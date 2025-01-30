9 best men's watches for style and substance, according to a fashion writer

Choosing the best watches for men isn’t easy. First and foremost, there are just so many options. There are casual everyday watches and designs more appropriate for an evening soirée. Some cost £50 while others can go upwards of £100,000. With such a vast selection available, it’s hard to narrow it down to just a handful of designs that cover everything from haute horology to traditional timepieces.

Like with most good, solid menswear, it’s best to forgo trends in favour of timelessness. Whether that’s a classic dress watch with a leather strap or a sportier stainless steel take, stick to those you’d be as happy wearing in five years time as you are now. As a general rule, we’d recommend going for a watch you can see yourself wearing time and time again (pun intended). Then, even if you’re putting down some serious cash, you’re getting more value for your money, if you look at it from a cost-per-wear perspective.

You don’t need to spend a fortune to get a quality piece, either. While the top Swiss experts (Rolex, Patek Philippe, Omega) will set you back considerably, there are many affordable options that also hit the mark (design-wise and from a practical perspective).

You could look at Casio, the purveyor of the retro 1980s aesthetic, or Swatch, with its range that spans fun collaborations and simple, minimal designs – either way, you’ll be able to tell the time for much less than a house deposit.

If you do want to splash out, our favourites are enduring designs with a certain cachet – think Cartier tank, Rolex datejust and Jaeger-LeCoultre reverso, and you’ll be on the right track, even if your bank account might disagree. So, without further ado, it’s time to find your next piece of wrist-candy.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the men's watches we put to the test ( The Independent/Peter Bevan )

To test the designs featured in this list, our reviewer wore each watch to the office during the week, to the pub at the weekend, for smart evening dinners and for long weekends away. He then picked his favourites based on which he thought balanced versatility with wearability as well as his own personal taste.

Why you can trust us

Peter Bevan is a menswear expert with more than six years of experience in the fashion industry. His expertise spans styling and writing, from dressing guys on the red carpet to countless round-ups of the best brands to buy.

The best men’s watches for 2025 are: