Some of the best beauty subscription boxes have been in circulation since 2010, while others are relatively new. Regardless of their time in the cosmetics sphere, a good variety of trending products, from brands you know and love, is a must.

There are plenty of beauty subscription options, from Sol de Janeiro products to all things scalp care and K-beauty brands. When picking one for yourself or as a gift, you may want to consider the size of products included – how many full-size, travel-size or sample-size items will you be receiving? Ultimately, you want to make sure you’re getting good value for money.

While some beauty subscriptions are perfect for those who like surprises and trying new things – they’ll leave you in the dark about what will turn up on your doorstep each month – others, from the likes of Beauty Pie, allow you to choose the formulas you’d like to receive each month.

There’s certainly a subscription out there for every beauty buff, and I’ve been busy building up a shortlist of top options, featuring everything from skincare to haircare and body care. Keep scrolling to discover my favourites.

How I tested

open image in gallery I put a wide range of beauty subscription boxes to the test ( The Independent/Lucy Smith )

After researching all the subscription boxes in the beauty sphere, I set about testing options from numerous brands, from Birchbox to Lookfantastic, over a three-month period. I took note of any trends catered for at the time of delivery and considered the brands, types of products and product sizes included, as well as the cost and any unique personalisation or stand-out features. After whittling down the options, I present to you the best beauty subscription boxes for every niche and budget...

The best beauty subscription boxes for 2024 are: