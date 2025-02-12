Finding the right skincare products can feel overwhelming. The shelves are packed with creams and serums that promise the world and products often have long ingredient lists that are difficult to decipher. For a personalised treatment plan, Skin + Me could be the answer.

Skin + Me is a prescriptive skincare service. You are assigned your own prescriber from its dermatology team who will combine one formula to target your goals – anti-ageing, acne, pigmentation or texture concerns. Each month you will review and track your progress, with the option to tweak your formula if needed. It’s like having your own skincare expert at your fingertips. Even better, the service came very well reviewed by The Independent’s beauty writer (but more on that later).

You’d be forgiven for thinking that a skincare service like this comes with a hefty price tag. But The Independent’s expert deal-hunters secured a Skin + Me discount code. You’ll get your first month for just £4.99, saving you more than 80 per cent on the usual subscription (£29.99). And it doesn’t stop there – you’ll also enjoy an ongoing 16 per cent discount on your monthly subscription cost.

Should you need any more persuasion, the service landed a spot in beauty writer Lucy Smith’s review of the best beauty subscription boxes, where she found it to be a “great pick for those with acne-prone skin” as it “provides personalised prescription skincare with ingredients such as clindamycin (an antibiotic) to help with painful blemishes, skin bumpiness and the like”.

open image in gallery Say goodbye to skincare clutter – your daily doser has it all in one formula ( Skin + Me )

It “can be tailored to every skin type and comes delivered in a nifty twist-up vial that perfectly doses your daily application, taking the guesswork/risk out of stronger ingredients such as tretinoin (the highest strength of topical vitamin A)”, she added. And with our exclusive code “INDY25”, you can try it for yourself for just £4.99 and unsubscribe at any time if it’s not for you.

How does Skin & Me work?

The online consultation process involves you inputting personal details, skin goals, concerns and lifestyle questions (from tanning bed use to diet and sleep).

You will also asked about your SPF habits and to upload make-up-free photos of yourself. “The consultation took just five minutes and felt easy, concise and informal,” our tester said.

As well as prescribing a personalised daily dose, Skin + Me also suggests additional product recommendations. “These were a La Roche-Posay cleanser and moisturiser, and Heliocare SPF. This additional tailored advice offered extra dermatologist insight into our skincare routine that we wouldn’t have had without the consultation,” our tester said.

Just 24 hours after consultation, they received an email with their new prescription and an explanation as to why these ingredients had been included. The product arrived two days later in vibrant yellow packaging.

“Although the team strongly advised us that major results will take around eight weeks, we actually saw noticeable improvements after only seven days,” our tester said. Their skin looked brighter and was so much smoother that it almost looked shiny without make-up. “In fact, we’d go so far as to say, our complexion is currently the most radiant it has ever looked.”

How we find the best Skin + Me discount codes

The Independent’s team of deal hunters dedicate themselves to carefully selecting the best offers and discount codes on products that we think our readers will benefit from. As Skin + Me is a tried and tested brand, we keep a close eye on the website for the biggest savings so that you, our readers, can stay informed.

Why you can trust us

Since 1986, The Independent has been a trusted consumer champion, reporting on behalf of our readers to find the best deals and discounts. Whether it's finding offers on skincare, haircare or beauty products, or staying ahead of the game with upcoming trends and new products, our team is always on the lookout for the top offers. We only select savings from trusted brands to make sure you get the best value on the products that matter most.