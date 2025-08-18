Whether you’re planning a trip abroad or trying to stay cool during British summer heatwaves, when the temperature rises, it’s time to retire your favourite jeans and joggers and reach for a trusty pair of shorts instead.

There are plenty of styles on offer across high street and high-end brands, but whatever the price tag, the best men’s shorts will offer the perfect balance between style and comfort, with materials that will help prevent you from overheating, and durable designs that will stand the test of time.

I know from experience that keeping cool and looking cool don’t always go hand in hand – not everyone can pull off the Paul Mescal short shorts look. It can be easy for outfit proportions to be thrown off when shorts are involved, but there’s a perfect pair out there for everyone, even if you tend to shy away from getting your legs out.

So don’t resign yourself to sweating it out in trousers this summer – keep scrolling for my tried-and-tested roundup of the best men’s shorts to sport this summer and beyond.

How I tested

I wore these shorts on the hottest days of the year ( Samuel Mathewson / The Independent )

During the heaven-sent British heatwaves of early summer, I donned shorts of different fabrics, weights and cuts to bring you a range of options that will last you all summer and hopefully be in your rotation for years to come.

Comfort and style were of primary importance, but I also took note of materials used and overall quality, to determine which shorts are worth your hard-earned cash. I wore each pair of shorts for at least two weeks, creating summer-friendly outfits for holidays, events, the office and lounging at home.

The best men’s shorts for 2025 are: