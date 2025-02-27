Whether you’re planning on popping the question, on the hunt for high-quality wedding bands, or have been saving for an upgrade on your current watch, Goldsmiths is one of the leading quality UK jewellers.

The brand has a solid reputation in the jewellery world, with more than 230 years of tradition and experience to its name. Stocking pieces from Rolex, Casio, Olivia Burton, Cartier and Vivienne Westwood, Goldsmiths offers a wide range of elevated fashion styles and sustainable pieces, through to watches and heirloom fine jewellery.

A jewellery purchase can easily rack up a hefty bill, especially if you’re hunting for something with diamonds, that’s made from gold, or shopping for a big-name brand. Luckily, The Independent’s deal hunters have been working hard to secure an exclusive discount code just for our readers. Below you’ll find everything there is to know about the offer, as well as our top picks to shop now, including pre-owned watches, gold wedding bands and new-in styles.

Exclusive to The Independent readers, we’re delighted to bring you a 10 per cent discount across Goldsmiths’ extensive range – applicable on selected brands including Swarovski, Maria Tash, Gucci and more. Simply use the above discount code and save on stunning pieces, including the iconic Maria Tash 18ct white gold 0.02ct diamond arrow stud earring (was £335, now £301.50, Goldsmiths.co.uk). Just imagine the sparkle.

Our exclusive discount code runs until 2027, so make sure to keep a note of it for future purchases.

( Goldsmiths )

Wristwatches have remained staples for centuries, offering a sense of style and purpose that checking the time on your smartphone just can’t compete with.

Tag Heuer and Breitling designs don’t come cheap though, so we’ve found a way to help you get your dream watch for less. Opting for a pre-loved design, you can save up to 20 per cent on hero styles and rare gems. You can rest assured that it’s legitimate too as each piece undergoes a full authenticity assessment, is cleaned and polished, and undergoes a water resistance and diagnostic test. You’ll also get a two-year warranty. If you’re unsure where to start when it comes to investment watches, we love the Breitling top time Ford Mustang 42 leather strap watch (£3,750, Goldsmiths.co.uk), which has a timeless feel to its design.

( Goldsmiths )

If fashion jewellery is more your thing, take a look at the Goldsmiths sale, where you’ll find a selection of hoops, chunky rings and pendant necklaces. We love the Thomas Sabo yellow gold plated oval cubic zirconia hoop earrings, which are currently 33 per cent off in the sale (was £150, now £100, Goldsmiths.co.uk), for their elegant style and sparkling zirconia stones. Another great pick is the Olivia Burton yellow gold plated celestial gold North Star mismatch bracelet, which is a total bargain thanks to the 36 per cent discount (was £55, now £35, Goldsmiths.co.uk).

When using the above discount code, you can also secure 25 per cent off Goldsmiths’ own-brand jewellery lines, making now the perfect time to buy a dreamy piece that you’ll be proud to wear. This 9ct white gold pear-cut topaz and diamond pendant glistens in the sunshine, with a subtle splash of beautiful blue (was £350, now £262.50, Goldsmiths.co.uk).

( Goldsmiths )

If your wedding is on the horizon, you’re in luck. Goldsmiths is offering 20 per cent off selected own brand 9ct and 18ct gold wedding rings, when using the promo code 'WED20'. The deal shaves down the price of beauties like the brilliant cut diamond 18ct wedding ring (was £1,250, now £1000, Goldsmiths.co.uk), which we just happen to know will look incredible on your finger.

Finally, you can save £75 on orders over £500 with the above Goldsmiths discount code. So why not use the savings to treat yourself to the Breitling avenger automatic 42mm watch (was £3,800, now £3,725, Goldsmiths.co.uk), or these stunning Susan Caplan vintage synthetic pearl Dior earrings (was £575, now £500, Goldsmiths.co.uk).

How we choose the best discount codes

We’re proud to say that The Independent’s team of deal hunters are dedicated to sifting through deals and selecting the very best savings out there. We look out for deals on fashion, days out, beauty, homeware and everything in between, and we’d never recommend a deal that we wouldn’t use ourselves.

Why you can trust us

The Independent has been a trusted consumer champion since 1986, reporting on day-to-day deals coverage, the best savings on holidays, and helping you source the top offers during some of the biggest annual shopping events (think Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales). We’re always searching for the best ways to save you money on the products worth buying, and so bring you tried and tested advice where possible.

If you’re looking to save on the rest of your wardrobe, find out the latest news on Asos’ discount codes