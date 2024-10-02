12 best women’s loafers, selected by our fashion expert

Finishing off your autumn ensembles, loafers strike the perfect balance between fashion and formal. Whether in chunky, penny loafer or slip-on form, the preppy footwear choice is at the top of everyone’s “back to school” wishlist this season.

Smart enough for the office and sufficiently stylish for the weekend, the best women’s loafers are transitional-wardrobe staples – whether paired with white socks, a mini skirt and an oversized blazer, à la Hailey Bieber or when channelling French-girl style with a pair of jeans and Breton jumper.

The sophisticated shoe’s fashion status has its roots in the 1960s when It-girls Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin put their seal of approval on the classic Gucci horsebit loafers. This season, the Gucci style has been given a platform upgrade, for which Bella Hadid made a case, with a tailored look in New York.

Elsewhere, the fashion pack is plumping for minimalist black styles from the likes of Chloe and Celine, paired with crisp white socks. Suede is also dominating (boho is big news for autumn/winter 2024), while burgundy and wine red colourways have taken over every mood board. Myriad labels are offering fresh takes on the preppy shoe, whether it’s adding a buckle (as seen at Ganni) or ruching (see Saint Laurent), while slimline styles from The Row remain the go-to for the likes of Zoe Kravitz and Kendall Jenner.

If you also want to grab yourself the perfect pair, keep scrolling, as we’ve been busy rounding up our favourite women’s loafers for all budgets.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester put their best foot forward when it came to tracking down loafers to suit all tastes ( The Independent/Daisy Lester )

Characterised by their laceless, low-profile silhouette, classic and contemporary takes on loafers were on the cards for this review. From designer-inspired chunky options and understated penny loafers to flatform or heeled loafers, we considered comfort, cost per wear, quality and aesthetic. These are the best styles for loafing around this autumn and beyond.

The best women’s loafers for 2024 are: