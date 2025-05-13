M&S admits customer data was stolen by hackers in cyber attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer has revealed that customer personal data has been taken by hackers after the retail giant was hit by a damaging cyber attack.

Chief executive Stuart Machin said the data had been accessed due to the “sophisticated nature of the incident” but stressed that this does not include payment or card details, or account passwords.

"Importantly, there is not evidence that the information has been shared," he added.

In a social media post, Mr Machin said there is “no need for customers to take any action”.

“To give customers extra peace of mind, they will be prompted to reset their password the next time they visit or log on to their M&S account and we have shared information on how to stay safe online,” he said.

open image in gallery Retail giant Marks & Spencer has revealed that customer personal data has been taken by hackers after being hit by a damaging cyber attack. ( PA Wire )

The high street chain did not say how many customers had been affected.

The group has not been able to take any orders through its website or app since 25 April as it tries to resolve the problem.

The incident first caused problems for the retailer’s contactless payments and click and collect orders, while it has also impacted some availability in stores.

A hacking group operating under the name Scattered Spider has been linked to the attack, according to reports.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called in relation to the attack, with detectives from the force’s cyber crime unit launching an investigation which remains ongoing.

The retailer is also working with experts from both the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre, with the former telling The Independent that the two groups were working “to better understand the incident and support the company”.