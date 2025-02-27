Looking to bag a bargain at Very? Whether you’re after the latest gadgets, spring fashion finds or home upgrades, Very is a go-to for shoppers who love top brands at great prices. From cutting-edge tech and designer handbags to kitchen appliances and kids’ toys, it’s a one-stop shop (along with Debenhams) for all your essentials – and with a Very discount code, you can save even more.

Need a last-minute World Book Day costume? Very’s next-day delivery has your back. Plus, with 15 per cent off all fancy dress and books, it’s the perfect time to stock up. And that’s not all – there are ongoing discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware and more. There are a wealth of products from popular brands, whether that’s a Ninja air fryer, a Marvel-themed Lego set or shoes from the store’s clutch of designer labels (think Marc Jacobs, Prada and Coach).

The Independent's deal hunters have done the hard work for you, rounding up the best Very promo codes and offers available right now. Keep reading to find the biggest savings and get the best deal on your next order.

When it comes to the best voucher codes at Very right now, there’s 20 per cent off selected fashion, sportswear and beauty. Case in point: if you’re looking to refresh your transitional wardrobe, there’s cash to be saved on outerwear from top brands, including Mango, River Island, Levi’s and more. We’ve got our eye on this fur-effect jacket from Mango, which bares resemblance to the viral Toteme shearling jacket (without the steep price tag). Or, if you’re after layers to transition you into Spring, there’s money to be saved on the V by Very brown suede jacket – a timeless classic for your capsule wardrobe. Be quick, though, as the code is only valid until 3 March 2025.

We’ve found some excellent deals at Very, too. With up to 50 per cent off a vast selection of toys and games, including deals on the likes of Disney, Hot Wheels and Play-Doh, what better excuse to treat the kids or stock up on birthday presents for less? And for panicking parents, Very has your World Book Day costumes sorted with 15 per cent off until 6 March. From Harry Potter to Matilda, there are hundreds of World Book Day ideas to choose from. Order by 10pm between Sunday and Friday for next-day delivery.

Very is also home to tech brands, such as Asus and Sony, and the online retailer is currently offering discounts of up to 40 per cent off technology and gaming. Take, for example, the Galaxy watch ultra and Buds3Pro bundle which has now been reduced by £119. When our tech critic, Alex Lee, reviewed the Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra, he said it was “a premium smartwatch for extreme sport junkies.”

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, the Samsung Galaxy tab S9 ultra has plummeted from £1299 to £899. Its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and multi-window feature allows you to work in multiple apps at once – ideal for boosting productivity.

If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, look at this deal on the Ninja foodi dual zone 9.5l air fryer (Was £229, now £179, Very.co.uk). It has six settings, including roast, air fry, crisp, and dehydrate, and you can set each drawer to use a different cooking method.

Looking for a great deal on a new phone? Very is slashing the Google Pixel 8 pro 128GB (was £999, now £549, Very.co.uk) by up to £450. It’s scratch- and water-resistant and comes with video after-dark capabilities – read our tech writer’s review of the phone, for our full verdict.

When it comes to the tech discounts at Very, we’ve spotted a £55 saving on these Sony WH-CH720N noise-cancelling wireless Bluetooth headphones (was £129, now £74, Very.co.uk). Billed for providing an immersive listening experience, they’ll play your favourite songs for up to 35 hours on one charge.

When is the best time to shop for discounts at Very?

Although Very dishes out offers throughout the year, some of the retailer’s best discounts will be available during seasonal shopping events, such as the January sales and Black Friday.

Why choose Very?

“Very has an extensive catalogue of brands that covers pretty much every category you can think of, including home and garden, electricals, beauty, fashion, gaming, sports, toys and more. You name it, Very probably sells it,” says Sarah Jones, assistant eCommerce editor at The Independent.

*See the Very website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date