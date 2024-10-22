11 best women’s watches that are stylish and functional

Despite smartwatches and phones helping us keep track of time, the humble wristwatch remains a sartorial staple. Combining fashion and functionality, watches are just as much pieces of jewellery as they are markers of minutes and hours.

While men made the switch from pocket watches to wristwatches during the First World War, out of practical necessity, women were already ahead of the curve. The traditional pocket watches of the 18th and 19th centuries were impractical for wearing with the elaborate dresses of the time. So, fashionable women of the era attached pocket watches to accessories such as bracelets, necklaces and brooches.

Fast forward to the post-war period, when trailblazer Louis Cartier designed the iconic tank watch, which is still just as covetable now as it was then. Artist Andy Warhol has even been quoted as saying: “I don't wear a tank watch to tell the time. In fact, I never wind it. I wear a tank because it's the watch to wear.”

Luxury watches are among the best fashion investments you can make (their value increases over time, just like a Chanel bag). Elizabeth Millward, senior watch buyer at The Watches of Switzerland Group, tells us the Cartier tank is still a bestseller. The style “not only responds to market trends but is an iconic timepiece that is timeless”, she says. Millward’s clients also return to Rolex, Bulgari, Chopard, and Breitling, time and time again.

When it comes to contemporary watch trends, Millward says: “We are still seeing an increased demand for yellow-gold and bi-colour timepieces.” Elsewhere, the interest in smaller watch case sizes for women is forecasted to continue in 2025. Millward notes that “great examples of these trends are Cartier’s baignoire, tank, and Panthere 22m” styles.

If you’re looking to purchase a new timepiece, we’ve got you covered, with our pick of the best women’s watches for all budgets.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our reviewer took their time when it came to tracking down the best women’s watches ( The Independent/Daisy Lester )

While the gold standard of watches are out of budget for many, you don’t have to compromise on style when choosing a more affordable model. From classic brands such as Rotary and Fossil to jewellery labels such as Hey Harper and Olivia Burton, we’ve picked out our favourite styles to invest in for an upgrade this season and beyond. Considering quality, value for money, fashion and function, these are the styles that impressed us the most.

The best women’s watches for 2024 are: