How to get the summer dress with trainers look right

Trainers: no longer just for the gym, but a summer wardrobe staple.

Once relegated to errands and workouts, they’re now paired with everything from jumpsuits to dresses, blurring the lines between casual and chic.

But navigating this trend requires a delicate balance. Fashion experts weigh in on how to master the trainer-and-dress look, offering essential dos and don’ts to ensure you always hit the mark.

Summer dressing calls for shoes that feel fresh but are also functional. The best way to nail the look is to focus on clean lines.

“Right now, the trainer trend is all about clean, minimalist silhouettes,” says fashion designer and podcaster Amanda Wakeley OBE. “Any classic white leather style [is] pared-back, elegant and versatile.”

Low-profile shapes are leading the pack, but some subtle height doesn’t hurt. “A slightly chunkier sole or flatform can add a modern edge without overwhelming the look, with the added benefit of elevating you slightly,” says Wakeley. Meanwhile, old-school plimsoles are currently trending.

“Retro runners are also having their moment in the sun, adding a sporty sensibility to feminine pieces,” says Wakeley.

Muted shades and soft suede textures are also big this spring/summer. “This season, it’s all about low-profile, retro-inspired trainers [like] 1970s athletic footwear, reimagined,” says celebrity and personal stylist, Deborah Sheridan-Taylor.

Soft creams, pastels and muted vintage tones complement the lightness of summer fabrics. Sheridan-Taylor suggests butter yellows, light browns and baby blues.

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Leather Stripe Trainers, £49.50

open image in gallery (Adidas/PA)

<strong>Adidas</strong> Samba OG Shoes, £95

open image in gallery (Dune/PA)

<strong>Dune</strong> Eden White Flatform Lace-Up Trainers, £69 (were £99)

Balancing proportions is essential

Pulling off the trainer-and-dress look isn’t just about what you wear, but about how you wear it. Proportion plays a huge role in getting it right.

“When wearing a more floaty dress, grounding the look with a sleek, structured trainer creates a sense of balance,” explains Wakeley.

“Keep the volume in check – if the dress is voluminous, opt for a low-profile shoe and perhaps layer with a cropped jacket or defined waistline.”

It’s all about creating harmony from contrast, says Sheridan-Taylor, who lays out a simple style formula: “The longer and looser the dress, the chunkier the trainer.

“As hemlines rise or become more fitted, the trainer should get sleeker and more refined.” Her current go-to is the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66. “There’s something about that criss-cross back design element – it acts like a corset for the ankle. Just that little bit more thought-out and considered.”

open image in gallery (Wolf and Badger/PA)

Wolf & Badger Large Cotton Tote Bag In Pink Pinstripe, £55

open image in gallery (Boden/PA)

<strong>Boden</strong> Anna Linen Tiered Midi Dress, £136

open image in gallery (New Look/PA)

<strong>New Look</strong> Pink Faux Suede Panelled Flatform Trainers, £32.99

Not all dresses work with trainers

While this styling duo can be effortlessly cool, not every dress makes a great match. Some silhouettes are just too structured or formal.

“Ultra-tailored or bodycon silhouettes might not sit as harmoniously with the ease of a trainer,” says Wakeley. Looser, more fluid shapes tend to work better, like relaxed shirt dresses, A-line midis or floaty maxis.

Trainers, after all, should never feel like an afterthought. “It’s all about the relationship between the shape of the dress and the style of the shoe,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

“Chunky soles with diaphanous skirts? Yes. Try the Axel Arigato Sphere Runner – a chunky, mixed-material trainer that brings instant nonchalance.”

For those testing the waters, she suggests starting tonal.

“An all-black look – a black linen two-piece skirt suit paired with a simple tank, anchored with a retro black trainer like the Adidas Tokyo Low-Top – works beautifully to create a monochromatic look that’s well-suited for a work setting,” says Sheridan-Taylor.

open image in gallery (Wolf and Badger/PA)

Wolf & Badger Gold Willa Earrings, £20

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

<strong>Zara</strong> Pleated Midi Dress, £49.99

open image in gallery (John Lewis and Partners/PA)

Mint Velvet Chunky Cuff Bracelet, £45, <strong>John Lewis</strong> & Partners

open image in gallery (Adidas/PA)

Adidas Tokyo Shoes, £85

Accessories can transform the look

The right accessories can take the trainer-and-dress pairing from relaxed to refined in seconds.

“Accessories are key to making this look feel polished,” says Wakeley. “I love layering fine gold jewellery or sculptural earrings for a touch of glamour […] while an oversized pair of sunglasses can easily pull everything together.”

Adding more unique touches – beyond jewellery – can make the outfit entirely your own. “[You can] introduce a vintage, Hermès-inspired, silk scarf tied nonchalantly at the waist or around your bag for a flash of colour,” Sheridan-Taylor suggests.

She says to then pair the colour of the trainer with the colours in the scarf to tie the look together.

open image in gallery (Keep Boutique/PA)

Keep Boutique Apaches Heart Block-Print Neck Scarf, £39

open image in gallery (Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Denim Button Front Midi Shirt Dress, £45

open image in gallery (Pull and Bear/PA)

Pull & Bear Fringed Shopper Bag, £27.99

open image in gallery (Onitsuka Tiger/PA)

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66, £150

Yes, you can make the combo formal

Formal dressing doesn’t always require heels. With the right styling, trainers can feel elevated enough for any occasion.

“Trainers can work beautifully for more dressed-up moments, as long as they’re impeccably clean and styled with intent,” says Wakeley.

She recommends luxe fabrics and strong accessories. “A slip dress – perhaps in silk – paired with a sleek leather trainer and elevated with statement earrings or a sharp blazer, can feel fresh and relevant for a summer event.”

Similarly, Sheridan-Taylor says the key to elevating a look lies in the fabric. “A pale yellow floaty silk trouser suit with a suede trainer is perfect,” she says. “Or retro metallic low-tops styled with a floor-length silk maxi skirt and a crystal-embellished top.”

She points out that trainers are the most important piece of footwear to invest in. “You’ll spend a fortune on heels you wear once and regret all night. Why not invest in elevated trainers you’ll live in?” she says.

“Go big, go bold, and get serious price-per-wear payoff. The key is to commit to the contrast. That’s what makes it cool.”

open image in gallery (Zara/PA)

Zara 50th Anniversary Satin Midi Dress, £39.99

open image in gallery (Olivia Burton/PA)

Olivia Burton Classic 23mm Grove White & Two Tone Bracelet Watch, £149

open image in gallery (Abbott Lyon/PA)

Abbott Lyon Oval Link Chain Bracelet in Gold, £55

open image in gallery (Veja/PA)

Veja Volley Canvas White and Black Trainers, £110