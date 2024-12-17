Jump to content
Best beauty subscription boxes, ranked by a beauty expert

From the latest launches to bespoke skincare, home delivery has never looked so good

Lucy Smith
Tuesday 17 December 2024 04:49 EST
We tested these over a three month period, to find out which ones are worth your cash
We tested these over a three month period, to find out which ones are worth your cash (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Some of the best beauty subscription boxes have been in circulation since 2010, while others are relatively new. Regardless of their time in the cosmetics sphere, a good variety of trending products, from brands you know and love, is a must.

There are plenty of beauty subscription options, from Sol de Janeiro products to all things scalp care and K-beauty brands. When picking one for yourself or as a gift, you may want to consider the size of products included – how many full-size, travel-size or sample-size items will you be receiving? Ultimately, you want to make sure you’re getting good value for money.

While some beauty subscriptions are perfect for those who like surprises and trying new things – they’ll leave you in the dark about what will turn up on your doorstep each month – others, from the likes of Beauty Pie, allow you to choose the formulas you’d like to receive each month.

There’s certainly a subscription out there for every beauty buff, and I’ve been busy building up a shortlist of top options, featuring everything from skincare to haircare and body care. Keep scrolling to discover my favourites.

How I tested

I put a wide range of beauty subscription boxes to the test
I put a wide range of beauty subscription boxes to the test (The Independent/Lucy Smith)

After researching all the subscription boxes in the beauty sphere, I set about testing options from numerous brands, from Birchbox to Lookfantastic, over a three-month period. I took note of any trends catered for at the time of delivery and considered the brands, types of products and product sizes included, as well as the cost and any unique personalisation or stand-out features. After whittling down the options, I present to you the best beauty subscription boxes for every niche and budget...

The best beauty subscription boxes for 2024 are:

Lookfantastic the box

LOOKFANTASTIC the box
  • Best: Overall
  • Regularity: Monthly or one-off
  • Number of products: Around six
  • Beauty category: All facets – skin, make-up, hair and body
  • Example brands: Benefit, Color Wow, Olaplex
  • Why we love it
    • Often features virals brands and products
    • A good mix of premium brands and new/affordable ones
  • Take note
    • Full-size inclusions are a bit limited

This monthly beauty subscription box was an all-round hit, featuring everything from make-up to skincare, including a travel-size version of my current favourite mascara: Benefit’s fan fest (£15, Lookfantastic.com).

Peter Thomas Roth’s firm peeling gel (£12, Lookfantastic.com) was also included and is a good pick for all skin types. We also received a Umberto Gianni scalp scrub, which is a top pick for kinks, waves and straight strands alike. Month after month, Lookfantastic managed to delight us with the variety included in its subscription box and for a great price, too.

It might have been nice, however, to have seen a full-size product in addition to the Delilah lip liner (£22, Lookfantastic.com) and similar pencil-type products.

  1.  £15 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Glossybox box

best beauty subscription boxes glossybox indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Regularity: Monthly or one-off
  • Number of products: Around five
  • Beauty category: All – hair, make-up, body and skin, including accessories
  • Example brands: Elemis, Molton Brown, Spectrum
  • Why we love it
    • After a few months of receiving the box, you’ll have accumulated a near full skincare routine
    • Nice to see accessories such as make-up brushes, head bands and nail files included
  • Take note
    • Occasionally peppered with too many unfamiliar brands

Much like Roccabox (see below), Glossybox’s beauty selection frequently surprises subscribers with the likes of make-up sponges, shower mitts and scalp massagers for a bit of extra variety.

In the box I received, I was treated to a pair of eco eyelash curlers worth £15. I also unboxed everything from a grüum hydrating facial mist (£12, Grüum.com) to a Neutrogena hydro boost cleanser (£6, Amazon.co.uk) – my haul arrived during the height of summer, so this cooling, quenching duo was much appreciated. For everything from timely picks to product diversity, head to Glossybox.

  1.  £13 from Glossybox.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Mintd box

best beauty subscription boxes mintd box indybest
  • Best: Luxury box
  • Regularity: Monthly, bi-monthly or one-off
  • Number of products: Four to five
  • Beauty category: Skin and body
  • Example brands: MZ skin, Kate Somerville, Tatcha
  • Why we love it
    • Well worth the premium price
    • One of the only boxes without ‘dud’ brands
    • Occasionally peppered with trending products, such as K-beauty
    • Features plenty of full-size products

If you put the price aside, I’d say the Mintd box was my pick of the lot, with formulas any skincare buff can only dream of getting their hands on. From Sunday Riley to Allies of Skin on the potential product roster, the excitement of what you’ll receive each month is almost too much to bear. I received a heavenly box stocked to the brim with full-size products from MZ Skin, Aurelia London, Verso and Tatcha.

I enjoyed the variety of Japanese, British and Swedish skincare technology, with the surprisingly gentle nature of Tatcha’s deep cleanse (£54.59, Amazon.co.uk) serving as an excellent evening unwind after a day on the sweaty Tube amid wafts of city pollution.

When it comes to the price, it’s true this Mintd box will set you back a fair amount each month (nearly £100, in fact) but the contents tend to be worth around double (if not more) and I’ve yet to see a filler-type offering in my monthly haul.

  1.  £85 from Mintdbox.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Roccabox box

best beauty subscription boxes roccabox indybest
  • Best: For variety
  • Regularity: Monthly or one-off
  • Number of products: Around five
  • Beauty category: All - skin, body, hair and make-up, including supplements and self-tan
  • Example brands: Murad, Illamasqua, Manicurist
  • Why we love it
    • Freedom to opt in or out of a fake tan addition
    • A nice mix of beauty products, from hair to make-up
    • Nice-to-have additions, such as bath salts, on which you might not usually justify spending money
  • Take note
    • Includes a few brands you often see in beauty boxes, such as Blossom & Bloom and Amerliorate

While my Roccabox subscription box contained the likes of Rodial and Murad, a quick browse of past offerings from the brand showed a slightly more interesting selection of bath salts, self tan and even Vitabiotics skin supplements (£6.49, Superdrug.com). Realistically, you won’t need a month-after-month supply of products such as moisturiser, so, it’s refreshing to see slightly different formulas on the cards here.

What’s more, Roccabox offers a more premium selection of beauty, with the inset image included here showing the retailer’s ‘glow up limited edition box.’ If anything, the luxury one-off option was a good indication of which luxury brands shoppers might hope to see sprinkled throughout their £15 boxes – so, here’s hoping for Zelens and Disciple minis going forward.

  1.  £15 from Roccabox.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Skin Cupid subscription box

best beauty subscription boxes skin cupid indybest
  • Best: For Korean beauty products
  • Regularity: Monthly or every other month
  • Number of products: Around five
  • Beauty category: Skin, body and hair
  • Example brands: Beauty of Joseon, Corsx, Haruharu Wonder
  • Why we love it
    • A great introduction to Korean brands
    • Most items are bigger than travel size
    • You’ll have a full skincare routine at your disposal after just a few months

Korean skincare – or K-skincare for true beauty buffs – has cemented itself in the beauty world. So, if you’re already all over Korean beauty brands or simply fancy testing the waters, this subscription box may be for you. Housing between four and six products (at least one will be full-size), Skin Cupid focuses on introducing the best Asian beauty brands to its customers, with monthly or bi-monthly boxes of goodies –there’s everything from skincare to haircare up for grabs.

The box I received included a sheet mask, two full-size cleansers from TikTok-trending brand Anua, serum, lip SPF and a whole host of K-beauty samples (including the viral centella cleansing oil). With a mix of buzzy brands and products I’d never seen before, Skin Cupid’s offering is an incredibly exciting concept for any cosmetics fan.

  1.  £35 from Skincupid.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Beauty Pie membership

best beauty subscription boxes beauty pie monthly subscription indybest
  • Best: For choice
  • Regularity: Billed monthly or annually - shop as much as you’d like
  • Number of products: Unlimited
  • Beauty category: All - make-up, skincare, haircare and body care
  • Example brands: Own brand from “the world’s best labs”
  • Why we love it
    • Oodles of cult products, from the super active capsules to the Japanfusion cleanser
  • Take note
    • Not a traditional beauty subscription service and does require a little bit more guesswork or know-how

If you’re not familiar with Beauty Pie, now’s the time to get familiar. It started in 2016 as a way to obtain your favourite premium formulas without the designer mark-ups – promising its members the same suppliers as leading cosmetics companies. For instance, the super healthy skin cleansing balm (from £15.50, Beautypie.com) could be obtained as an alternative to the Elemis pro-collagen cleanser. Eight years on, Beauty Pie has gained gravitas, and the super healthy skin formula (to name just one example) is now seen as a top-notch product in its own right, Elemis comparisons aside.

Being a Beauty Pie member costs £10 per month and means, in some instances, saving yourself more than £50 an item, and you can do so on everything from body wash to anti-ageing serums. I tested the brand’s super healthy skin body creme (from £19, Beautypie.com) and Japanfusion cleanser (from £10, Beautypie.com) – to name a couple – with both leaving my skin feeling comforted and looking glowy.

  1.  £10 from Beautypie.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Estrid razor subscription

best beauty subscription boxes estrid razor subscription indybest
  • Best: For body care
  • Regularity: Monthly, every other month or every three months
  • Number of products: Full body starter kit includes four products, two blade refills and a blade holder. Subsequent deliveries will include four blade replacements
  • Beauty category: Body
  • Example brands: Own brand
  • Why we love it
    • The razor holder stops the gel around the blade from going gooey and making a mess
  • Take note
    • I’m not convinced Estrid’s blades are the best in the business but I enjoyed the convenience of this subscription

Estrid came onto the shaving scene in 2019, initially beginning its body care life as Hey Estrid. Now, it’s quite the established brand, offering customers everything from five-blade razors (£7.95, Estrid.com) to wax kits (£7.45, Estrid.com) and shave gel (£4.95, Estrid.com). The appeal? You can personalise the frequency of your replacement blade delivery (every one, two or three months) and never suffer the consequences of an old, hair-clogged blade again.

I tested the body blade – Estrid offers blades for the face, too – alongside the everyday body lotion (£6.95, Estrid.com). While the five-blade head is certainly sharp, it also caused a handful more cuts than my usual Wilkinson Sword. The aesthetics are second to none and I can certainly see the appeal but, for the same price (£9.95/month) as my current pack of high-street blades, I’ll need a little convincing.

  1.  £7 from Estrid.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Skin + Me

best beauty subscription boxes skin + me indybest
  • Best: For personalisation
  • Regularity: Every four weeks
  • Number of products: One
  • Beauty category: Prescription skincare
  • Example brands: Own brand
  • Why we love it
    • Sending a picture of your skin to the brand is an easy way to determine what prescription skincare you might need
    • The twist-up dosing system is nifty and a good safety addition when working with strong ingredients such as tretinoin
  • Take note
    • I’ve seen mixed results with Skin + Me’s formulas, with some friends hailing it the solution to adult acne, while others saw no results after six weeks

A great pick for those with acne-prone skin, Skin + Me provides personalised prescription skincare with ingredients such as clindamycin (an antibiotic) to help with painful blemishes, skin bumpiness and the like. The brand’s offering can be tailored to every skin type and comes delivered in a nifty twist-up vial that perfectly doses your daily application, taking the guesswork/risk out of stronger ingredients such as tretinoin (the highest strength of topical vitamin A).

I tested my personalised formula for six weeks – the minimum period the brand recommends you stick with it – and, while I saw no major improvements, I’ve encountered plenty of beauty writers completely enamoured by the service. My advice? For those really suffering from adult acne, Skin + Me could be your solution and is essentially a treatment bridge between you and that long dermatologist’s waitlist. As for minor blemishes and blackheads, I’d give over-the-counter skincare a whirl first.

  1.  £29 from Skinandme.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Beauty subscription boxes

For a variety of make-up, skincare, haircare and body care, hit up the likes of Lookfantastic, Roccabox and Glossybox. Overall, though, Lookfantastic’s box came out on top, thanks to a nod to current trends while giving subscribers products they’ll want to see on their doorsteps. For those with more expendable income to play with, Mintd’s high-end offering is a great way to get your hands on aspirational products from the likes of MZ Skin and Oribe.

For more beauty must-haves, check out our review of the best lipglosses for achieving the perfect pout

