11 best women’s watches that are stylish and functional

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Time for a new watch? We’ve got you covered, with our pick of top-rated timepieces
Despite smartwatches and phones helping us keep track of time, the humble wristwatch remains a sartorial staple. Combining fashion and functionality, watches are just as much pieces of jewellery as they are markers of minutes and hours.
While men made the switch from pocket watches to wristwatches during the First World War, out of practical necessity, women were already ahead of the curve. The traditional pocket watches of the 18th and 19th centuries were impractical for wearing with the elaborate dresses of the time. So, fashionable women of the era attached pocket watches to accessories such as bracelets, necklaces and brooches.
Fast forward to the post-war period, when trailblazer Louis Cartier designed the iconic tank watch, which is still just as covetable now as it was then. Artist Andy Warhol has even been quoted as saying: “I don't wear a tank watch to tell the time. In fact, I never wind it. I wear a tank because it's the watch to wear.”
Luxury watches are among the best fashion investments you can make (their value increases over time, just like a Chanel bag). Elizabeth Millward, senior watch buyer at The Watches of Switzerland Group, tells us the Cartier tank is still a bestseller. The style “not only responds to market trends but is an iconic timepiece that is timeless”, she says. Millward’s clients also return to Rolex, Bulgari, Chopard, and Breitling, time and time again.
When it comes to contemporary watch trends, Millward says: “We are still seeing an increased demand for yellow-gold and bi-colour timepieces.” Elsewhere, the interest in smaller watch case sizes for women is forecasted to continue in 2025. Millward notes that “great examples of these trends are Cartier’s baignoire, tank, and Panthere 22m” styles.
If you’re looking to purchase a new timepiece, we’ve got you covered, with our pick of the best women’s watches for all budgets.
While the gold standard of watches are out of budget for many, you don’t have to compromise on style when choosing a more affordable model. From classic brands such as Rotary and Fossil to jewellery labels such as Hey Harper and Olivia Burton, we’ve picked out our favourite styles to invest in for an upgrade this season and beyond. Considering quality, value for money, fashion and function, these are the styles that impressed us the most.
Olivia Burton is a relatively new name on the scene, compared with giants such as Cartier, but its watches combine relative affordability with stylish designs. The 23mm grove watch oozes elegance, thanks to the rectangular face that’s reminiscent of Cartier’s tank. Classic with a twist, the face is finished in an on-trend rich plum hue with a gold border (the shade of plum differs slightly, depending on the light). The durable strap is weighty but not cumbersome, with a chic rose-gold-plated five-link bracelet that can be adjusted. As for its functionality, the face is minimalist with just four markers, so you may struggle to tell the time at a quick glance. In our opinion, though, this is a small sacrifice for the watch’s fashionable credentials.
A stellar watch if you’re on a budget, this design boasts a luxurious berry-red strap and silver-tone dial with an analogue display. The buckle strap is quick and easy to adjust, while the large face is clear to read. Thanks to the lightweight and slimline design, you can nearly forget you’re wearing it, and we love the stitching throughout the strap, giving it a premium feel. Crafted from PU for a leather look, it won’t have the same longevity as a premium leather-strap watch but, at this price, we can’t complain. As well as the autumn-ready berry hue, the watch also comes in minimalist black.
This stylish piece from Hey Harper is more of a jewellery statement than a traditional watch. The dainty design features a 14-carat gold-plated stainless steel link chain bracelet with a small gold watch dial that’s elevated by a Swarovski crystal in the hand. Using Swiss quartz movement, the dial is finished in gold, while the hour markers are clear and precise to read. Hey Harper is one of our favourite tarnish-free jewellery brands (Hailey Beiber is also a fan), with its water-resistant, gold-plated styles standing the test of time. This watch is super lightweight and comfortable to wear but note that the strap isn’t adjustable, so prepare to wear it a little loose, as you would a typical bracelet.
Reminiscent of the Cartier tank silhouette, Fossil’s slimline watch leans into the ‘old money’ trend. The watch is characterised by its statement polished gold-tone, seven-link bracelet and rectangular dial that’s crafted from genuine malachite stone, for a gorgeous ombre green hue. The Roman numeric hour markers and three gold hands help you tell the time with just a quick glance, while adding to the classic feel. The watch’s expensive look rivals designs three times the price, making it a great choice for gifting (Fossil offers free engraving, too). Despite its sturdy, heavy design, it doesn’t weigh you down and feels comfortable for all-day wear.
This watch oozes luxury, thanks to its polished yellow gold-tone finish and contrasting sage-green watch dial. Set in a gold case, it features a stainless steel bracelet with a polished gold-tone finish and deployment buckle. It’s water-resistant, so you can wear it in the shower, and the watch is surprisingly featherlight, considering the chunky three-link chain design. We love the sophisticated and minimalist face, which features yellow gold-tone steel hands, simple hour markers and three sub-dials for the calendar date. The watch is luxurious without being obnoxious, so is a nice choice for fans of quiet luxury.
A sporty watch that still manages to be stylish, Olivia Burton’s radiate design is finished in a striking cranberry red hue. The strap is crafted from silicone, so it’s comfortable and lightweight to wear (you’ll easily forget it’s on your wrist), while the large dial is easy to read at a quick glance. There’s plenty of attention to detail here, helping to elevate the simple design – from the etched bezel on the gold-plated case to the foil gold on the 12-hour marker. The strap features a buckle fastening for a secure fit while working out or when wearing it day to day. The cranberry finish feels fresh and contemporary, while it also comes in a deep plum hue (£139, Oliviaburton.com).
Abbott Lyon’s Kensington watch style is a real statement. The design features a gold-plated link strap that has an arresting shine, while the wide silhouette adds to the statement appeal. The dial is in a contrasting white tone with a large face and hourly markers that make it easy to read the time. The interchangeable five-link chain is adjustable for size, while the dial is water-resistant. Abbott Lyon’s jewellery is designed to be tarnish-free, and we can vouch for the longevity of its designs. Plus, this watch can be personalised on the back, which makes it a lovely gift for a friend, relative or partner.
Certina has been making watches since the late 19th century, so it’s safe to say it knows a thing or two about timepieces. The DS-6 lady comes complete with gold-plated link chain broken up with white ceramic inserts that are scratch-resistant, helping to preserve the watch’s colour and shine. Coated in PVD, the watch is corrosion-resistant, too, for extra durability. The large white dial with gold panelling is encased by sapphire crystal, while the digits are clear and easy to read. You can really get a sense for the craftsmanship when wearing this watch, which feels rigid yet comfortable on your wrist. It’s meticulously detailed with the brand’s turtle emblem decorating the caseback, too.
You can’t go wrong with a black leather watch. Timeless, chic and sophisticated, the style adds some androgynous edge to your look. This one from iconic watch marker Rotary is masculine with a feminine touch. Incredibly lightweight on the wrist, it’s distinguished by a slimeline and supple black leather strap with a slightly worn-in look. The round silver guilloche dial is just 5.8mm with clear roman numerals markers and black hands. Plus, the steel case is enclosed with flat sapphire glass. The strap features a buckle fastening for a secure and snug fit, while the black finish doesn’t distract from other jewellery or your outfit. Fashion-forward but functional, it’s sure to impress.
You’d never guess this luxurious-looking watch from Sekonda is less than £60. The brand that supplies many of us with our first “adult” watches, Sekonda makes affordable models that feel classic. This rectangular design is complete with a stylish two-tone ion-plated gold and silver alloy case, with a contrasting white dial and roman numeral markings. The bracelet is also two-tone, with a jewellery clasp, while the link design feels sturdy but lightweight and comfortable to wear. The ‘tank’ style feels and looks far more premium than its price tag suggests, making it perfect for those wanting a luxurious look on a budget.
Tommy Hilfiger’s stainless steel style has a luxurious, sporty feel. The classic three-link chain is chunky and statement, with a large round face and silver dial. Crystal indexes catch the light beautifully, while there are three hands for the hours, minutes and seconds. Plus, three sub-dials reveal the date and day of the week. This watch is water-resistant and features the recognisable Tommy Hilfiger branding on the face, as well as the logo flag on the dial. Despite its large size, it feels comfortable to wear, though, it isn’t very lightweight. It scores top marks for looks, though, with the timeless design a safe, stylish choice.
Olivia Burton’s grove bracelet watch is the perfect balance of fashion and functionality. With its rectangular dial and heavyweight chain-link bracelet, it reminds us of classic watch designs, while the plum-coloured dial adds a contemporary touch. If you prefer a leather strap, Rotary’s ultra-slim option is stylish, lightweight and comfortable. Meanwhile, Hey Harper’s gold bracelet design is perfect for jewellery lovers.
Want more accessories inspiration? Read our guide to the best online jewellery shops
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in