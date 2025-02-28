Save up to 60% off Adidas trainers and more with these deals

A brand at the top of its game when it comes to sportswear, trainers and apparel, Adidas is one of our favourites here at The Independent. The German fashion brand has a loyal following, thanks to its cult styles, which are constantly refreshed with limited-edition prints and bright colourways that are loved by celebs such as Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, to name a few.

We're always excited when a new style of samba’s drops, in their many colourways and platform heights, or when the sport's brand releases a new collaboration – Balenciaga, Gucci, and Wales Bonner being just some of the designers that Adidas has worked with in recent years. Adidas’s best-selling styles will see you through years to come, thanks to their easy-to-wear functionality.

If you love Adidas as much as we do, keep reading for the latest news on the brand’s best discounts and deals. Here’s how you can stroll into a new month in style...

Bargain hunters should make a beeline for Adidas’s outlet, where you’ll find top picks across the whole range. The year-round sale includes everything from originals to sportswear pieces, all with discounts of up to 60 per cent.

Looking for some inspiration? You can never go wrong with a staple pair of white trainers, and right now, Adidas is selling the VL court 2.0 shoes in cloud white with an incredible 35 per cent off (was £55, now £33.75, Adidas.co.uk). Be quick though, we don’t think they’ll be in stock for long. Another top pick is the primegreen essentials tracksuit, which has been reduced to half price (was £60, now £30, Adidas.co.uk), but is selling fast. The time-honoured tradition of Adidas's iconic three stripes is reflected in this early hip-hop style.

( Adidas )

It’s worth checking out Adidas’s last sizes sale too, where you can get more than 30 per cent off. However, these bestselling styles don’t hang around for long. Our eyes were instantly drawn straight to this Adidas x Farm Rio pink shirt (was £75, now £37.50, Adidas.co.uk), which takes its inspiration from a rainbow kaleidoscope and the beautiful shores of Copacabana Beach. An ideal investment for your next summer getaway.

Calling all yogi’s. You can never have enough yoga pants, and these studio luxe 7/8 leggings (was £80, now £40, Adidas.co.uk) are designed to make you feel comfortable and confident through stretches and movement. We love that each pair is made using a minimum of 70 per cent recycled and renewable materials.

( Adidas )

The deals don’t stop there. Students can also enjoy 15 per cent discount on full price items with a simple Unidays verification, making it the perfect time to snap up something that’s been on your wish list for a while. We love the terrex soulstride trail running shoes in core black and solar red (was £90, now £76.50, Adidas.co.uk), which will take you through muddy patches and streams with their waterproof design.

