and rotate the knob in the centre to set the weight, then pick it up.
We were impressed with the quality of this kettlebell after trying everything from classic swings to deadlifts, thrusters and goblet squats. It feels secure in your hands and is finished with a textured powder coating for a good grip, even when you’re in the middle of a particularly sweaty workout. The design is ideal for dads who want a home gym setup without cluttering the space with multiple weights.
If chosen carefully, a wallet has the potential to be a brilliant gift, and we don’t think you can go wrong with this sleek leather option from Bellroy. Practical and stylish, it has a simple design with a slim profile that means it fits comfortably in your pocket, without adding too much bulk. Crafted from premium full-grain cow leather, it has a smooth and luxurious feel that we’re sure will age well over time, and there are a choice of six colours to pick from.
Don’t be deceived by its minimalist appearance, though – it has plenty of room to store essentials, with the wallet able to hold up to eight cards. We really loved the addition of a quick-access external slot, which is perfect for your dad’s most-used card. All of the dads who tested this wallet loved the magnetic closure, which not only allows for smooth and fast opening and closing but also means cards are kept secure. It has RFID protection too, to prevent identity theft. The only drawback is that it’s made from leather; vegetarian or vegan dads might prefer the Mirum leather slim sleeve (£85, Bellroy.com).
This set from Molton Brown is ideal for dads who might be sceptical about fancy grooming products. Inside the box, there are two body washes with different scents – sunlit clementine and vetiver, and orange and bergamot – both ideal for the coming summer months.
The first is a citrus-woody fragrance that starts bright but goes on to release a smoky-earthy aroma, while the second is gorgeously fresh with an almost floral blend and hints of musk. Both are energising, making them ideal for morning showers, and we loved how the scents lingered long after using the body wash.
Aside from the addictive scents, the body washes leave skin feeling soft and moisturised. Bonus points are given for the beautiful packaging, too, with the duo coming in an elegant brown box emblazoned with Molton Brown’s signature logo.
You could just pop to the supermarket and pick up a half-decent bottle of wine, but if your dad’s a bit of a wine snob, he might appreciate you going the extra mile. A top pick for fans of red, this pinot noir has an elegant profile that’s perfect for a homemade meal or relaxing after work.
He’ll find an intense hit of black cherry and raspberry, but this sharpness is mellowed by hints of cedar and smoke that give the wine a delectable warmth. This is a fantastic bottle that’s incredibly complex and a joy to drink. Plus, at £14, it offers excellent value for money.
Whether your father figure is a big kid at heart or loves nothing more than getting stuck in with a technical building challenge, a Lego set could be the ideal gift. We’re big fans of this insect collection, which would be a particularly great option for those who love nature. Inside, you’ll find three detailed insect builds: a blue butterfly perched on a flower, a Hercules beetle with articulated limbs, and a Chinese mantis posed on a branch. It’s a complex build, with 1,111 pieces in total, so it will give dads an excuse to take some me-time while constructing each insect – on average, it took us about an hour to build each one.
A creative and surprisingly therapeutic gift, we think this is a thoughtful twist on the classic Lego set, and is ideal for dads who love to create or collect. If bugs aren’t his thing, there are plenty of other themed builds to choose from, including cars, (Lego McLaren MP4/4, £53.99, Johnlewis.com) landmarks (Lego London skyline, £27.99, Amazon.co.uk), and even Star Wars characters (Lego R2-D2, £66.98, Amazon.co.uk).
Shopping for a style-conscious dad? This cap would make a worthy addition to his summer wardrobe. One tester, who is particularly picky when it comes to the brands he wears, was over the moon to receive this accessory from British label Percival.
Known for its refined aesthetic and statement pieces, Percival nails the balance between classic and contemporary. With a simple navy colourway, it’s not overly loud or flashy, and we love the addition of the retro-inspired chainstitched “Perci” script across the front. Made from cotton twill, it feels durable and lightweight, ideal for warmer days. We loved the curved brim and the adjustable strap at the back, so it will comfortably fit most heads. An accessory like this makes a great gift for fashionable dads, as you don’t need to worry about getting the size wrong, and it’s something that will pair well with most casual outfits.
If your dad appreciates the finer things, Le Labo’s thé noir 29 might be the perfect Father’s Day gift. It’s a striking scent that’s sure to turn heads. He’ll find bergamot and fig, cedarwood, bay leaves, vetiver and musk. It’s woody and slightly smoky with a fresh and fruity twist. It’s unique without being overly loud. It has a mysterious, alluring feel to it, making it just as wearable in the day as during the evening.
It has immense staying power, too. It can be smelled on the skin well into the following day. The only downside? This is, without doubt, a luxury buy, as the small 15ml size will set you back more than £70. However, if your budget allows, this is a multifaceted fragrance that’s worth every penny.
The perfect gift for your dad will depend on his hobbies and interests to your budget, and whether or not you’ll be seeing him in person. That’s why we think The Cornish Company’s cheers to dad hamper is such a great all-rounder. A tasty treat that most dads will love, it doesn’t break the bank and offers excellent value for money when you consider how much you get inside. Plus, it can be sent directly to their door or enjoyed together. Elsewhere, the Clarks mules are a great choice for stylish dads who still want to be comfortable, and we also highly loved the Chelsea Peers pyjamas.
