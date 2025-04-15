Schuh discount codes for April 2025 – how to get 40% off

One of the biggest footwear retailers in the UK, schuh has the likes of Adidas, Nike, Converse, Ugg and Birkenstock on its roster, making it a one-stop-shop for any seasonal refresh.

Founded in 1981 in Edinburgh, the shop was originally going to be named “lizard shoes”. Then, founder Sandy was inspired by a German fashion footwear magazine and changed the name to Schuh (German for “shoe”). While many have mistaken the retailer as German, it didn’t open its first store in the country until 2015.

Fast forward to now, it has 132 stores in the UK and Ireland and sells more than 80 brands of shoes, as well as its own schuh label which leans into trends with everything from ballet flats and loafers, to biker boots and more.

Its shoes don’t always come cheap, but with exclusive discount codes and seasonal sales you can often score pairs for less than £100. Right now, you can save 10 per cent on every order with a student discount code and save up to 40 per cent on trending styles in the schuh sale.

Top schuh discount codes

What to know about schuh discount codes

Codes are rare at schuh, however, in previous years, we have seen discount codes run during the summer. Customers are more likely to grab a bargain with other promotions, such as flash sales, multibuy offers where you get £10 off a second pair of shoes or 15 per cent off first orders on full-price items – just without a code.

Save with schuh loyalty club

If you sign up to the schuh loyalty club, you can earn £5 off every £50 spent, with double points on your first order. Plus, you can earn one point for every £1 spent and get a £5 reward for every 100 points earned.

More ways to save at schuh

As well as discount codes, you can refresh your shoe collection for less thanks to mid-season sales. If you’re after a hero summer shoe, this pair of Birkenstock arizonas (was £85, now £64.99, schuh.co.uk) are the perfect everyday style and can be paired with denim shorts or floaty mini dresses. Whether you love or loath them, you can’t deny the comfort that Crocs offer. This lilac pair are currently on sale with 30 per cent off (was £50, now £34.99, schuh.co.uk).

( schuh )

When it comes to trainers, this pair of vibrantly red New Balance’s (was £90, now £59.99, schuh.co.uk) will add a splash of colour to your spring and summer looks. Leaning into one of this season’s hottest trends, ballet flats, this pair of Mary Jane inspired red shoes (was £35.99, schuh.co.uk) are a steal at just £20.99.

( schuh )

Plus, you can get £5 off your next purchase of new shoes when you recycle your old shoes, helping do your bit for the environment. There’s also up to 80 per cent off ex-display and “imperfect” shoes, including this pair of on-trend metallic loafers (was £85, now £15, schuh.co.uk) and this pair of Timberland boat shoes (£180, now £116, schuh.co.uk). Keep in mind that sizes are limited with these.

Free click and collect in store is also available, as well as free delivery on orders over £60. There’s also a 10 per cent key worker discount, 10 per cent student discount and a refer a friend offer, where you can get 15 per cent off your shoe purchase.

How we choose the best schuh deals

The Independent’s deal-hunters are dedicated to finding you the best deals. As schuh is one of the UK’s best-known retailers, we’re always searching for new ways to help you save on your shopping, whether it’s through sales or discount codes.

Why you can trust us

The Independent has been a trusted consumer champion since 1986, reporting on behalf of our readers to find the best deals and discounts. Whether it’s savings on athleisure, regular deals coverage or helping you source the top offers during some of the biggest annual shopping events (think Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales), our team are always looking out for the best ways to save you money on the products worth buying. We only ever select savings from brands that we trust.

