Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a stylish new pair of trainers, your gym kit could do with a freshen-up, or you’re on the hunt for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift, Nike is one of our go-to brands for all things athleisure.

A label that needs very little introduction, Nike offers everything from skateboarding gear and tennis shoes to kids’ tracksuits and retro running trainers. And, of course, it is constantly releasing new designs and refreshes on classic styles.

Its clothing and shoes don’t always come cheap though, with the bestselling dunk trainers setting you back at least £100. But, luckily for you, we’ve rounded up the best Nike deals that will save you big on your next purchase below. For example, you can save up to 40 per cent off styles in the Nike sale, and bag great discounts off full-price pieces. Keep scrolling for our top picks.

Right now, the Nike sale is impressive, offering you the chance to save up to 40 per cent on clothing, shoes and equipment. The Nike dunk low retro men’s sneakers, for example, have been reduced from £109.99 to just £65.99 (Nike.com). If you need a new hoodie, turn to the Jordan Brooklyn fleece (was £69.99, now £41.99, Nike.com), which has also been reduced by 40 per cent.

If you don’t manage to find what you’re looking for in the Nike sale, there’s no need to worry – you can still save yourself some cash with the use of a discount code.

Nike dunk trainers reduced by 40 per cent ( Nike )

For example, if you sign up to become a Nike member, you'll get exclusive access to member-only products, rewards per spend, free shipping, and a handsome 25 per cent discount for your birthday. Even if your birthday isn’t for a number of months, it’s worth signing up now, so that when the big day swings around and you’ve got some money or gift cards to spend, you’ll have a discount to use, too.

Students looking to save can enjoy 10 per cent off at Nike. All you need to do is register with Unidays to verify your student status, and then you'll be assigned a secure, single-use discount code to use on full-price items.

How we choose the best Nike discount codes

The Independent’s deal-hunters are dedicated to finding you the best deals. As Nike is one of the world’s best-known brands, we’re always searching for new ways to help you save on your shopping, whether it’s through sales or discount codes.

Why you can trust us

The Independent has been a trusted consumer champion since 1986, reporting on behalf of our readers to find the best deals and discounts. Whether it’s savings on athleisure, regular deals coverage or helping you source the top offers during some of the biggest annual shopping events (think Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales), our team are always looking out for the best ways to save you money on the products worth buying. We only ever select savings from brands that we trust.

Looking for the best running trainers? Check out our guide to the best tried and tested pairs