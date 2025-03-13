Best whisky deals to raise a glass to in 2025

Whether you’re a whisky connoisseur or are yet to notice the difference between a Scotch and a bourbon, the rich, smooth, and full-bodied taste of the spirit’s golden nectar is undeniably delicious. Although many bottles from well-known distilleries can come with hefty price tags, you don’t need to spend hundreds to get to know some of the best on the market.

To find the best whisky deals in the UK, for St Patrick’s Day and beyond, you need to look no further than some of the world’s most renowned distilleries. Many big brands produce exceptional-tasting single malts costing less than £50, even before the discounts come into play.

Scottish law dictates that all single malts, even cheaper ones, must have been matured for at least three years, produced by a single distillery, and made using just one type of malted grain. That ensures you’re getting a quality dram at a discount price, and not something better suited to cleaning ovens.

Keep reading to find our pick of the best whisky deals available.

Lagavulin 16-year-old single malt scotch whisky: Was £83, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Lagavulin )

A legendary bottle from a beloved Islay distillery, Lagavulin 16 is going for less thanks to Amazon. The 16-year-old scotch is highly regarded for its intense and complex flavours and collects whisky awards every time a bottle is opened with 100m of a judging panel. Perfect as a gift for the whisky fan in your life, or for popping into your own drinks cabinet.

( Amazon )

Aside from hosting iconic gigs (namely Queen, Madonna and Bowie), Salen Castle is famed for its fantastic whisky. The Slane triple-casked Irish whiskey was spirit writer Aidy Smith’s best budget Irish whisky in his review. He gave it glowing credentials, detailing the silky-smooth flavour of the “solid blended whiskey that punches way above its price point.”

( Amazon )

The Bunnahabhain distillery has been producing whiskies since 1881 – and it has clearly honed its craft as this tipple landed a spot in our review of the best Scotch single malt whiskey. “On the palate, an alluring balance of light fruit and nut flavours is joined with sweet hints of vanilla and caramel, while the finish lingers with a full body and a whisper of sea salt. A remarkable, rich, accessible Islay whisky,” noted our tester.

Talisker Skye single malt scotch whisky: Was £48, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Talisker )

Talisker Skye single malt is one of two no-age statement bottles the distillery produces, the other being Talisker Storm. As you might expect, bottles hide their age when they haven’t been aged long, but fierce competition has only led to great-tasting young single malts like Skye. The brand says to expect maritime sweetness and an oak-cask finish. Plus, you’ll save 23 per cent with this discount.

Bushmills 15-year-old single malt: Was £49.40, now £40.96, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Bushmills’s 15-year-old single malt landed in our review of the best whiskies from around the world. Our wine and spirits expert, Aidy Smith, noted the “luxurious profile of toasted oak, caramelised pear, and soft vanilla, with floral and apricot notes from the cognac. A rich palate of chocolate, almond, and subtle spice leads to a long, warm finish.”

