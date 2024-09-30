11 best women’s cashmere jumpers for every style and budget

The best cashmere jumpers instantly inject a touch of luxury into any outfit, hence why we consider them timeless, investment pieces that will see you through the seasons. Cashmere is a super soft fabric that is gentle on the skin but is also insulating, depending on the quality.

There is a multitude of styles, from classic crew and timeless turtle necks perfect for the colder months, to wrap-around cashmere jumpers, V-neck variations, cardigans and hooded designs. Some cashmere jumpers are pull-over, button-up or zip-up designs, and you’ll find a range of long-sleeve, short-sleeve and sleeveless styles. You can pick from 100 per cent cashmere jumpers or designs that feature a blend of other fabrics too.

No matter which style you prefer, a cashmere jumper is a versatile wardrobe staple you can style with pretty much any outfit, and wear for almost any occasion. Opt for a cashmere jumper with matching joggers, for an elevated loungewear aesthetic; pair with a T-shirt, jeans and white trainers or Miu Miu-inspired ballet pumps, for a classic everyday ensemble; layer over a shirt; or tie loosely around the neck when wearing a dress, for a preppy look.

If your wardrobe is crying out for cashmere, you’re in luck, as we know just the right places to shop to secure the best cashmere jumpers for women. From high street to high-end retailers, including M&S, John Lewis, Aligne, Maje and Anine Bing, plus many more, keep reading to find out which garments impressed us the most.

How we tested

Over the past few weeks, we have trialled a plethora of cashmere jumpers, styling them with numerous outfits, to compare how they fit and feel on the skin, as well as how lightweight and insulating they are. We tried the cashmere jumpers with and without a basic T-shirt or vest underneath, to assess their softness directly on our sensitive skin. The transparency, fit, and structure of the fabric were also considered.

open image in gallery We paid attention to fit, sleeve length and structure during testing ( Maisie Bovingdon )

It is often advised to hand wash cashmere garments at a cool temperature, with a touch of fabric conditioner, to avoid shrinkage, though, some fashion experts advise placing your cashmere jumper in a laundry bag, or pillow case, and popping it in the washing machine on the lowest temperature. Others urge you to avoid washing cashmere, to help keep the garment’s shape. Instead, they recommend wearing a T-shirt, long-sleeve top or shirt underneath to prevent body odours from seeping through to the fabric. For this article, we avoided washing the samples but we have noted the washing instructions on each care label.

The best women’s cashmere jumpers for 2024 are: