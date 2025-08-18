The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best men’s shorts to keep you cool all summer
If you’re looking for the perfect pair of shorts for warmer weather, I’ve got you covered
Whether you’re planning a trip abroad or trying to stay cool during British summer heatwaves, when the temperature rises, it’s time to retire your favourite jeans and joggers and reach for a trusty pair of shorts instead.
There are plenty of styles on offer across high street and high-end brands, but whatever the price tag, the best men’s shorts will offer the perfect balance between style and comfort, with materials that will help prevent you from overheating, and durable designs that will stand the test of time.
I know from experience that keeping cool and looking cool don’t always go hand in hand – not everyone can pull off the Paul Mescal short shorts look. It can be easy for outfit proportions to be thrown off when shorts are involved, but there’s a perfect pair out there for everyone, even if you tend to shy away from getting your legs out.
So don’t resign yourself to sweating it out in trousers this summer – keep scrolling for my tried-and-tested roundup of the best men’s shorts to sport this summer and beyond.
How I tested
During the heaven-sent British heatwaves of early summer, I donned shorts of different fabrics, weights and cuts to bring you a range of options that will last you all summer and hopefully be in your rotation for years to come.
Comfort and style were of primary importance, but I also took note of materials used and overall quality, to determine which shorts are worth your hard-earned cash. I wore each pair of shorts for at least two weeks, creating summer-friendly outfits for holidays, events, the office and lounging at home.
The best men’s shorts for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Next signature 100 per cent linen elasticated-waist shorts: £34, Next.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Uniqlo C unisex sweat wide shorts: £24.90, Uniqlo.com
- Best chino shorts – Wrangler Casey chino shorts: £33, Eu.wrangler.com
- Best shorts for lounging – Gap pull-on logo shorts: £25, Gap.co.uk
- Best technical shorts – Fera crane shorts: £47.50, Feragb.com
1Next signature 100 per cent linen elasticated waist shorts
- Best: Men's shorts overall
- Sizes: XS-4XL
- Colours: Black, blue, navy, sage green, beige
- Why we love it
- Soft, breezy linen
- Relaxed look
- Tapered leg opening
Warm days call for linen. With naturally hollow fibres and moisture-wicking capabilities, the breathable fabric is ideal for summer clothes. I find some linen garments can be slightly rough on your skin, but not so with these shorts. They run true to size, but the adjustable drawstring enables you to size up if you want to.
The leg openings are tapered, so there’s no worry about feeling exposed, but they still feel breezy. The colour is a washed black rather than true black, so they look worn in (in a good way), giving texture and a bit of depth to summer outfits.
2Uniqlo C unisex sweat wide shorts
- Best: Budget shorts for men
- Sizes: XS-3XL
- Colours: Grey, black, dark red, navy
- Why we love it
- Comfy jersey material
- Relaxed style
As a lazy dresser, I love a multi-functional piece, such as this pair of wide sweat shorts from Uniqlo. The fit is loose and baggy, with a wide leg that provides a lot of movement and airflow, making them suitable for lounging around at home, but you can easily switch shoes, don a shirt, and these shorts will still work for drinks out.
These longline shorts look designer (the Uniqlo C line is a collaboration with British designer Clare Waight Keller), and although they’re a majority polyester blend, they feel soft and have a technical look rather than feeling cheap. I tested the black pair, but the deep red ‘wine’ colour would work for formal summer looks, too.
3Wrangler Casey chino shorts
- Best: Chino-style shorts for men
- Sizes: W29-40
- Colours: Faded black, cream
- Why we love it
- Hardy
- Comfortable, thanks to the inclusion of elastine
These denim/chino hybrid shorts are substantial and hardy but breezy enough for warm weather.
Hitting just above the knee, the Bermuda style features belt loops, side pockets and two welt back pockets. The three per cent elastine makes these cotton shorts movable and comfy, too.
4Gap pull-on logo shorts
- Best: Men's shorts for lounging
- Sizes: XS-2XL
- Colours: Black, green, grey, navy, white
- Why we love it
- Comfy for lounging
Gap has become one of my go-tos for strong basics, and these soft shorts feature a nostalgic look and a relaxed cut. They run true to size with a casual fit – this is definitely a lounging pair. Loose and breezy, these shorts are so comfortable, you won’t be reaching for anything else when the heat hits at home.
5Fera crane short
- Best: Technical shorts for men
- Sizes: S-XXL
- Colours: Navy with orange belt, olive
- Why we love it
- Water-resistant
- Light fabric
- Adjustable clip belt
- Lots of pockets
Technical wear has a quiet but persistent presence in menswear, and these shorts from British outdoor apparel maker Fera provide a great way to incorporate the style into your summer wardrobe.
The nylon shorts are great for adventuring, constructed with water-repellent and fast-drying fabric, a mesh lining to prevent chafing, a hardy built-in adjustable belt and a total of six pockets. The only issue I found during testing is that the zipped side pockets have small openings, making them awkward to reach into.
6Columbia silver ridge utility cargo walking shorts
- Best: Cargo shorts for men
- Sizes available: Waist 28-54
- Colours: Stone green, ancient fossil, delta, black, city grey, tusk, sand dune, Tuscan
These cargo shorts by Columbia are great for out-and-about hiking and exploring. There’s a handy pocket to keep belongings safe as you walk in the great outdoors, and they come with UPF 50 sun protection built in as well as sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry and avoid chafing during a long trek. The belt is great for adjusting the waist for the most comfortable fit and can also be detached, and the shorts are made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, meaning minimal impact on the environment.
7Everlane the pull-on performance chino
- Best: Short shorts for men
- Sizes available: XS-XXL
- Colours: Abalone, black, kingfisher blue, trench coat khaki, slate grey, toasted coconut, kalamata
Short shorts are a men’s summer staple this year, so don’t be afraid of a five-inch inseam like that of the pull-on performance chino from Everlane. Made with moisture-wicking and quick-dry material to keep you cool and dry, these shorts do just that on a warm day. A generous stretch makes these super comfortable, and the style is minimal with a simple back pocket and nice big buttons, meaning these shorts pair great with lots of outfits. I loved these on holiday when paired with sandals and a shirt for summer exploring.
Your questions on men’s shorts answered
What are the best shorts for men?
Nothing can beat a good pair of linen shorts, and the Next signature 100 per cent linen elasticated waist shorts tick all of our boxes for style, fit and breathability. For a pair that’s cool and versatile, the longline Uniqlo C wide sweat shorts work well for lounging at home in style, but you can also dress them up with a shirt for an evening out. My favourite technical shorts of the season are Fera’s crane short, which are perfect for outdoor adventures, thanks to their water-resistant material and numerous pockets.
What shoes can I wear with shorts?
An obvious choice is to pair shorts with sandals, to help keep you cool, but trainers, loafers and mules are all equally acceptable to pair with shorts.
