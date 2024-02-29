The best smart rings of 2024 to help track sleep, wellness and more

It’s been a slow march to relevancy for the smart ring. For years, the Oura Ring has stood as the only go-to smart ring for tech enthusiasts and celebrities wanting to track their sleep and wellness, with the device adorning the fingers of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Will Smith and Mark Zuckerberg, who all swear by the Finnish company’s wearable.

While the Oura has seen off competition from rival Motiv (which launched its ring in 2017 and canned it three years later), the market is about to get a bit busier for 2024. In January, Samsung announced the launch of a new wearable called the Galaxy Ring, putting Oura on notice.

A week prior to the announcement, a whole swathe of tech firms, from Amazfit to Movano, unveiled their own smart rings at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, in the background, companies such as Ultrahuman and Circular have been plugging away at their own smart rings, successfully bringing second-generation models to market.

Tech firms are betting big on what they believe is the next big innovation with smart rings – wearable devices that can monitor your health metrics, provide real-time sleep analysis, and introduce a convenient way to make payments, all in a sleek, unobtrusive form factor that fits around your finger. Even Apple is rumoured to be working on a smart ring that could work with the Apple Vision Pro.

If all of that has piqued your interest, we’ve been busy testing a range of smart rings over the past few months, to bring you a list of the best currently available on the market.

How we tested the best smart rings

open image in gallery A selection of the smart rings we tested ( Alex Lee )

Every smart ring on the market required us to size the ring for our finger – usually with a sizing kit the brand sends out before a purchase. This ensured we got the correct fit, so the rings fit snugly against our skin and didn’t slide off our finger in the middle of the night. All rings are different, so, being a size 8 in one ring doesn’t mean you’re the same size in another smart ring.

Smart rings require weeks and weeks of data before they pay off, in terms of accuracy, so, we’ve been wearing the devices for months, to see how well they track our sleep – both restless and sound. We’ve also worn the rings during runs and sessions at the gym, looking at how well the devices track our steps, activity and recovery, as well as stress tracking.

Plus, we looked at other features, such as haptic vibrations and NFC payments. On top of that, we’ve paid close attention to battery life (no one wants their ring dying on them super quickly), and, of course, we took note of all the times we received compliments on the designs – it’s a ring, after all, so we want it to look nice on our hand.

The best smart rings of 2024: