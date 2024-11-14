30 best Christmas gifts for teenagers that they will actually love

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From beauty to tech, these are the Christmas gifts every teenager has on their wishlist
Christmas is nearing and we’re already tracking down the best gifts to wrap up and put under the tree for our friends and family. From mums and dads to grandparents, siblings, and friends, it’s often a huge task trying to work out what everyone may like. Teenagers can be the trickiest to choose for, however, between navigating changing trends and trying to work out which are the TikTok-famous brands of the moment.
Fear not, though, because, as always, we’re here to help. Whether the teenager in question is crafty, a beauty fan, style-led, or into all the latest gadgets, we’ve compiled a variety of options for your perusal.
There’s everything from a Charlotte Tilbury bag in a chic heart shape to a heavyweight Columbia hoodie for fashion-conscious teenagers. Meanwhile, we think creative teens would appreciate a knitting kit to make a stylish chunky blanket and more. Plus, we’ve rounded up a waffle maker, special jewellery, stationery, and skincare, with the help of some expert insight from teenagers – as we can trust them to be totally honest, there’s not a naff gift in sight.
Should you be shopping for your own child, a niece, a nephew or a family friend, we’ve got the lowdown on what they want Santa to bring them on Christmas morning. Keep reading for the best Christmas gifts for teenagers, to suit all budgets.
We gathered a group of teenagers to help put a selection of products through their paces. Our teenage testers shared their favourite brands and reported back about how easy products were to use, as well as their enjoyment value. Scroll on for a varied selection of the best presents for teenagers, to suit all personalities and price points.
A fancy phone case is a fail-safe gift for a teenager, and Casetify is known for its vast range of colours and patterns. Two of our teenage testers were given Casetify cases for Christmas last year, and this time we’ve been trialling this camera case as well as the cute Izzy Lawrence seashell case (£43, Casetify.com).
The hard-wearing cases provide sturdy protection for a phone, and, in our teenagers’ experience, retain their quality after months of use, too. There are different levels of protection and weights to choose between, including basic and extreme. The graphics are vibrant, making these covers real statement pieces. You shop according to phone type, so, make sure you check which model your teenage giftee has.
A stack of waffles is a top breakfast favourite for our teenagers, and, thanks to this mini appliance, they can quickly whip up a batch to tuck into. The 550W electric waffle maker is non-stick and easy to clean after use, plus the compact 15cm x 10.5cm x 22.4cm size means storage isn’t an issue. It heats up quickly, in around two minutes, and a light then comes on to signal it is ready for your to pour the waffle mix onto the appliance. It is totally straightforward to use, and our testers loved making sweet and savoury waffles at any time of day.
Present teenagers with the gift of making their own fizzy drink, thanks to this snazzy version of the cult classic sparkling-water machine. The starter kit comes with a machine, CO2 cylinder and 1l reusable water bottle but you can also buy the Pepsi bundle (£149.99, Sodastream.co.uk), which includes a smaller bottle, three Pepsi flavours and 7UP flavouring.
After installing the cylinder into the back of the machine, it’s extremely simple to use. You fill a bottle with water, secure it in place and pull down the lever while watching bubbles appear. Once the water was carbonated, our teen testers then either added flavouring or drank it plain. This fun gift would be great for older teens and younger teens alike.
A versatile limited-edition buy, this fun Charlotte Tilbury accessory can be used to keep make-up in as well as being a handbag. It comes in red or black and is presented in a pink satiny drawstring dust bag, which makes it feel a real treat to unwrap. We liked the fact this bag has a detachable chain strap, in the same signature rose-gold shade as the CT branding and heart-shaped zip pull.
The pink satiny material also lines the bag, which has a solid shape suitable for protecting eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and other bits and bobs. Our teen tester could also fit their phone in the 19cm x 33.4cm x 5.3cm clutch/handbag/make-up bag hybrid. We think this bag is sure to become a standout favourite in any beauty buff’s or fashionista’s accessory collection.
For crafty teens, this beginner knitting kit enables them to make their own blanket. There’s a selection of shades to choose between – from blue, pink and grey to white, red and orange – so you can shop according to their bedroom décor and taste. The set comes complete with wool, a pattern, needles, and sew-in labels.
Our tester liked the soft feel of the wool and comprehensiveness of this step-by-step kit. It’s estimated the blanket will take 18 hours to knit, so, your teenage recipient can enjoy getting stuck into the wholesome project over the festive season.
For budding illustrators and cartoonists, this set is available in both flip and flash animation options. Our tester for this product is nearly 13 and they enjoyed sketching out designs with the paper and pencils included in the set. There’s an animaker app for teens to download on either their own phone or a parent’s. This lets them take pictures of their drawings, and clip them all together in a cartoon, at the animation speed of their choice. A present option for tweens and younger teens, it’s great for arty kids.
A cosy hoodie is a staple that every teenager will appreciate, and this heavyweight Columbia pick comes in three shades: black, a green ‘canteen’ and stone-coloured ‘ancient fossil’. Our teen tester has been wearing this snuggly number at home and while out and about with friends. The hoodie has a drawstring to adjust its hood, and comes with sizable pockets for stashing essentials. The thick material washed well during testing, retaining its all-important softness. Because of how warm our tester has found the hoodie, they’ll be wearing it throughout the winter.
For a pair of cosy Christmas pyjamas, this checked brushed-cotton set comes in a selection of colourways, including red/pink, white/black and navy/red/pink. The classic pyjamas are a button-up style with elasticated trousers. They don’t have a drawstring to adjust the waistband, but our tester didn’t mind that, as they still found this pyjama set soft and comfy to wear. Available in UK sizes 8-20, the PJs are true to size, and they work well with the shirt worn open and another top layered underneath for lounging, too.
These 22-carat gold-plated sterling silver earrings are a special gift with an on-trend smiley element that ideal for teenagers. The earrings arrive beautifully presented in a velvet pouch inside a branded box, and our teen was really pleased to unwrap the contents. As the name suggests, the click-shut hoop hugs the lobe, while the happy face sparkly charm adds a delicate drop feature. Wear them stacked with other hoops or studs or just as standalone earrings.
A popular brand with teens, Laneige’s lip sleeping mask is a TikTok-trending beauty buy that will win you cool present points. This watermelon-scented version has a sweet, fresh taste and it leaves a subtle red tint on lips. After application, our tester noted it feels intensely hydrating, soothing, and softening, thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and shea butter.
While it’s designed to be used as an overnight mask for the lips, the product is also brilliant for adding a lavish gloss on bare lips or over lipstick and for use as a nourishing long-lasting balm. The cute little pot fits neatly into a make-up bag or pocket for use at any time, too.
These unisex shoes are the trainer of the moment, and an ideal present purchase when it comes to impressing a stylish teen. Available in a selection of shades, including the staple white, this comfy footwear buy offers a nostalgic nod to the Nineties. A remake of a pair first launched in 1989, the shoes have a cushioned sole and upper that offers support, whether the person wearing them is walking miles or heading into town.
Our tester has sported the 550s while out for drinks, on holiday, and during dinner with friends. We like their chunky style, and the fact they’re still pretty lightweight, and they go with every outfit you could think of, from jeans and trousers to dresses. Plus, you can shop them in sizes 3.5 to 13.5.
Available in sterling silver and 18ct yellow gold plate, this trendy name bracelet can be personalised with up to 10 characters. The sturdy 5in chain has an adjustable extension of 2in, to suit different sizes, and we love the look of the italic font. You could add your teen’s name, birth year or a word as the script option, depending on your gift preference. As the writing is part of a flat plate, it sits flush on the wrist during wear. Whether they like to layer jewellery or favour statement pieces, this standout bracelet is sure to be a hit.
This 900-piece Lego set depicts the final battle scene in Marvel’s Spider-Man No Way Home movie. There are three different versions of Spider-Man included, to represent the incarnations played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in this much-loved franchise. Plus, additional mini figures to position on the structure and re-enact fight scenes with Doctor Strange, Green Goblin, and Doctor Octopus.
Our tester is a huge Lego fan, and they loved building this brilliant set, which is packed with intricate and recognisable details. While the 37.8cm x 35.4cm x 7.05cm Lego buy is a substantial set with lots of interesting features, it doesn’t take up too much space in a teen’s bedroom. Plus, because of the circular shape, you can access different parts of the design from all angles, which means it looks amazing on display, too.
This trio of versatile make-up crayons comes in a selection of different shades and the sets to choose from are either neutrals or brights. We plumped for the latter to try, which includes white, teal and pink. This combination meant we could line our eyes with vibrant colour because the crayons are shaped to offer definition and they’re simple to blend or build up for a bolder look.
While they glide onto the eyelids easily, we found the product stays put, particularly the darker teal shade, which is our favourite. Meanwhile, the shimmering white option offers a highlighter for the corner of our lids, and cheeks. Finally, we’ve also been wearing the dark pink as a pop of lip colour, as well as on our eyes. Our teenage tester has been wearing the make-up as a party look and for some everyday sparkle alike.
Anker’s soundcore space one headphones are available in jet black, sky blue and latte cream. Our tester has been wearing their pair non-stop, including on holiday, while exercising and while lounging around the house. The headphones have Bluetooth connectivity and come complete with active noise cancelling, which adapts to your surroundings, making the cans handy for studying, commuting and muting noisy housemates.
We were extremely impressed by the high-res sound quality and you can enjoy up to 40 hours of listening with the noise cancelling feature activated, or 55 hours without. Plus, the headphones are noticeably comfy to wear, as there’s a soft headband and padded rotating ear cups, for a flexible fit. Alternatively, if they’d prefer an in-ear pair, we’re also big fans of Anker’s soundcore liberty 4NC headphones (£79.99, Amazon.co.uk).
For teenage gift recipients who are into their beauty and/or keenly follow the TikTok trends set by Rhode founder Hailey Bieber, look no further than this hydrating essence. The gentle fluid is suitable for all skin types and slots easily into a daily routine. Key ingredients include ceramides, beta-glucan, magnesium, zinc, and copper, with the blend offering a calm and soothing effect.
Designed for use after cleansing in the morning and at night, the formula can be used on the face, neck and décolleté, as well as across the limbs, for a layer of moisture there, too. We really rate the natural glowy effect it gives, and the chic, minimalist packaging seen throughout the entire Rhode range is particularly aesthetically pleasing for a stylish teenager.
This cosy Champion hoodie is available in forest green, dark blue and off-white, and features a varsity design. It comes in sizes S-XXL and would work well shopped as either a standard or oversized fit, depending on your teen’s style. The comfy cotton piece of clothing has a fleece lining, which is ideal for winter warmth. Other signature features cover the large collegiate logo and hooped sleeves detail. Our tester has worn the hoodie with joggers, jeans, dresses and loves the effortless preppy look the branded top offers. Plus, it’s cosy for snuggling up in while wearing pyjama bottoms.
Whether they’ve got one ear piercing or several, you can’t go wrong with a pair of hoops and the smiley face charms attached to this pair add a fun emoji element, complete with glittering cubic zirconia stones. The sturdy earrings click shut and we’ve found this fastening is secure and not at all fiddly to close. They’re also lightweight and don’t pull at the ears during wear.
The 13mm hoops are made from sterling silver, and you can choose between a silver rhodium or 18ct gold coating. For an option without the drop, our tester has also been wearing Scream Pretty’s sparkling star huggie earrings (£35, Screampretty.com) regularly and loves how snugly they sit on the lobe, while offering a bit of eye-catching bling.
A sleek new water bottle makes for a practical present pick and this one is available in a wide selection of colours, including black, red, purple, green, rose gold and pastel shades. The stainless steel bottle also comes in matte and chrome effects, and you can shop it in 500ml and 750ml sizes. Our teenage tester has been taking the lightweight drinks holder to school and the gym, as its seal remains tightly shut while being carried around in a bag. Because the bottle is vacuum insulated, it does (as the name suggests) keep drinks cool and maintain warmth for a few hours.
A make-up application tool is a fail-safe gift if your teen is into beauty but you’re not sure which products or shades to shop. This vegan-friendly Glossier face brush is made from synthetic hair and the round shape cleverly opens inwards, creating a semi-circle.
Our tester found it compact enough to offer precision and an ergonomic grip, while the integral case ensures the brush doesn’t pick up dirt while being stored in a bag or drawer between uses. We’ve noted the bristles feel really soft on skin, and the brush’s wavy shape includes a tip to reach contours, so it works well for beauty beginners and experts alike.
Owing to rising energy bills, some swapped their central heating for blanket hoodies last winter – with Oodie’s wearable throws repeatedly selling out. Cost-busting credentials aside, kids love them. Trust us – our 13-year-old tester has lived in their Oodie blanket hoodie the past year while at home, taking it off only during heat waves or for a long overdue machine wash. Appealing to their indifference at getting properly dressed, it’s the ideal comfy layer for gaming, watching TV or doing homework.
Available in a range of playful prints – from avocado to pizza – there are adult sizes for older kids and smaller sizes for children aged between three to 13. The cocooning designs are finished in plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with a warm sherpa fleece lining. A hood and elasticated cuffs keep the wearer cosy, while there’s a front pouch pocket for extra practicality.
This starter kit is ideal for crafty teens who like home fragrance. The set includes a stunning pink and gold holder by Somerset ceramics artist Bridget Hemings, and a candle wax refill in the scent of your choice. You can select between fragrances, including fig, mint and rose. After trying a couple, we’ve found the wax burns evenly, and the room fills with enticing aroma.
The refill comes with a wick and it’s simple to make the candle by melting the wax in a pan or microwave, and we found useful instructions inside the gift as well as on Constant Candle’s website. Once the 45-50-hour burn time is up, they can clean out the holder and use it as an ornament or cup, or buy another refill.
This on-trend beanie offers welcome warmth for the winter months and will keep teens cosy in style. The stretchy hat was snug on our tester’s head, and they’ve enjoyed its comfy fit during outdoor activities in cooler weather. It’s a versatile accessory for everything from walking the dog and playing sports to hanging out with friends on a chilly day. Plus, the £22 price tag makes this beanie an ideal stocking fille. It comes in 13 colours, including pink, green, red and purple, so you can choose a shade to suit.
A ghd box is an exciting gift to unwrap on Christmas morning, and we think teens will be impressed by finding this glide hot brush inside. The clever hair tool effortlessly smooths strands, to make morning routines speedier, and our tester has been enjoying using it for both styling and refreshing their ’do.
It’s super easy to work, with the on button triggering the brush to warm up to 180C. Key features include ceramic technology and ioniser heat, and all you need to know about these snazzy-sounding elements is that they are what ensure a frizz-busting finish. We’ve used the brush on both short and long hair, and have seen the same sleek effect that mirrors a salon-style blow dry every time. Plus, it has a professional cable length of 2.7m and the brush switches itself off after not being used for 60 minutes.
Present them with access to museums and galleries nationwide, by wrapping up this national art pass, which can be used for a year. The purse-sized pass comes personalised with your giftee’s name, and the arty gift is complete with an information book about which places offer free or reduced-price entry when presenting the pass. Plus, it can unlock discounts in gift shops.
Within the book included, there’s information about hundreds of locations to visit across the country (there’s even a handy map). Museums of note include the Tate Liverpool, Yorkshire Museum and the V&A in London and Dundee. Plus, this gift comes with a subscription to Art Quarterly magazine, to further feed your teen’s interest in creative pursuits.
For an extra-special keepsake gift, this cute mini heart necklace features a gorgeous red garnet centrepiece and chic jagged edges. The heart is just 1cm x 1.1cm in size, which makes this a subtle yet standout jewellery piece. It also has an adjustable chain length that can be worn from 41cm-46cm, depending on your preference. Our tester has been sporting it layered with other chains, as well as on its own as a statement standalone style. The necklace composition is sterling silver with 22ct gold plating, and we love how much it dazzles in the light.
Your gift recipient will open a yellow Rachel Jackson-branded box on Christmas morning to reveal their new favourite necklace, and it can be engraved on the back, too.
You can’t beat a stationery gift, and this stylish hardback notebook can be personalised with your teenager’s name. Choose between 13 different colourways, including blue, green, pink and purple, depending on what would be your recipient’s preference. The notebook also comes with either lined, plain or bulleted pages. Our teen tester liked how robust the notebook is for throwing in a bag and using it on the go, as well as its simple style. With 192 sides of paper, this 153mm x 215mm book will provide a place for lots of note-taking or journaling. Our teenage tester putting this notebook through its paces is preparing for exams and has been using it for study notes.
This is the newest Sol de Janeiro perfume mist in the cheirosa collection. The brand is a firm teen favourite, and our testers were very excited to get their mitts on this scent. The mist is designed for hair and body, with one spritz releasing a heady amount of fragrance, with notes of jasmine, freesia, amber woods and caramelised patchouli. Intensely sweet and creamy, while it doesn’t have the longevity of a perfume, this is a lighter fragrance option for teenagers. Our teen has been throwing this fun branded bottle in their bag for top-ups at school and while out with friends.
Whether they’re at school, uni or working, a drinks flask makes for an ideal everyday gift. This cute Mickey Mouse design from Thermos is a nod to Disney that comes complete with monochrome appeal. Plus, you can shop other famous characters, such as Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto. The stainless-steel bottle has a generous but transportable 470ml capacity and it’s dishwasher safe.
Our teen has been using the flask as a drinks bottle for school and noted how secure the clip-shut cap is for carrying it in their bag. They’ve also been impressed by how fresh water tastes throughout the day, when kept chilled in the flask. During the cooler months, it could be used for tea, coffee, and hot chocolate.
If you’d rather play it safe and let the teen you’re shopping for choose their own present, this Amazon gift card is the ideal pick. It comes presented in a greetings card of your choice and can be purchased to cover an amount from £10 to £1,000. Should you be shopping with a set budget in mind, we think they’d be thrilled to receive a tenner to spend at Amazon. Plus, it’s easy to post, too.
Our teenage testers have been given Amazon gift cards for birthdays and Christmas in the past, and spend their loot on anything from Kindle books to beauty and tech buys.
