It’s officially Ugg season. From Bella Hadid’s go-to platform mini boot to Jennifer Lopez’s trusty pair of scuffette’s, the Noughties-era brand has won over the celebrity style set.

Founded by an Australian surfer in California in the 1970s, Ugg didn’t hit the mainstreem until the early 2000s, with It-girls of the era Paris Hilton and Britney Spears regularly sporting the sheepskin boots (complete with a Juicy Couture tracksuit).

The brand’s slipper range is a must for hunkering down at home while its cult mini boots have risen to revered status. Essentially a miniature version of the coveted classic fur boot, they’re characterised by a super-short shaft height, slip-on fit and Ugg’s signature shearling furry lining, lightweight sole and suede outer.

It’s no surprise both the ultra mini and slipper styles are flying in and out of stock – but, naturally, the high street is on hand with plenty of budget alternatives. From M&S to H&M, myriad shops have dropped Ugg-inspired fur boots that cost almost £100 less. Designed with the same ankle-height shaft, fur lining, suede outer and lightweight sole, most will set you back less than £50.

So, whether you’re embracing Y2K fashion or want a cosy pair of slip-ons to take you from the sofa to the shop, here are the best Ugg alternatives from the high street to shop now.

Ego pumpkin platform ultra mini boot: £25, Ego.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ego )

After Bella Hadid wore platform Ugg boots with short shorts in New York, the coveted status of the brand’s elevated ultra minis (£155, Ugg.com) was secured. Naturally, the boots are now sold out in nearly all sizes and colours – but for those wanting the look for less, Ego has dropped a dupe for £25. Boasting the same platform sole style, chestnut finish and ultra mini shaft, the budget alternative will keep feet toasty with a faux-fur lining.

John Lewis sheepskin mule slippers: £49, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

The ultimate, year-round pair of slippers, this John Lewis style is an affordable alternative for Ugg’s scuffettes. Hollow fibres in the sheepskin ensure they’re warm in winter but prevent your feet from getting too hot in the summer. Boasting a slip-on style, they’re double faced with a suede outer, sheepskin lining and sheepskin panelling. Cosy and soft, they’ll be clouds on your feet.

Ego ultra mini ankle-length faux-fur boots: £22, Ego.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ego )

A near-identical alternative to Ugg’s ultra mini boots, this dupe from Ego will set you back less than £25. Boasting a low ankle height, cosy faux-fur lining and chestnut faux-suede finish, they’ll serve you during chilly days working from home or on snack runs to the local shop.

open image in gallery ( H&M )

Keeping your feet warm during the colder months, these H&M ultra mini boots are a steal at just £18(!). Featuring the same low ankle height as Ugg’s pair, the budget buy features furry lining and a faux-suede outer. An ideal shoe for lounging around in, feeling snug as a bug.

New Look khaki fur lined abstract print slippers: £19.99, Newlook.com

open image in gallery ( New Look )

A bargain alternative to the cult Ugg tasman style, these slippers from New Look cost less than £20. Characterised by similar abstract embroidered panelling as seen on the OG Ugg pair, the slippers boast a slip-on design, faux shearling lining and a faux suede outer. Plus, they come in a range of colours to suit every taste.

Hush ultra mini sheepskin boots: £90, Hush-uk.com

open image in gallery ( Hush )

Hush can always be relied on for well-made staples – and this pair of Ugg-inspired mini boots look to be no exception. Crafted from super-soft sheepskin, the cosy sherpa lining is teamed with a suede outer and flattering low shaft height.

M&S suede flatform boots: £45, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks & Spencer )

M&S’s fur-lined boots rival Ugg for classic and comfort-first shoes, EMU’s take on the ultra mini boot will save you £25. Characterised by the same low ankle height, suede outer and cosy fluffy lining, the slip-on boots will elevate your loungewear game.

