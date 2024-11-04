Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
When it comes to decking the halls, these should be at the top of your Christmas list
For those who celebrate Christmas, propping up a tree is a seemingly non-negotiable part of the holiday season. Whether you do so as a symbol of tradition, family and nostalgia, or simply because you love the cosy feeling of twinkly lights, there is no greater joy than decorating your home with one of the best Christmas trees.
That being said, as the festive season approaches, the debate over whether to choose a real or fake Christmas tree continues to divide opinions. While there is much to be said for real trees – such as the fact they fill your room with the lovely scent of pine – good quality artificial trees also have their advantages.
Not only do you get to avoid the annual arguments around picking the perfect tree, wrestling it into your car and tussling it into a stand (only to find it’s wonky), there are no dropped needles, they’re easy to set up and store, allergy-friendly and can last you for many, many years.
Of course, cost is one thing to consider. The price of artificial trees varies wildly – they can set you back anywhere from £12 to £1,000. While spending a big chunk of cash may seem excessive, at first, if you take good care of your tree, you should be able to reuse it for numerous Christmases to come.
If you’re concerned about them looking fake, the good news is manufacturers have really upped their game in recent years, and it’s now possible to purchase artificial trees that look almost identical to the real thing. They come in a range of sizes and are often modelled on dozens of genuine species, whether it’s Canadian pines, American firs or Serbian spruces. This array of choice can, however, make picking the right one for you a little tricky but that’s where we come in.
To find the best artificial Christmas trees, we spent weeks unboxing and assembling a range of different styles and sizes of faux pines in our own living rooms. We were looking at lots of different aspects here, including price, ease of assembly, durability, detailing and additional features such as lighting. Realism was key, too, and we considered things such as the density of the needles and whether the colouring was convincing.
The trees were also put to the test against each other – what really sets a £500 tree apart from a cheaper one? Our final selection includes top-quality trees that tick all the boxes – even those that are designed to be less realistic than others.
The Vermont white spruce is Balsam Hill’s most popular Christmas tree, and it’s clear to see why. We were absolutely blown away by every element of this tree, from its exceptionally realistic needles to its full shape and convincing colouring – it even prompted several visitors to say “wow” when they saw it (and we promise that wasn’t just from the shock of seeing a Christmas tree in September). No detail has been overlooked here – it even comes with a manual, alongside various added extras, including durable storage bags, spare bulbs and gloves, so you can fluff out the branches without getting speared by the artificial needles (yes, they’re that realistic).
We love how customisable this tree is, too. While we tested the 7.5ft with clear LED lights, there are six sizes to choose from, as well as the option for it to be unlit or come with clear, coloured or twinkly lights. As for the setup, it really couldn’t have been easier. The tree came in four sections that are numbered and easily slot together. Owing to its size, it is rather heavy and, while it’s certainly possible to build solo, we did have to ask for some assistance. The branches are all hinged to the centre, too, meaning they collapse down with ease. It takes a while to fluff out all the branches but this is a job worth doing properly, as the finished result will have you wondering why you didn’t make the switch to an artificial tree sooner. We think the lights are a game changer, too, saving you heaps of time (and one less Yuletide argument to worry about), and they’re generously spread out, requiring zero adjusting. This is an expensive tree but it’s such incredible quality that we imagine it will last many years and could even be in the family for generations to come.
When we say this tree took a mere five minutes to assemble, we are not exaggerating. The three sections slot incredibly easily into one another. The bottom tree stand is tightened to secure with a built-in screw, so no other equipment is required, and the built-in fairy lights simply click together.
We particularly liked how the branches were attached via hinges, meaning each layer fanned out as one, making the fluffing experience a whole lot easier. This also meant packing the tree away was a breeze, as the branches folded in together to create a super streamlined shape, making it a great pick for those with limited storage options. Once plugged in, the tree lights up in a warm and cosy golden colour. These lights combined with the built-in tinsel and frosted effect on the leaves mean the tree is decorative enough to stand on its own, with or without additional ornaments. Our one gripe is the colour reads more like a grey mink than the beige gold in the pictures online, but it’s still a great choice for those who prefer to keep things neutral.
Looking as though it’s been plucked straight out of a Narnian landscape, this snowy 7ft tree has a downswept design, making it appear as though the branches are weighed down with fresh snowfall. We found the white flocking ‘snow’ sheds somewhat when the three tree sections are being manoeuvred into place, however. If you’re opting for an artificial Christmas tree so you can avoid hoovering up pine needles throughout December, be warned you’ll still need your vacuum at hand with this one. That being said, the tree looks very effective when assembled, and it was quick and simple to put together (the hinged branches helped here). New for this year, the tree is included within John Lewis’s Dawn & Dusk Christmas theme, which aims to evoke mystical winter woodlands, and we think this impressive pine fulfils the brief to a tee.
If the Balsam Hill Vermont white spruce is out of budget, we’d urge you to consider this alternative from Very Home. While it doesn’t feel quite as premium, it still looks incredibly realistic with a mix of PVC and PE tips that, after some careful fluffing, create a bushy silhouette with no large gaps. There’s a gorgeous realism to the needles and the branches are hinged meaning it’s easy to set up and take down. The tree itself comes in three parts, so you can fluff as you go, and it also has a sturdy metal base. It’s a big tree that requires a fair amount of floor space and can take some time to arrange perfectly but, if it’s impact you’re looking for, that’s what you’ll get. Plus, as far as realistic-looking trees go, it’s fairly affordable.
Balsam Hill is the gold standard of Christmas trees, which is why there are two of the brand’s festive pines in our round-up. If the aforementioned Vermont spruce, with all its brilliant bushiness, isn’t quite your style, we highly recommend investing in the Nordmann fir instead. A superb option for anyone looking to emulate the real deal, it’s incredibly realistic with an organic shape, curved needles and a visible faux trunk. Plus, there are a variety of heights to choose from and it can come pre-lit, if you don’t fancy getting tangled in twinkly lights.
What really sets this particular tree apart from others, though, is its clever flip feature. While you can buy the tree in its standard form (which we’ve also tested and would highly recommend), the flip version allows you to set up and take down the tree in a matter of minutes, and with very little effort. This makes it a particularly great option for those who are perhaps concerned about how heavy premium trees can be to lug around and put together. To set up, all you need to do is wheel the tree into position, press the foot pedal, pull the tree stem towards you and voila – the base of the tree flips up and locks into place, leaving you just the treetop to slot into place. As former real tree advocates, we’re happy to report this is one investment we won’t regret.
With enough lights to rival the Blackpool Illuminations, this black twig tree looks fabulous when lit up, whether or not you choose to add baubles or other decorations to its branches. Assembly is quick and easy – simply slot the larger tree section into the metal stand, then add the top section of the tree and couple the wire-to-wire electric connectors that join the two pieces. You can adjust the branches to create your desired overall shape but we found, to get the best effect, you’ll need to fan out the individual lights. This takes a fair bit of time and patience, given there are 2,700 micro-dot LEDs in total. We felt it was worth the effort, however, and loved having this tree gleaming away, all merry and bright, in the corner of our living room. Just note that, as with any micro-dot LED twig design, it doesn’t look as impressive when the lights are off.
While some mini artificial Christmas trees can look a little too conical or symmetrical, this dinky design from John Lewis is very realistic. Light a pine-scented candle, and we think you’ll have people fooled into thinking this is the real deal. The only aspect that isn’t quite convincing close up is the trunk but, as this will be hidden by the branches and your decorations, it’s not a deal-breaker. The tree comes pre-lit with battery-powered lights (you’ll need three AA batteries, which aren’t included), so you can place this cute spruce anywhere in your house, without having to worry about the proximity of the nearest mains socket. The LEDs aren’t particularly bright or plentiful, however, so you may want to add more lights into the mix. Although the zinc bucket element isn’t hugely festive, you can always pop it in another pot of your choosing, or wrap some ribbon around the bucket, for extra Christmas cheer. Overall, though, we love the look of this mini tree, and the fact it comes in one piece means you can simply remove it from the box, splay out the branches, and it’s good to go.
The most important thing to get right before buying an artificial tree is the size. CEO of Balsam Hill Mac Harman recommends always measuring your space carefully, whether you plan on having the tree as the centrepiece in your living room or tucked in the corner of your dining room. “You should opt for a tree that is 6in lower than the ceiling height (eg, a 7.5ft tree is best for a standard 8-9ft ceiling), as this allows space for a topper,” he explains. “It’s also important to consider the tree’s diameter; the true space occupied by the tree will be about 6in less than the stated diameter. For more limited spaces, I suggest opting for slimline or miniature trees.”
Artificial trees come in an array of sizes and designs but most are made of plastic, either PVC or polyethylene (PE). The latter is the more recent innovation and involves the use of moulds to create a more realistic look when combined with colour and branch tip variations. Consequently, these types of trees also tend to be the most expensive.
That being said, Harman explains that getting a natural look is also about how you set up your tree: “When first removed from the box, artificial trees can appear somewhat compressed, so, a little teasing may be needed for them to reach their full potential. We call this ‘fluffing’ your tree and there really is an art to it,” he says. “Starting at the bottom of your tree, from the back of each branch (closest to the trunk), stagger each twig and sprig so that it is offset from the one before, pointing in a different direction to those immediately around it.”
While your artificial Christmas tree won’t need watering or pruning, it still requires some attention. Harman recommends giving your tree a light, gentle dusting every so often, while it’s on display over the festive season, to help prevent the build-up of any dust or dirt. He adds it’s also important to avoid using any kind of liquid on your artificial tree. “Water, soap, vinegar, or other cleaning agents may affect the quality of your tree and could void its warranty,” he warns. “Instead, use a dense fibre duster or clean, dry cloth.”
Balsam Hill’s Vermont white spruce is an absolutely outstanding tree, with a natural-looking, bushy profile, brilliantly designed lighting system and a low-maintenance design and setup. It’s a premium build that, while pricey, will prove a worthwhile investment for years to come. If you’re on the hunt for something a bit more affordable though, Very Home’s offering is a real contender at a great price. Those opting for a mini tree should head straight to John Lewis.
Looking for more festive inspiration? Read our guide to the best beauty advent calendars for 2024
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in