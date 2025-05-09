Trench coats are timeless outerwear staples we can rely on year in, year out, season after season. The classic trench coat reportedly first hit the fashion scene during the First World War, thanks to the late Thomas Burberry, who’s iconic design became the cornerstone for trench coats that followed over the decades, and the brand continues to be a go-to.

Trench coats have specific features, though some brands may play with their designs. Generally, trench coats are light or midweight, midi length, and often come in neutral tones, such as camel, sand or beige. Other stylistic features include wide lapels, a double-breasted button-down fastening, as well as a buckle or tie waistbelt.

However, the iconic trench coat has been adapted over the years, with the most recognisable difference being the length, which can range from maxi to cropped, as well as the colour and texture.

Trench coats, or macs, are the ideal lightweight jackets for every occasion, whether you wear one to the office, on days out, or to run errands.

Whether you are styling your trench coat over a fail-safe white T-shirt, denim jeans, and trainers combination, a bohemian midi dress and boots, or loungewear, I have searched high and low to bring you my selection of the best trench coats for women, from high-end and high street brands.

How we tested

We assessed these coats on their fit, insulation level and durability ( Maisie Bovingdon )

Over the past few weeks, I have tried and tested a whole host of designs to find the very best trench coats for women. I opted for long-sleeve options, as well as maxi, mid-length and cropped creations in an array of fabrics, colours, and densities. I assessed how well they fitted (I’m a size 10 and 5ft 11in), how much insulation they offered, as well as their ability to stand up against unpredictable British weather. I experimented with different styling options for each trench and assessed the weight of the coat, as well as any other noteworthy features, such as the lining, branded details, and secret fastenings.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Maisie Bovingdon is a seasoned freelance journalist and editor with over a decade of experience in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content. At IndyBest, Maisie applies her extensive industry knowledge and keen eye for detail to deliver thorough, real-world product testing. In her review of the best women’s trench coats, she tried a variety of styles across different lengths, fabrics, and fits, assessing their comfort, durability, and weatherproofing.

The best women’s trench coats for 2025 are: