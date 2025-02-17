Shop the best of fashion, home and beauty with these Debenhams deals and discounts

Debenhams is a chain that cemented itself firmly in the tapestry of British shopping, with the brand once having more than 150 department stores scattered across the country. Although you can no longer visit a Debenhams department store, the brand’s online offerinh comes with something arguably even more enjoyable than shopping in person – a practically continuous sale, where new lines are added almost every day.

If you love a bargain, you’re in the right place. We think the Debenhams sale is pretty irresistible thanks to impressive discounts of up to 75 per cent. These whopping savings that you’ll enjoy on perhaps a new dress for a special occasion will give you a little bit extra cash to spend on some shoes, jewellery, and maybe even a new perfume, too.

The Debenhams sale has always been a popular one, but in 2025, these deals are looking better than ever before, with great savings on products from bestselling brands, such as Lancôme, Slumberdown, Kurt Geiger and more.

If you don’t manage to find what you’re looking for in the Debenhams sale right now, fear not, as new lines are continuously added to all departments. Plus, you can even find discount codes to cut down the price of full price items every so often. You can be sure that our expert team at The Independent are keeping a close eye on deals, ready to bring you savings and discount codes as they’re available.

Right now, the early spring sale has savings of up to 75 per cent on clothing, homeware and beauty buys. Expect to find incredible deals on cosy duvets, stylish beauty organisers and even Christmas trees – so you can save yourself a job in December. But, the good news doesn’t stop there, as not only will you enjoy that generous discount, but there’s currently an extra 20 per cent off items in the Debenhams sale.

Those looking to move house or freshen up their living space for spring should check out the Debenhams homeware sale, with up to 60 per cent off across electricals, furniture and decor. We’re incredibly impressed with some of the prices, like the 88 per cent discount you’ll find on this indoor and outdoor dining bench (was £317.50, now £37.08, Debenhams.com), or 64 per cent off this faux wool rocking chair (was £308.00, now £112, Debenhams.com).

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

If interiors aren’t quite your thing, there's also a huge 50 per cent off beauty buys at Debenhams. Plus, if you act fast you could secure an even better deal on your favourite perfume or lipstick with the code "EXTRA15" – which gives you an extra 15 per cent off until 18 February. We’d head straight for Yves Saint Laurent’s black opium eau de parfum (was £69, now £55.20, Debehams.com), which is reduced by 20 per cent before any additional discounts, and landed the title of best popular perfume for women in our fragrance round-up. You’ll also find savings on Clarins’ famous double serum (was £65, now £52, Debenhams.com) and the Shark SmoothStyle heated brush (was £79.99, now £69.99, Debenhams.com).

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

Last but not least, we have to mention the savings of up to 50 per cent on selected fragrances, which will certainly put a spring in your step. Top scents are included in the sale, such as Viktor & Rolf’s flowerbomb (was £69, now £55.20, Debenhams.com), Ariana Grande’s cloud (was £35, now £28, Debenhams.com) and Montblanc explorer (was £38, now £30.40, Debenhams.com). If you want to get the best deal, Narciso Rodriguez musc noir (was £92, now £49.68, Debenhams.com) has a very handsome 46 per cent off, while the classic CK one (was £55, now £30, Debenhams.com) is reduced by 45 per cent.

How we choose the best Debenhams discount codes

Here at The Independent, we have an expert team of deal hunters that are dedicated to bringing you the best savings. As a stockist of some of the world’s best-known brands, we’re always looking out for great deals and discounts at Debenhams.

Why you can trust us

Whether it’s to bring you news on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, or the latest on the Boxing Day sales, The Independent is a trusted consumer champion. We’re always on the lookout for ways to save you money and fill you in on the products worth buying, so you can trust we’ll only bring you true deals, from brands that we trust.

In the mood to shop for more bargains? Here’s how to make the most of the Nike sale