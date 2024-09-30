Jump to content
11 best women’s cashmere jumpers for every style and budget

Call on timeless style from the likes of Marks and Spencer, AllSaints and Free People this season

Maisie Bovingdon
Monday 30 September 2024 09:51 EDT
We’ve trialled a plethora of cashmere jumpers, styling them with numerous outfits, to compare how they fit and feel on the skin
Our Top Picks

The best cashmere jumpers instantly inject a touch of luxury into any outfit, hence why we consider them timeless, investment pieces that will see you through the seasons. Cashmere is a super soft fabric that is gentle on the skin but is also insulating, depending on the quality.

There is a multitude of styles, from classic crew and timeless turtle necks perfect for the colder months, to wrap-around cashmere jumpers, V-neck variations, cardigans and hooded designs. Some cashmere jumpers are pull-over, button-up or zip-up designs, and you’ll find a range of long-sleeve, short-sleeve and sleeveless styles. You can pick from 100 per cent cashmere jumpers or designs that feature a blend of other fabrics too.

No matter which style you prefer, a cashmere jumper is a versatile wardrobe staple you can style with pretty much any outfit, and wear for almost any occasion. Opt for a cashmere jumper with matching joggers, for an elevated loungewear aesthetic; pair with a T-shirt, jeans and white trainers or Miu Miu-inspired ballet pumps, for a classic everyday ensemble; layer over a shirt; or tie loosely around the neck when wearing a dress, for a preppy look.

If your wardrobe is crying out for cashmere, you’re in luck, as we know just the right places to shop to secure the best cashmere jumpers for women. From high street to high-end retailers, including M&S, John Lewis, Aligne, Maje and Anine Bing, plus many more, keep reading to find out which garments impressed us the most.

How we tested

Over the past few weeks, we have trialled a plethora of cashmere jumpers, styling them with numerous outfits, to compare how they fit and feel on the skin, as well as how lightweight and insulating they are. We tried the cashmere jumpers with and without a basic T-shirt or vest underneath, to assess their softness directly on our sensitive skin. The transparency, fit, and structure of the fabric were also considered.

We paid attention to fit, sleeve length and structure during testing
We paid attention to fit, sleeve length and structure during testing (Maisie Bovingdon)

It is often advised to hand wash cashmere garments at a cool temperature, with a touch of fabric conditioner, to avoid shrinkage, though, some fashion experts advise placing your cashmere jumper in a laundry bag, or pillow case, and popping it in the washing machine on the lowest temperature. Others urge you to avoid washing cashmere, to help keep the garment’s shape. Instead, they recommend wearing a T-shirt, long-sleeve top or shirt underneath to prevent body odours from seeping through to the fabric. For this article, we avoided washing the samples but we have noted the washing instructions on each care label.

The best women’s cashmere jumpers for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Whistles cashmere roll-neck jumper: £199, Whistles.com
  • Best budget buy – M&S merino wool with cashmere knitted top: £49.50, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best short-sleeve style – Anine Bing Monique sweater: £290, Aninebing.com
  • Best longline design – Mango 100 per cent cashmere sweater: £149.99, Mango.com
  • Best fitted style – Crew Clothing chunky cable-knit cotton cashmere jumper: £59, Crewclothing.co.uk

Whistles cashmere roll-neck jumper

Best cashmere jumper indybest review Whistles cashmere roll neck jumper
  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes: XS to XL
  • Colourways: Burgundy, navy, brown, dark green, black, grey
  • Material: 100 per cent cashmere
  • Care instructions: Cool hand wash only, do not tumble dry or dry clean
  • Why we love it
    • Fitted roll neck
    • Super soft
    • Lightweight
    • Insulating, relaxed yet structured fit
    • Room to layer underneath
    • Uber comfortable
    • Traceable fabric and responsibly sourced cashmere
  • Take note
    • Selling fast

From the responsibly sourced fabric – which is traceable and ultra-soft against the skin – to the straight, structured yet relaxed fit and high neck, this cashmere creation ticks all our boxes.

The high roll neck is not too restrictive or irritating, nor does it gape and let in cold draughts. We found the relaxed fit sat perfectly on our broad shoulders and provided enough space to layer thermals underneath, for those seriously cold days.

Long in the sleeves and body, it fits true to size and can be paired with leggings, jeans, skirts and dresses. Grab one while you can, as this popular design is selling out fast.

  1.  £199 from Whistles.com
M&S merino wool with cashmere knitted top

Best cashmere jumpers IndyBest review M&S
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: XS to XL
  • Colourways: Black, light grey, blue, leaf, cappuccino, light cream
  • Material: 90 per cent merino wool and 10 per cent cashmere
  • Care instructions: Gentle machine wash up to 40C, but do not tumble dry
  • Why we love it
    • Good variety of colours
    • Super soft
    • Can be machine washed
  • Take note
    • Sheer
    • Snug fit, so, size up
    • Not the highest cashmere content

High street staple M&S stocks a variety of cashmere styles, and they are often more affordable than other brands. What we liked about this top was the short sleeves, and the close-cut crew-neck, which is very similar to Anine Bing’s Monique sweater (also included in this round-up), but at a fraction of the price. This top was more transparent than other styles we have tried from M&S, and it was a little tight on our shoulders, so if you are in between sizes, we recommend you size up.

If you’d prefer something with long sleeves, we also rate M&S’s pure cashmere textured crew-neck jumper, thanks to its relaxed fit and relatively affordable price.

  1.  £49 from Marksandspencer.com
AllSaints brushed cashmere crew-neck jumper

Best cashmere jumpers IndyBest review Allsaints brushed cashmere crew neck jumper
  • Best: Ultra-soft jumper
  • Sizes: XS to L
  • Colourways: Grey, black
  • Material: 60 per cent cashmere, 40 per cent recycled cashmere
  • Care instructions: Dry clean only
  • Why we love it
    • Super soft finish
    • Part recycled fabric
    • Timeless
    • Versatile design
    • Lightweight
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Delicate fabric is at risk of snagging

This is an uber versatile and luxurious cashmere jumper that is featherweight on the body, yet warm enough to wear on its own, as well as layered over or under other clothes.

The crew-neck design verges on a mock-neck/turtle-neck style, which is great for keeping out the chill during winter. The jumper boasts a relaxed straight fit, which is super flattering, and it features subtle slits on the hem of the body and sleeves.

We all know cashmere jumpers are delicate but the soft brushed fabric means this jumper has a higher risk of snagging, and, considering the price tag, that is a noteworthy concern.

  1.  £299 from Allsaints.com
Maje high-neck cashmere jumper

best cashmere jumper Indybest review Maje high-neck cashmere jumper
  • Best: Luxury jumper
  • Sizes: UK 6 to 12
  • Colourways: Red
  • Material: 94 per cent cashmere, 5 per cent polyamide and 1 per cent elastane
  • Care instructions: Hand wash only, do not tumble dry
  • Why we love it
    • Super soft
    • Thicker than other cashmere jumpers we tried
    • Loose yet structured fit
  • Take note
    • Premium price tag
    • Limited sizing

We were pleasantly surprised by the softness, thickness and durability of this premium brand’s new high-neck cashmere jumper. The design is made from a combination of cashmere, polyamide and elastane. Maje uses a higher percentage of cashmere than other cashmere blend designs, resulting in a jumper that is ultra-soft on the skin, and thicker than other options we tried.

The balloon sleeves make this style the perfect option to keep you warm in the winter, as you can layer basics underneath, without feeling restricted. The high neck was not too irritating nor too tight and it can be worn up for a Parisian look or folded down to create a roll neck.

The only negatives are the steep price tag and the limited sizing options, although, this boxy design achieves an oversize fit.

  1.  £449 from Maje.com
Anine Bing Monique sweater

Best cashmere jumper IndyBest review Anine Bing Monique sweater
  • Best: Short-sleeve style
  • Sizes: XS to L
  • Colourways: Black, ivory
  • Material: 90 per cent merino wool, 10 per cent cashmere
  • Care instructions: Hand wash only, do not tumble dry
  • Why we love it
    • Ultra-lightweight
    • Super soft
    • Logo detail on the neckline
  • Take note
    • Transparent
    • Hand wash only
    • Higher percentage of merino wool than cashmere
    • Expensive

This jumper is ultra-fine and offers minimal insulation, so it would be ideal for the spring and summer months, rather than peak winter – unless you layer it with plenty of other garments. We were disappointed by how sheer this cashmere jumper is. It definitely needs to be layered over a thin, seamless basic, to cover your modesty, though, some people may wish to opt for a lace bralette.

The fabric blend is weighted more heavily on merino wool than cashmere, so, though there is no denying this jumper feels soft and luxurious on the skin, if you are shopping specifically for a 100 per cent cashmere jumper, you may want to consider alternative options.

  1.  £290 from Aninebing.com
Free People Porta cashmere Henley

Bests cashmere jumper IndyBest review Free People Porta cashmere Henley
  • Best: Versatile style
  • Sizes: XS to XL
  • Colourways: Red, grey, cream, dark brown
  • Material: 100 per cent cashmere
  • Care instructions: Dry clean or hand wash in cold temperature, do not wring out, and do not tumble dry
  • Why we love it
    • Super soft
    • Versatile
    • Lightweight
    • Relaxed fit
    • Eco-conscious brand
    • Suitable for layering
    • Raglan-cut sleeves and elasticated cuffs
  • Take note
    • Selling fast
    • Pricey

Free People has an impressive range of high-quality and eco-conscious garments across all departments, and this jumper certainly impressed. With its button front, the relaxed Henley style is a welcome alternative to classic cashmere jumpers. It’s ultra-soft and comfortable to wear all day, without any irritation – even without any base layers underneath. The raglan cut and balloon sleeves, combined with the button-down feature and relaxed fit make this design uber comfortable, versatile, and easy to style, whether it is worn as luxury loungewear, to the office, or for an everyday smart-casual look.

  1.  £158 from Freepeople.com
Mango 100 per cent cashmere sweater

Best cashmere jumper IndyBest review Mango 100 per cent cashmere sweater
  • Best: Longline design
  • Sizes: Small to large
  • Colourways: Charcoal, off-white
  • Material: 100 per cent cashmere
  • Care instructions: Hand wash up to 30C, do not tumble dry
  • Why we love it
    • Soft fabric
    • Relaxed fit
    • Longer in length
    • 100 per cent cashmere
  • Take note
    • Slightly transparent
    • Limited sizes
    • Pricey
    • Itchy

What we love about this jumper is the longer length – our tester is 5ft 11in tall and this cashmere jumper fell over her bottom. The relaxed fit and sheer finish lend this top to being worn as loungewear indoors with the matching cashmere bottoms (£149.99, Mango.com).  However, you can layer with other garments and style over leggings, jeans or tuck into trousers to achieve a more formal everyday look to wear out and about too.

Although this jumper is soft to the touch, we found it slightly itchy, and fairly transparent, so would recommend layering it over a basic top.

  1.  £149 from Mango.com
John Lewis cashmere crew-neck jumper

Best cashmere jumper Indybest review John Lewis cashmere crew neck jumper
  • Best: For colour and size variety
  • Sizes: UK 8 to 20
  • Colourways: Blue, light green, aubergine, yellow
  • Materials: 100 per cent cashmere
  • Care instructions: Delicate machine wash at 30C, do not tumble dry
  • Why we love it
    • Fine fabric
    • Soft on the skin
    • Lightweight
  • Take note
    • Not super insulating
    • Size up, if you’re in between sizes

There is no denying John Lewis’s own brand delivers top-quality fashion staples at affordable prices. For less than £100, this 100 per cent cashmere jumper is a lightweight layer you can wear with almost any outfit. It is super soft on the skin, boasts a classic crew neck, and a straight fit that is slimline without being too figure-hugging (if you are in between sizes or prefer an oversized fit, we would recommend sizing up).

This fine knit is lightweight and semi-sheer in parts, so you may want to layer it over a vest top, long-sleeve crew neck or T-shirt, to provide coverage and extra warmth for the transitional seasons. During summer, however, it would be perfect for wearing over a dress in the evenings.

  1.  £89 from Johnlewis.com
Crew Clothing chunky cable-knit cotton cashmere jumper

Best cashmere jumper Indybest review Crew Clothing chunky cable knit cotton cashmere jumper
  • Best: Fitted style
  • Sizes: UK 6 to 18
  • Colourways: Kentucky blue, navy
  • Material: 95 per cent cotton, 5 per cent cashmere
  • Care instructions: Delicate machine wash at 30C, do not tumble dry
  • Why we love it
    • Super soft
    • Provides coverage and insulation
    • Midweight
    • Versatile
    • Ribbed texture
    • Comfortable
  • Take note
    • Only fiv per cent cashmere

Reminiscent of the Abercrombie & Fitch tops we used to wear circa 2007, this textured design offers extra detail often lacking in classic cashmere jumpers. The chunky cable knit creates a midweight design that is more insulating than other cashmere jumpers we have tried, even when worn on its own. Plus, it is soft and gentle on the skin, though, this is unsurprising, considering the high percentage of cotton in the fabric blend.

Crew Clothing’s jumper fits true to size, so, if you like a fitted style that hugs your body, opt for your regular dress size. If you prefer a looser fit, size up.

  1.  £59 from Crewclothing.co.uk
Aligne Katie cashmere roll neck

Best cashmere jumper IndyBest review Aligne Katie cashmere roll neck
  • Best: Eco-conscious jumper
  • Sizes: XS to XL
  • Colourways: Camel, black, grey, navy
  • Material: 50 per cent recycled cashmere and 50 per cent merino wool
  • Care instructions: Cold hand wash only, do not tumble dry
  • Why we love it
    • Super soft
    • Thicker than most
    • Insulating
    • Boxy fit
    • Uses recycled cashmere
    • Ribbed hem and cuffs
  • Take note
    • Not 100 per cent cashmere

When it comes to knitwear, we love a relaxed boxy fit but finding a design that doesn’t swamp the body is challenging. However, Aligne’s Katie cashmere jumper nails the style beautifully. This chic design is premium quality – insulating enough to wear on its own but with room to layer thermals underneath, for extra warmth.

The roll neck is not too restrictive nor irritating, while the elasticated waistband provides a secure fit, to ensure no draughts creep in. The fabric is a combination of 50 per cent recycled cashmere and wool. Plus, if it’s not quite the right fit for you, Aligne has partnered with Sojo to tailor any garments and will subsidise part of the cost.

  1.  £129 from Aligne.co
Abercrombie & Fitch cashmere crew sweater

Best cashmere jumper IndyBest review Abercrombie & Fitch cashmere crew sweater
  • Best: Midweight jumper
  • Sizes: XXS to XL
  • Colourways: Blue, light brown, white stripe
  • Material: 100 per cent cashmere
  • Care instructions: Hand wash at a cool temperature, do not tumble dry
  • Why we love it
    • Soft texture
    • Ribbed neck and cuffs
    • Midweight density
    • Raglan sleeve
    • Versatile style
    • Straight, boxy fit
  • Take note
    • Sits just on the hips, so may not be long enough for some people
    • The hem is not elasticated

Abercrombie & Fitch’s plush jumpers, hoodies and sweatshirts have dominated over the years but the brand has upped the ante with its stylish womenswear in recent times, including this cashmere crew sweater.

This jumper is super soft and comfortable, and features ribbed detail on the cuffs and neckline, to contrast the smooth finish of the body. It is also midweight, so it provides more warmth than some other cashmere jumpers we tested.

One bugbear, though, is the hems are not elasticated, which makes for a looser fit, meaning gusts of wind can sneak in. So, we would recommend pairing this jumper with a basic or thermal layer in the colder seasons.

  1.  £125 from Abercrombie.com
Cashmere jumpers FAQs

How to wash cashmere

If washing your cashmere is causing you concern, we asked Frej Lewenhaupt, co-founder of clothing care brand Steamery, to share some words of wisdom. He recommends hand washing your cashmere, due to “it being a more gentle process”. While you can wash some cashmere in the washing machine, “make sure to choose a gentle cycle suitable for wool garments and to use an enzyme-free laundry detergent that nourishes the cashmere wool”, says Lewenhaupt.

“If you get a stain on your cashmere garment, make sure to treat the stain directly and to use a gentle stain remover,” he added. You can “treat just the stain with stain remover and lukewarm water, and avoid washing the whole garment”.

How to dry cashmere

“When it comes to drying your cashmere garment, the most gentle way is to let it air-dry on a flat surface, to prevent it from losing shape,” advised Lewenhaupt. He notes you can also “put the garment on a towel and roll the garment into the towel, to press out the water very gently”.

How much do cashmere jumpers cost?

Cashmere jumpers do tend to be more expensive than your standard chunky knit, because of the type of wool used. The price can range from £80 upwards, depending on the brand. If you’re looking for a pocket-friendly option, fabric-blend garments such as the M&S merino wool with cashmere knitted top (£49.50, Marksandspencer.com) are typically more affordable.

How to care for a cashmere jumper

Rather interestingly, Lewenhaupt notes that cashmere jumpers “require less care than you might think, since they are naturally antibacterial”. So, it’s important to keep in mind that such garments shouldn’t be washed too often. “After using your garment, we recommend airing out your knitwear and spraying it with a fabric spray, if needed. Steaming your knitwear will keep your garment fresh in between washes,” he adds.

If you notice lint and pilling on your items, we’d recommend using a debobbler – such as Steamery’s fabric shavers (from £45, Steamery.co.uk) – which works wonders on knits. It extends the lifecycle of clothes and removes any unwanted lint, pilling, threads and fuzz.

Another important tip from Lewenhaupt is to store your cashmere jumpers folded because putting them on hangers will make them lose their shape.

How long do cashmere jumpers last?

“When investing in a cashmere sweater, you get a very luxurious wool material with a silky feeling that is great for keeping you warm,” notes Lewenhaupt. While it’s difficult to say how long it will last, he notes that “if you take proper care of your cashmere sweaters – washing less, steaming in between washes, and removing piling with a debobbler – your cashmere garments will look great and last much longer”.

Cashmere vs merino wool: which is better?

Cashmere comes from goats and has a higher loft, which makes it softer than merino wool, which is derived from sheep. Another reason to opt for cashmere is it can be warmer than merino. The downside, however, is cashmere is not quite as durable or as easy to care for. As for which is best, it’s down to personal preference, as both fabrics give slightly different looks. Where cashmere lends itself to sleeker, more elegant designs, merino wool is ideal for chunky knits.

The verdict: Women’s cashmere jumpers

We were pleasantly surprised by many of the cashmere jumpers we tried, which shone for different reasons. Free People’s cashmere jumper offers more styling versatility, which makes it more cost-effective; Whistles’ and Aligne’s designs provide straight yet structured fits, for a polished look; while AllSaints and Maje’s jumpers offer a happy medium between casual and formal wear.

If you’re looking for mid-price options that are soft, insulating and provide good coverage, without needing additional layers, we highly recommend Whistles’ or Aligne’s cashmere jumpers. If you want a versatile short-sleeve option with a more affordable price tag, consider M&S’s merino wool and cashmere top.

Want more winter wardrobe inspiration? Read our guide to the best sustainable clothing brands

