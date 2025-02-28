Aspinal of London is one of those quintessentially British, modern heritage brands that is instantly recognisable for its luxury leather goods and accessories. Although the brand was only founded in 2001, it gives a certain air of timeless elegance, with pieces that are designed to last a lifetime and stay true to English style and sensibility. Aspinal of London’s handbags, wallets and diaries are exquisite, but they can often come with an equally stunning price tag.

The brand’s iconic Mayfair collection has been seen on fashion icons like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, while the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Simone Ashley and even Kate Middleton have been known to favour other pieces from Aspinal of London.

So that you can shop the brand’s luxurious leather goods for less, our team of savvy deal hunters here at The Independent have been busy sourcing the best discount codes and deals.

If you’re a newbie to the world of Aspinal of London, you’ve got the chance to shop its styles for less with a 10 per cent discount when you sign up to the brand’s newsletter. We’d use the chance for savings to buy a hero piece, like one of its signature bags. The London tote bag has to be one of our favourites, and it comes in two different sizes and 19 different fabric styles and colourways. We’d go for the large black woven leather style (was £750, now £675, Aspinaloflondon.com), which is so stylish and sophisticated that it will slot right in to your collection of favourite everyday bags.

( Aspinal of London )

From the aforementioned iconic Mayfair collection, we’d head straight for the powder lilac coin and card wallet, which would make a gorgeous gift for a milestone birthday or anniversary (was £85, now £76.50, Aspinaloflondon.com). In a similar vein, the regent fountain pen (was £255, now £229.59, Aspinaloflondon.com) would be a sure-fire way to mark a special occasion, and will be treasured forever – it’s the epitome of luxury, crafted from 23ct gold and sterling silver. Plus, you can choose to add personalisation to make the pen feel extra special.

For even bigger savings, head to Aspinal of London’s outlet, where you can shop men's, accessories, wallets, passport covers, cosmetic bags and more. Many items have up to 70 per cent off, and we’ve got a way to save you even more cash. With the above discount code, you can currently save an extra 15 per cent off outlet purchases. This fantastic deal would take the likes of Aspinal of London’s cornflower pebble Paris bag down by nearly 75 per cent (was £650, now £165.75, Aspinaloflondon.com), making its mark as our top outlet pick. If you’re shopping for an upcoming sunny holiday, take a look at the Miami sunglasses in tortoiseshell – a real staple with their sculpted square eye shape (was £175, now £148.75, Aspinaloflondon.com).

( Aspinal of London )

If you’re a student and you’ve got your eyes on something full price, you’re in luck. Aspinal of London offers 10 per cent student discount when you verify your status through Student Beans. If you’re sick of raiding your handbag for your lipstick or AirPods, check out the handbag tidy case, which comes in five gorgeous colours, and will hold your loose items (was £85, now £76.50, Aspinaloflondon.com).

