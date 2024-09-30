11 best women’s cashmere jumpers for every style and budget

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Call on timeless style from the likes of Marks and Spencer, AllSaints and Free People this season
The best cashmere jumpers instantly inject a touch of luxury into any outfit, hence why we consider them timeless, investment pieces that will see you through the seasons. Cashmere is a super soft fabric that is gentle on the skin but is also insulating, depending on the quality.
There is a multitude of styles, from classic crew and timeless turtle necks perfect for the colder months, to wrap-around cashmere jumpers, V-neck variations, cardigans and hooded designs. Some cashmere jumpers are pull-over, button-up or zip-up designs, and you’ll find a range of long-sleeve, short-sleeve and sleeveless styles. You can pick from 100 per cent cashmere jumpers or designs that feature a blend of other fabrics too.
No matter which style you prefer, a cashmere jumper is a versatile wardrobe staple you can style with pretty much any outfit, and wear for almost any occasion. Opt for a cashmere jumper with matching joggers, for an elevated loungewear aesthetic; pair with a T-shirt, jeans and white trainers or Miu Miu-inspired ballet pumps, for a classic everyday ensemble; layer over a shirt; or tie loosely around the neck when wearing a dress, for a preppy look.
If your wardrobe is crying out for cashmere, you’re in luck, as we know just the right places to shop to secure the best cashmere jumpers for women. From high street to high-end retailers, including M&S, John Lewis, Aligne, Maje and Anine Bing, plus many more, keep reading to find out which garments impressed us the most.
Over the past few weeks, we have trialled a plethora of cashmere jumpers, styling them with numerous outfits, to compare how they fit and feel on the skin, as well as how lightweight and insulating they are. We tried the cashmere jumpers with and without a basic T-shirt or vest underneath, to assess their softness directly on our sensitive skin. The transparency, fit, and structure of the fabric were also considered.
It is often advised to hand wash cashmere garments at a cool temperature, with a touch of fabric conditioner, to avoid shrinkage, though, some fashion experts advise placing your cashmere jumper in a laundry bag, or pillow case, and popping it in the washing machine on the lowest temperature. Others urge you to avoid washing cashmere, to help keep the garment’s shape. Instead, they recommend wearing a T-shirt, long-sleeve top or shirt underneath to prevent body odours from seeping through to the fabric. For this article, we avoided washing the samples but we have noted the washing instructions on each care label.
From the responsibly sourced fabric – which is traceable and ultra-soft against the skin – to the straight, structured yet relaxed fit and high neck, this cashmere creation ticks all our boxes.
The high roll neck is not too restrictive or irritating, nor does it gape and let in cold draughts. We found the relaxed fit sat perfectly on our broad shoulders and provided enough space to layer thermals underneath, for those seriously cold days.
Long in the sleeves and body, it fits true to size and can be paired with leggings, jeans, skirts and dresses. Grab one while you can, as this popular design is selling out fast.
High street staple M&S stocks a variety of cashmere styles, and they are often more affordable than other brands. What we liked about this top was the short sleeves, and the close-cut crew-neck, which is very similar to Anine Bing’s Monique sweater (also included in this round-up), but at a fraction of the price. This top was more transparent than other styles we have tried from M&S, and it was a little tight on our shoulders, so if you are in between sizes, we recommend you size up.
If you’d prefer something with long sleeves, we also rate M&S’s pure cashmere textured crew-neck jumper, thanks to its relaxed fit and relatively affordable price.
This is an uber versatile and luxurious cashmere jumper that is featherweight on the body, yet warm enough to wear on its own, as well as layered over or under other clothes.
The crew-neck design verges on a mock-neck/turtle-neck style, which is great for keeping out the chill during winter. The jumper boasts a relaxed straight fit, which is super flattering, and it features subtle slits on the hem of the body and sleeves.
We all know cashmere jumpers are delicate but the soft brushed fabric means this jumper has a higher risk of snagging, and, considering the price tag, that is a noteworthy concern.
We were pleasantly surprised by the softness, thickness and durability of this premium brand’s new high-neck cashmere jumper. The design is made from a combination of cashmere, polyamide and elastane. Maje uses a higher percentage of cashmere than other cashmere blend designs, resulting in a jumper that is ultra-soft on the skin, and thicker than other options we tried.
The balloon sleeves make this style the perfect option to keep you warm in the winter, as you can layer basics underneath, without feeling restricted. The high neck was not too irritating nor too tight and it can be worn up for a Parisian look or folded down to create a roll neck.
The only negatives are the steep price tag and the limited sizing options, although, this boxy design achieves an oversize fit.
This jumper is ultra-fine and offers minimal insulation, so it would be ideal for the spring and summer months, rather than peak winter – unless you layer it with plenty of other garments. We were disappointed by how sheer this cashmere jumper is. It definitely needs to be layered over a thin, seamless basic, to cover your modesty, though, some people may wish to opt for a lace bralette.
The fabric blend is weighted more heavily on merino wool than cashmere, so, though there is no denying this jumper feels soft and luxurious on the skin, if you are shopping specifically for a 100 per cent cashmere jumper, you may want to consider alternative options.
Free People has an impressive range of high-quality and eco-conscious garments across all departments, and this jumper certainly impressed. With its button front, the relaxed Henley style is a welcome alternative to classic cashmere jumpers. It’s ultra-soft and comfortable to wear all day, without any irritation – even without any base layers underneath. The raglan cut and balloon sleeves, combined with the button-down feature and relaxed fit make this design uber comfortable, versatile, and easy to style, whether it is worn as luxury loungewear, to the office, or for an everyday smart-casual look.
What we love about this jumper is the longer length – our tester is 5ft 11in tall and this cashmere jumper fell over her bottom. The relaxed fit and sheer finish lend this top to being worn as loungewear indoors with the matching cashmere bottoms (£149.99, Mango.com). However, you can layer with other garments and style over leggings, jeans or tuck into trousers to achieve a more formal everyday look to wear out and about too.
Although this jumper is soft to the touch, we found it slightly itchy, and fairly transparent, so would recommend layering it over a basic top.
There is no denying John Lewis’s own brand delivers top-quality fashion staples at affordable prices. For less than £100, this 100 per cent cashmere jumper is a lightweight layer you can wear with almost any outfit. It is super soft on the skin, boasts a classic crew neck, and a straight fit that is slimline without being too figure-hugging (if you are in between sizes or prefer an oversized fit, we would recommend sizing up).
This fine knit is lightweight and semi-sheer in parts, so you may want to layer it over a vest top, long-sleeve crew neck or T-shirt, to provide coverage and extra warmth for the transitional seasons. During summer, however, it would be perfect for wearing over a dress in the evenings.
Reminiscent of the Abercrombie & Fitch tops we used to wear circa 2007, this textured design offers extra detail often lacking in classic cashmere jumpers. The chunky cable knit creates a midweight design that is more insulating than other cashmere jumpers we have tried, even when worn on its own. Plus, it is soft and gentle on the skin, though, this is unsurprising, considering the high percentage of cotton in the fabric blend.
Crew Clothing’s jumper fits true to size, so, if you like a fitted style that hugs your body, opt for your regular dress size. If you prefer a looser fit, size up.
When it comes to knitwear, we love a relaxed boxy fit but finding a design that doesn’t swamp the body is challenging. However, Aligne’s Katie cashmere jumper nails the style beautifully. This chic design is premium quality – insulating enough to wear on its own but with room to layer thermals underneath, for extra warmth.
The roll neck is not too restrictive nor irritating, while the elasticated waistband provides a secure fit, to ensure no draughts creep in. The fabric is a combination of 50 per cent recycled cashmere and wool. Plus, if it’s not quite the right fit for you, Aligne has partnered with Sojo to tailor any garments and will subsidise part of the cost.
Abercrombie & Fitch’s plush jumpers, hoodies and sweatshirts have dominated over the years but the brand has upped the ante with its stylish womenswear in recent times, including this cashmere crew sweater.
This jumper is super soft and comfortable, and features ribbed detail on the cuffs and neckline, to contrast the smooth finish of the body. It is also midweight, so it provides more warmth than some other cashmere jumpers we tested.
One bugbear, though, is the hems are not elasticated, which makes for a looser fit, meaning gusts of wind can sneak in. So, we would recommend pairing this jumper with a basic or thermal layer in the colder seasons.
If washing your cashmere is causing you concern, we asked Frej Lewenhaupt, co-founder of clothing care brand Steamery, to share some words of wisdom. He recommends hand washing your cashmere, due to “it being a more gentle process”. While you can wash some cashmere in the washing machine, “make sure to choose a gentle cycle suitable for wool garments and to use an enzyme-free laundry detergent that nourishes the cashmere wool”, says Lewenhaupt.
“If you get a stain on your cashmere garment, make sure to treat the stain directly and to use a gentle stain remover,” he added. You can “treat just the stain with stain remover and lukewarm water, and avoid washing the whole garment”.
“When it comes to drying your cashmere garment, the most gentle way is to let it air-dry on a flat surface, to prevent it from losing shape,” advised Lewenhaupt. He notes you can also “put the garment on a towel and roll the garment into the towel, to press out the water very gently”.
Cashmere jumpers do tend to be more expensive than your standard chunky knit, because of the type of wool used. The price can range from £80 upwards, depending on the brand. If you’re looking for a pocket-friendly option, fabric-blend garments such as the M&S merino wool with cashmere knitted top (£49.50, Marksandspencer.com) are typically more affordable.
Rather interestingly, Lewenhaupt notes that cashmere jumpers “require less care than you might think, since they are naturally antibacterial”. So, it’s important to keep in mind that such garments shouldn’t be washed too often. “After using your garment, we recommend airing out your knitwear and spraying it with a fabric spray, if needed. Steaming your knitwear will keep your garment fresh in between washes,” he adds.
If you notice lint and pilling on your items, we’d recommend using a debobbler – such as Steamery’s fabric shavers (from £45, Steamery.co.uk) – which works wonders on knits. It extends the lifecycle of clothes and removes any unwanted lint, pilling, threads and fuzz.
Another important tip from Lewenhaupt is to store your cashmere jumpers folded because putting them on hangers will make them lose their shape.
“When investing in a cashmere sweater, you get a very luxurious wool material with a silky feeling that is great for keeping you warm,” notes Lewenhaupt. While it’s difficult to say how long it will last, he notes that “if you take proper care of your cashmere sweaters – washing less, steaming in between washes, and removing piling with a debobbler – your cashmere garments will look great and last much longer”.
Cashmere comes from goats and has a higher loft, which makes it softer than merino wool, which is derived from sheep. Another reason to opt for cashmere is it can be warmer than merino. The downside, however, is cashmere is not quite as durable or as easy to care for. As for which is best, it’s down to personal preference, as both fabrics give slightly different looks. Where cashmere lends itself to sleeker, more elegant designs, merino wool is ideal for chunky knits.
We were pleasantly surprised by many of the cashmere jumpers we tried, which shone for different reasons. Free People’s cashmere jumper offers more styling versatility, which makes it more cost-effective; Whistles’ and Aligne’s designs provide straight yet structured fits, for a polished look; while AllSaints and Maje’s jumpers offer a happy medium between casual and formal wear.
If you’re looking for mid-price options that are soft, insulating and provide good coverage, without needing additional layers, we highly recommend Whistles’ or Aligne’s cashmere jumpers. If you want a versatile short-sleeve option with a more affordable price tag, consider M&S’s merino wool and cashmere top.
Want more winter wardrobe inspiration? Read our guide to the best sustainable clothing brands
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in