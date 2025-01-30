9 best men's watches for style and substance, according to a fashion writer

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From the Cartier tank to a retro Casio, here’s our top pick of the best watches to buy right now
Choosing the best watches for men isn’t easy. First and foremost, there are just so many options. There are casual everyday watches and designs more appropriate for an evening soirée. Some cost £50 while others can go upwards of £100,000. With such a vast selection available, it’s hard to narrow it down to just a handful of designs that cover everything from haute horology to traditional timepieces.
Like with most good, solid menswear, it’s best to forgo trends in favour of timelessness. Whether that’s a classic dress watch with a leather strap or a sportier stainless steel take, stick to those you’d be as happy wearing in five years time as you are now. As a general rule, we’d recommend going for a watch you can see yourself wearing time and time again (pun intended). Then, even if you’re putting down some serious cash, you’re getting more value for your money, if you look at it from a cost-per-wear perspective.
You don’t need to spend a fortune to get a quality piece, either. While the top Swiss experts (Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega) will set you back considerably, there are many affordable options that also hit the mark (design-wise and from a practical perspective).
You could look at Casio, the purveyor of the retro 1980s aesthetic, or Swatch, with its range that spans fun collaborations and simple, minimal designs – either way, you’ll be able to tell the time for much less than a house deposit.
If you do want to splash out, our favourites are enduring designs with a certain cachet – think Cartier tank, Rolex datejust and Jaeger-LeCoultre reverso, and you’ll be on the right track, even if your bank account might disagree. So, without further ado, it’s time to find your next piece of wrist-candy.
To test the designs featured in this list, our reviewer wore each watch to the office during the week, to the pub at the weekend, for smart evening dinners and for long weekends away. He then picked his favourites based on which he thought balanced versatility with wearability as well as his own personal taste.
Peter Bevan is a menswear expert with more than six years of experience in the fashion industry. His expertise spans styling and writing, from dressing guys on the red carpet to countless round-ups of the best brands to buy.
Casio’s digital watches are the most iconic on the market. You may have spotted one on Marty McFly in Back to the Future or maybe you’ve recently watched Saltburn and Ollie Quick’s A163 made its way onto your wishlist. Either way, the Japanese brand’s entire collection is instantly recognisable and just as covetable now as when the first design launched back in 1974.
Where most only have a digital setting, this watch puts an analogue face front and centre, making it my favourite of the lot. Not only is it a smarter version of the signature style, it still has the stopwatch and alarm practicalities, which is particularly helpful if you don’t have your phone handy. All in all, a great watch for a great price.
While Swatch may be better known for its range of brightly coloured watches and collaborations with household names such as The Simpsons and graffiti artist Keith Haring, my favourite options by the Swiss watchmaker are those at the more understated end of the spectrum. The Swatch mono black is a great example. It works with my entire wardrobe. If you’re going to work, the slim face sits neatly beneath a shirt cuff. If you’ve got laid-back plans at the weekend, you can wear this watch with a casual T-shirt and jacket. For that reason, it’s one of the easiest styles to wear in this edit. The only downside? It doesn’t feel particularly elevated, so it’s not great for special occasions.
Hamilton has a lot to offer. Like many of the top brands, it can be traced to the home of luxury watchmaking: Switzerland. Unlike most Swiss labels, however, it was actually founded in America in the late 1800s, so, the watches are designed with heritage American charm – from the Art Deco-inspired American classic to this retro take on a military watch. This isn’t the vibe I’d usually go for, but I loved it as soon as I put it on my wrist. The comfortable webbing strap, the pop of colour, the leather loops – it can take an understated ‘fit up a notch and, for me, looks best with indigo denim and a white tee.
Ivy League prep is a trend that’s not going anywhere. Seeing as Gant is the purveyor of collegiate style, it’s no wonder the American-turned-Swedish label is having a moment right now. Like the brand’s V-neck sweaters, luxurious overcoats, rugby tops and straight-leg jeans, this watch fits the bill perfectly.
The chunky face and chronograph complications make it look a little sportier than others in this review but the blue trims, brown leather strap and white topstitching make it feel more low-key luxe than flashy. I enjoyed wearing it slightly on show beneath a relaxed Oxford shirt.
The Cartier tank has been an iconic silhouette since its launch back in 1917. It’s timelessly classic – understated and versatile yet sophisticated and elegant. Though it’s a real investment, it has real staying power, so, you won’t be losing out if you decide to sell it in the future (but, let’s be honest, why would you?).
Whenever I wear mine, it takes my look up a notch – at least, it feels that way. Whether it’s with a full tux or simply a varsity hoodie and jeans, there’s nothing it doesn't go with. If you’re after a second opinion, just look at all of the guys who wear one on the red carpet – Paul Mescal, Jake Gyllenhaal, Raim Malek, Jacob Elordi and so on.
If you’re into diving watches, Emporio Armani’s sea explorer is a solid choice. It easily surpasses the minimum requirement of a water resistance of 100m (it actually has an impressive 200m resistance) and ticks all of the signature dive watch trademarks. There’s the jacked 42mm diameter, the super accurate quartz movement, the Noughties-coded stainless steel bracelet, and the all-important glow-in-the-dark details, so you can still read the time when you’re diving off your yacht off the French Riviera – or simply before you’ve turned on the lights in the morning.
Since it’s a supercharged size, compared with other watches in this list, it’s a masculine timepiece that’s good for guys who want to make a horological statement. It felt a little macho for my personal taste but, on the right wrist, this is a real winner.
If you like the Santos de Cartier style but not the price point, Ciantè’s Claude could hit the spot for less. While the majority of watches have a round or rectangular face, the Claude, like the Santos, switches up the traditional shape – and it comes in a choice of six colours. Since it’s unusual, I found it received a lot of admiration in comparison with some of the classic designs in this list.
Besides looks, it’s made with scratch-resistant glass, has a two-year warranty and an accurate quartz movement. Plus, it comes with a tool that means you can change the length of the bracelet yourself at home, for the perfect fit.
You heard it here first: Tommy Hilfiger offers a surprisingly good range of watches. True to the brand’s MO, the collection looks like it’s made for the Ivy League college grad who’s moved to the city with his suitcase of chinos, Oxford shirts, baseball caps and loafers in tow.
My favourite detail this time is the red-aluminium-bezel-black-sunray-dial combo, which adds a pop of interest without pulling too much focus. Also, as someone who likes to wear gold and silver jewellery at once, the subtle gold detailing paired with the chunky stainless steel case delivered the perfect anchor for both.
Automatic watches on a budget are hard to come by – until you’re familiar with Seiko’s 5. The number five actually represents the original key features that are still present today: automatic movement, day-date display, water resistance, recessed crown and durable case and bracelet. So, you get a lot of functional extras beyond the intricate mechanics, too.
Taking inspiration from pilot watches, it’s designed to be extremely clear – hence the numerals for both hours and minutes. So, even if you, like me, are currently used to a digital phone clock, you’ll have no trouble familiarising yourself with an analogue watch with this easy-to-read number.
If you’re looking for an investment piece, I’d recommend the Cartier tank. Not only will it hold its worth over the years, but it will also act as the perfect finishing touch for pretty much any outfit you choose to wear. For something sporty yet wearable, Gant’s Southampton watch should be on your wishlist. Or, for a trusty day-to-day watch for an even better price, Casio’s vintage collection is your best bet.
For multi-tasking designs, check out our guide to the best running watches
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in