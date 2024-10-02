Best Adidas trainers for that effortless street-style look

Most trainer trends come and go (think the chunky dad style or Nike air force 1s) but Adidas has an enduring fashion following, thanks to its cult styles.

The ubiquitous samba is still going strong (despite an endorsement from Rishi Sunak), while the sports brand’s repeated collaborations with designer Wales Bonner are notorious for selling out in mere days (the autumn drop has just landed, so, act fast).

Then there’s the SL72s (Bella Hadid has plumped for the brown pair, while Suki Waterhouse loves the yellow style), not to mention the gazelle that comes in myriad colourways and platform heights.

While Ganni ballet flats or Mui Mui biker boots are fashion trends with a hefty price tag attached, Adidas trainers are more democratic. Sambas, gazelles and SL72 styles all cost less than £100, while even the coveted Wales Bonner kicks are still less than £200.

Much of the shoes’ appeal also lies in how easy Adidas trainers are to style. An investment for year-round wear, pair with your mini skirts and denim shorts in summer or wide-leg jeans and maxi dresses in winter. While black and white styles can add a sporty touch to your ensembles, colourful trainers inject some dopamine as the temperature plummets. You really can’t go wrong.

How we tested

open image in gallery We put a range of Adidas trainers through their paces ( Daisy Lester )

To help you decide which Adidas trainer to invest in, we’ve rounded up our favourite designs. Some of these trainers we’ve worn non-stop over the past few years, while others are new additions to our wardrobe for winter 2024. Considering comfort, style, value for money and wearability, these are the best Adidas trainers to buy right now.

The best Adidas trainers for 2024 are: