12 best women’s loafers, selected by our fashion expert

The preppy shoe is everywhere this autumn
Finishing off your autumn ensembles, loafers strike the perfect balance between fashion and formal. Whether in chunky, penny loafer or slip-on form, the preppy footwear choice is at the top of everyone’s “back to school” wishlist this season.
Smart enough for the office and sufficiently stylish for the weekend, the best women’s loafers are transitional-wardrobe staples – whether paired with white socks, a mini skirt and an oversized blazer, à la Hailey Bieber or when channelling French-girl style with a pair of jeans and Breton jumper.
The sophisticated shoe’s fashion status has its roots in the 1960s when It-girls Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin put their seal of approval on the classic Gucci horsebit loafers. This season, the Gucci style has been given a platform upgrade, for which Bella Hadid made a case, with a tailored look in New York.
Elsewhere, the fashion pack is plumping for minimalist black styles from the likes of Chloe and Celine, paired with crisp white socks. Suede is also dominating (boho is big news for autumn/winter 2024), while burgundy and wine red colourways have taken over every mood board. Myriad labels are offering fresh takes on the preppy shoe, whether it’s adding a buckle (as seen at Ganni) or ruching (see Saint Laurent), while slimline styles from The Row remain the go-to for the likes of Zoe Kravitz and Kendall Jenner.
If you also want to grab yourself the perfect pair, keep scrolling, as we’ve been busy rounding up our favourite women’s loafers for all budgets.
Characterised by their laceless, low-profile silhouette, classic and contemporary takes on loafers were on the cards for this review. From designer-inspired chunky options and understated penny loafers to flatform or heeled loafers, we considered comfort, cost per wear, quality and aesthetic. These are the best styles for loafing around this autumn and beyond.
These loafers from Mango are practically autumn in shoe form. Crafted from a smooth leather, with an expensive-looking shiny finish, the loafers feature a rounded toe and slimline silhouette. Distinguished by the classic loafer shape, the slip-on style is comfortable on first wear and doesn’t dig in around the heel (a rarity with high street loafers).
Burgundy is the colour to bookmark for this season, and Mango’s loafers are a sophisticated way to lean into the trend. The slimline silhouette reminds us of The Row, with the Mango pair boasting similar styling versatility. Wear with crisp white socks and a mini skirt before swapping for jeans or wide-leg trousers as the temperature drops.
These slip-on shoes feature a classic penny loafer front, sleek apron toe, everyday low block heel and gold hardware detailing on the vamp. Smart but stylish, there’s some slight padding around the ankle, to reduce discomfort. Considering their pocket-friendly price, the loafers have a surprisingly luxe look, owing to their matte finish and elegant heel. They take a little wearing in but, by the third wear, we were able to go sans-plasters. An easy and timeless way to elevate a simple jeans-and-shirt look, you can’t go wrong with this budget pair of shoes.
Although the black colourway we tested has now sold out, you can sign up to be notified when it’s back in stock. In the meantime, sizes are still available (at the time of writing) in the leopard print version (£28, Asos.com).
Available in classic black or on-trend burgundy, this pair of affordable loafers from New Look combines fashion with formality. The minimalist style features a penny strap silhouette and slim, flat sole with gold-tone hardware adding detail. Designed with a leather-look finish, the slip-on shoes feature heel-to-toe padding and a cushioned foam lining, for support. While the black colourway offers the perfect office shoe, the burgundy is a winner for weekend looks this autumn. Note these loafers are a little stiff and rub at first, so, we’d suggest stocking up on plasters ahead of your first outing.
Every minimalist’s favourite way to jazz up an outfit, metallic loafers put a contemporary spin on the classic shoe. This pair from Russell & Bromley features a timeless penny loafer silhouette, slimline black rubber sole and soft leather lining. The silver-grained leather finish is supple and premium-looking, with cross-stitching panels and a small Russell & Bromley logo tag. In the perfect foil-like shade of metallic, this pair is more versatile than you might think. You can dress up baggy jeans with these statement loafers or style them with white socks, an oversized blazer and a black mini dress in the evening. Thanks to the buttery-soft leather design, the shoes are comfortable and supportive for all-day wear, without the dreaded blisters.
Once upon a time, Dune could easily be overlooked on the high street in favour of Zara and Topshop but it has seriously upped its game in recent years, thanks to styles that lean into seasonal trends but retain a classic feel. Crafted from buttery-soft leather, and available in wide fit and regular fit, these Dune loafers are simple but effortlessly chic. Boasting a sleek almond toe and slim resin sole, the shoes feature the brand’s trademark interlocking gold-tone DD snaffle. The synthetic leather lining has a slightly cushioned feel, for longwear comfort, too. The perfect pair of loafers to complete your workwear looks, these Dune loafers offer timeless style for year-round wear.
Treading the line between classic and contemporary, these loafers offer the perfect compromise. Despite featuring a slightly exaggerated sole, the shoes have a sleek silhouette, thanks to the traditional penny loafer upper in a subtly patent black finish.
Though lightweight, these responsibly sourced leather loafers were among the trickiest to wear in but we expect they’ll soon mould into shape. If you’re after a minimalist yet trend-led pair to take you from your desk to dinner, these loafers won’t disappoint (just make sure you stock up on plasters for the time being).
As seen at Mui Mui, Gucci and Chloe, suede is everywhere for autumn and winter this year. Channelling the trend, this pair of loafers from Mango is crafted from bovine leather, for a soft and comfortable fit. The slimline silhouette features a thin thermoplastic black sole and brown suede outer, with an almond-shaped toe. Detailed by gold-effect metallic hardware, the elegant shoes instantly elevate a pair of jeans or trousers with their Seventies feel. Note the shoes come up slightly small, owing to the pointed toe, so, we’d suggest sizing up. We had no trouble wearing them in, though, thanks to the flexible upper.
Clarks has officially grown up since your school days. The comfort-first shoe brand is putting a stylish spin on its staple shoes. Case in point: this pair of patent burgundy loafers. The chunky sole gives the loafers a contemporary feel, while the smooth leather upper boasts a statement patent effect. Characterised by a small chunky heel and trending burgundy hue, the loafers feature hand-stitched details that create a luxe-looking finish. Unsurprisingly, the loafers are pleasingly comfortable, thanks to the 5mm cushioned footbed, while the flexible and grippy thermoplastic rubber sole provides plenty of support. The black pair will be perfect for school or college, too.
If you prefer a chunkier silhouette, this Topshop pair strikes the perfect balance between statement and streamlined. The slip-on style features an exaggerated square toe and delicate ruching detail around the seam. The tongue is minimalist, in contrast, with the thick sole and heel adding to the chunky aesthetic. Crafted with a smooth and soft leather upper, the shoes have a premium look, despite their sub-£80 price tag. Best styled with white socks and a mini dress, to offset the androgynous feel of the shoes, they’re super comfortable off the bat.
A modern upgrade to the preppy shoe, this minimalist pair of loafers from Next boasts a contemporary square-toe shape with a smooth black leather upper and stitched detailing for added interest. Giving you 5cm of extra height, thanks to the chunky heel, the block design ensures this pair is supportive enough for all-day comfort. Adding to the appeal, the loafers boast a cushioned footbed that makes them a dream to wear. Great for dressing up a pair of jeans in the office, these versatile loafers are an equally stellar shoe for evening occasions.
A sophisticated loafer to take you from daytime into evening, you’d never believe these shoes cost less than £30. The upper boasts a smooth matte finish and Gucci horsebit-inspired chain detailing, while the thin sole is grippy and supportive. Crafted from synthetic leather, the shoes can look a little shiny and cheap in certain lights, but the material has a flexible and soft feel. Embrace the back-to-school look and pair them with white socks and a pleated skirt, for preppy perfection.
Dune’s giri leather loafers feature a distressed and faded brown finish that gives the shoes a vintage feel. The classic design boasts a penny loafer silhouette and subtly chunky sole, with a small 2cm block heel. Crafted from soft premium leather, with a synthetic lining, the shoes have a classic round toe and cross-stitching detail. Owing to the craftsmanship, the shoes feel a little stiff at first but soon mould to your feet. The retro style is the perfect match for faded denim jeans or skirts and low-denier tights, serving up just the right amount of edge.
Whether worn in the office with jeans and a blazer or styled up for the weekend with socks and a mini dress, Mango’s burgundy loafers are the perfect transitional shoes for autumn and beyond. Comfortable and stylish, with their burgundy finish and ruched detailing, they’re a budget alternative to The Row styles. If you’re after even more affordable shoes, New Look’s and Asos’s loafers are more comfortable than you might think. Meanwhile, Russell & Bromley’s metallic loafer is a statement piece that stands out from the crowd.
