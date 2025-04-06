This is why you must wash your face before bed – and it’s not just about makeup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two-thirds of Britons admit to neglecting a regular skincare routine, frequently skipping the crucial nightly face wash before bed, according to a new study.

While many find constant advice about healthy habits tiresome, dermatologists and skin experts emphasise the real consequences of hitting the hay without cleansing.

If we’ve been inside all day and haven’t worn make-up, it doesn’t seem ridiculous to then not do a full night-time cleanse.

But, what happens when you prioritise sleep over skincare?

What happens to our skin when we go to bed without cleansing it?

However, no matter what you’ve been doing, your skin has been producing sebum and needs a nightly reset.

“You may not be able to see it, but oils, pollutants, topical creams, sunscreen, and anything else your skin comes in contact with throughout the day needs to be removed,” explains skin therapist and co-founder of Ella & Jo, Niamh Ryan.

Not washing off the day can “clog pores, disrupt the skin’s natural repair process and lead to dullness, congestion and breakouts,” explains aesthetics and skincare specialist Dr Ellie Sateei.

“Think of it like not brushing your teeth before bed, it’s not a step you want to skip.”

When you skip an evening cleanse, “the skin can’t do its job,” says dermo-pharmacist and founder of lixirskin, Dr Colette Haydon.

“At night, the skin wants to repair itself and with [dirt] particles sitting on top, it can’t work effectively.”

How leaving on make-up or SPF affects the skin overnight

While you may think make-up has the biggest impact when left on your skin overnight, there are actually a whole host of pollutants and chemicals that can wreak long-term havoc if not removed before bed.

“Unwashed SPF, make-up and pollution residue can disrupt your skin’s microbiome and acid mantle,” explains holistic facialist and Weleda’s skincare therapist Elizabeth King.

“This leads to increased inflammation, redness and sensitivity, making your skin more reactive over time.

“Think of cleansing as your skincare’s foundational step,” says King. “You wouldn’t hope to begin building a strong new structure on an untidy or uneven surface.

“By effectively removing the day’s dirt, impurities, pollutants and excess dead skin cells, we create a better foundation.”

It can also accelerate signs of ageing. “When make-up, sunscreen and pollution particles are left on the skin overnight, they cause oxidative stress,” explains facialist and founder of Blomma Beauty Karen MacDonald.

“This damages the skin’s natural collagen and elastin, which can lead to fine lines, wrinkles and sagging over time.

“Cleansing helps to remove these external aggressors, allowing your skin to repair itself and maintain its youthful glow,” she explains. So maintaining a regular cleansing routine is what supports skin renewal, which helps reduce the visible signs of ageing.”

Can I skip a cleanse occasionally?

We’ve all shared that universal experience of falling into bed, exhausted, with the day’s make-up, sweat and pollution still sitting on our face.

Naturally, falling straight to sleep is the most appealing option, but it’s not ideal.

open image in gallery Sleeping in make-up can lead to long-term skin sensitivity (Alamy/PA)

“Missing one night won’t cause a skincare catastrophe, but repeated neglect absolutely takes its toll,” explains Dr Sateei.

“Over time, build-up leads to inflammation, uneven texture and a weakened skin barrier.”

The occasional lapse is human, she says, “just try not to make it a habit.”

If you’re cleansing once a day, here’s when is best to do it

For most, cleansing once a day is enough as you don’t want to laden too many products onto your skin, but when is best to do it?

“I advise not to cleanse in the morning,” says Dr Haydon – “a splash of water and a Vitamin C boost is enough in the morning.

“You don’t want to strip your skin and compromise the skin barrier. So cleanse once a day, at night.”

“[The evening] is when your skin needs a proper reset, clearing away the day’s debris to allow for overnight regeneration,” explains Dr Sateei. “Skin works hard while you sleep, so help it out by going to bed with a clean canvas.”

The ultimate low-effort solution

Anything that we’re told to do immediately feels like a burden, even if it can be a relaxing experience.

“Try not to think of your nightly cleanse as a chore, but instead as a vital part of your bedtime routine,” says King, “something that signals to your body that it’s time to relax and get ready for a restorative night of sleep.

“This way, you’ll feel less inclined to skip cleansing altogether.”

Dr Sateei advises keeping a medical-grade cleanser, approved by your doctor or dermatologist, “within easy reach” and commit to just one minute of washing a day.

“You don’t need a lengthy routine; less is more,” she says.

“People often overload their skin with too many products, which can actually stress it out rather than help. I always tell my patients that a skincare routine should be two to three steps max.”

The three basic tools you need in your kit are a make-up remover (if you wear make-up), a cleanser and a moisturiser. Use in that order and voilà, you’re ready for bed.

If you’re concerned about signs of ageing, Dr Sateei suggests using a night cream that contains a gentle retinol.

“It will deliver hydration, active ingredients, anti-ageing benefits and anti-inflammatory properties, all in one step,” she says. “It’s simple, effective, and easy to stick to, even when you’re exhausted.”

Here are some of the products on the market:

open image in gallery Germaine de Capuccini Timexpert SRNS Dual Cleanse, £37

Germaine de Capuccini Timexpert SRNS Dual Cleanse, £37

open image in gallery lixirskin Electrogel Cleanser, £27

lixirskin Electrogel Cleanser, £27

open image in gallery Weleda Skin Food Moisturiser, £8.95, Boots

Weleda Skin Food Moisturiser, £8.95, Boots

open image in gallery Paula’s Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream with Retinol, £39

Paula’s Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream with Retinol, £39