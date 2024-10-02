Best Adidas trainers for that effortless street-style look

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Strut your stuff with these tried, tested and fashion-expert-approved Adidas trainers
Most trainer trends come and go (think the chunky dad style or Nike air force 1s) but Adidas has an enduring fashion following, thanks to its cult styles.
The ubiquitous samba is still going strong (despite an endorsement from Rishi Sunak), while the sports brand’s repeated collaborations with designer Wales Bonner are notorious for selling out in mere days (the autumn drop has just landed, so, act fast).
Then there’s the SL72s (Bella Hadid has plumped for the brown pair, while Suki Waterhouse loves the yellow style), not to mention the gazelle that comes in myriad colourways and platform heights.
While Ganni ballet flats or Mui Mui biker boots are fashion trends with a hefty price tag attached, Adidas trainers are more democratic. Sambas, gazelles and SL72 styles all cost less than £100, while even the coveted Wales Bonner kicks are still less than £200.
Much of the shoes’ appeal also lies in how easy Adidas trainers are to style. An investment for year-round wear, pair with your mini skirts and denim shorts in summer or wide-leg jeans and maxi dresses in winter. While black and white styles can add a sporty touch to your ensembles, colourful trainers inject some dopamine as the temperature plummets. You really can’t go wrong.
To help you decide which Adidas trainer to invest in, we’ve rounded up our favourite designs. Some of these trainers we’ve worn non-stop over the past few years, while others are new additions to our wardrobe for winter 2024. Considering comfort, style, value for money and wearability, these are the best Adidas trainers to buy right now.
Featuring a similarly streamlined silhouette as the cult sambas, the SL72 trainers were first released in 1972 but have been given a contemporary upgrade in the form of breathable midsoles for all-day comfort and a laidback, low-profile ankle cut. The nylon upper is complete with suede overlays and leather accents that nod to the shoe’s retro roots. These trainers are available in a range of colourways, too – the burgundy hue with chocolate suede overlays and a flash of blue is ideal for autumn. Brown is best styled with neutrals (yes, we include leopard print in that), so, the trainers are the perfect companion for trench coats, maxi dresses, jeans and camel trousers.
The very trainers that kickstarted the trend, it’s been near impossible to escape the sight of Adidas samba in the past two years. Despite colourful styles dropping at a near-monthly rate, the black and white styles are the most popular, owing to their easy wearability day to day. Made from full-grain leather, the shoes are sturdy and durable (they take a little wearing-in around the ankle). Inspired by Adidas’s archive from the Fifties, the streamlined silhouette features a smooth leather upper and suede overlays with flat panel stitching.
Of course, there’s the iconic three stripes and the Adidas logo on the tongue, too. A little less ubiquitous than the white pair, we’ve teamed our black style with everything from striped trousers and baggy jeans to floaty mini dresses and shorts on holiday (it’s safe to say it’s one of the most hardworking pairs in our wardrobe). Comfortable, easily styled and effortlessly cool, what more could you want?
Injecting some colour into your outfit, Adidas’s gazelle indoor trainers come in a range of playful hues. The ‘better scarlet hazy green gum’ style contrasts a tomato-red finish with light sage stripes and panelling. Boasting a suede finish for a textured look, the durable leather lining is teamed with a translucent gum rubber outsole. Make sure to size up, as we found the gazelle indoor style comes up slightly small. Like Adidas’s other leather-based trainers, the kicks take a little wearing in but soon mould to your feet. Perfect for elevating a simple look, style the Adidas trainers with jeans and a white T-shirt.
Adidas and British designer Wales Bonner dropped their first collection together in 2020 and there have been 30-plus trainers in the collaboration since. Each one is more covetable than the last, with styles flying out of stock in mere hours. We were lucky enough to get our hands on the SL72 knit style that’s now sold out across the board. The SL76s followed soon after, with the dopamine-heavy yellow finish still in stock (if you’re quick).
The knitted mesh style has become a signature of the ongoing collaboration. Complete with brushed suede panels, a designer plaque on the contrasting leather tongue and the signature three stripe design, they feature a rubber sole, round toe and comfortable leather lining. Owing to the craftsmanship, there’s no discomfort on first wear. Despite the vibrant finish, the SL76s will go with just about everything, from black ensembles to denim jeans or stripey trousers.
Adidas’s bestselling gazelle style is the best for colourway options. From baby blue and mustard yellow to bright green on classic black, there’s a hue for every taste. As for the trainers themselves, they boast a slightly chunkier feel and look than the more streamlined sambas or SL72s, owing to the recognisable rubber outsole.
A modern take on the gazelle training shoe from 1991, the trainers feature a soft suede outer, three stripes and a contrasting white tongue. Make sure to size up if you’re between sizes, as they can feel quite tight. Snug and soft, thanks to the lining, the trainers soon mould to your feet for a comfortable fit. Whether you opt for an eye-catching colourway or everyday neutral hue, you’ll wear them for everything from weekdays at the office to weekend pub jaunts.
Everyone and their mother has a pair of Adidas sambas, so, why not invest in the slightly less ubiquitous SL72s? Boasting a similarly streamlined silhouette and comfortable fit, the trainers add a cool sporty touch to your outfits. The design could just become the most hardworking shoe in your wardrobe.
