Best gifts for grandma that are almost as lovely as she is

Finding the perfect gift for your grandma at Christmas can be as difficult as choosing presents for anyone else on your list. Much like your mum or dad, she will likely insist there’s nothing she wants or needs. But sourcing something thoughtful and as lovely as she is will certainly put a smile on her face.

Whether you’ve got a glamorous grandma or a no-nonsense nana, when it comes to deciding what to put under the tree for her, skip the tat and instead put your mind to what you think she will appreciate unwrapping.

Unexpected presents and luxury gifts always go down a treat. You truly can’t go wrong with a new cosy blanket that she can cuddle up in, or something personal, such as a frame that showcases her grandchildren. A green-fingered grandma will enjoy having a house plant on display. While the loungewear queen will likely love a new pair of pyjamas and Ugg slippers.

To make sure your festive shopping is as easy as possible this year, we’ve reviewed the best gifts for grandma.

How we tested

To curate this gift guide for grandmas, we consulted our very own nanas to find out the type of presents they would like to receive. After this, we considered price point, quality and wow factor. Below, you’ll find the presents that made the final cut.

The best gifts for grandmas for 2025 are: