30 best Christmas gifts for teenagers that they will actually love

Christmas is nearing and we’re already tracking down the best gifts to wrap up and put under the tree for our friends and family. From mums and dads to grandparents, siblings, and friends, it’s often a huge task trying to work out what everyone may like. Teenagers can be the trickiest to choose for, however, between navigating changing trends and trying to work out which are the TikTok-famous brands of the moment.

Fear not, though, because, as always, we’re here to help. Whether the teenager in question is crafty, a beauty fan, style-led, or into all the latest gadgets, we’ve compiled a variety of options for your perusal.

There’s everything from a Charlotte Tilbury bag in a chic heart shape to a heavyweight Columbia hoodie for fashion-conscious teenagers. Meanwhile, we think creative teens would appreciate a knitting kit to make a stylish chunky blanket and more. Plus, we’ve rounded up a waffle maker, special jewellery, stationery, and skincare, with the help of some expert insight from teenagers – as we can trust them to be totally honest, there’s not a naff gift in sight.

Should you be shopping for your own child, a niece, a nephew or a family friend, we’ve got the lowdown on what they want Santa to bring them on Christmas morning. Keep reading for the best Christmas gifts for teenagers, to suit all budgets.

How we tested

open image in gallery We put a range of products to the test, in time for gifting season ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

We gathered a group of teenagers to help put a selection of products through their paces. Our teenage testers shared their favourite brands and reported back about how easy products were to use, as well as their enjoyment value. Scroll on for a varied selection of the best presents for teenagers, to suit all personalities and price points.

The best gifts for teens 2024 are: