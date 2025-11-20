The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best gifts for grandma that are almost as lovely as she is
Whether it’s a makeup bag must-have or kitchen accessory, treat your grandma to a present she’ll love
- 1Tartan Blanket Co recycled wool extra large blanketRead review£602Hourglass phantom volumising glossy balmRead review£36
- 3‘Yiayia: Time-perfected Recipes from Greece’s Grandmothers’ by Anastasia Miari, published by Hardie Grant BooksRead review£224Bertola Home Studio powder blue bobbin frameRead review£25
- 5Ugg tasman slippersRead review£1206Words With Wine subscription boxRead review£28
- 7Patch Plants Lizzie plantRead review£188Alice Palmer the OG Tangier stripe tissue box coverRead review£35
- 9Le Creuset salt and pepper shakersRead review£2510Sarah K azure ditsy ruffle seat padRead review£22
- 11Roberts revival petite Bluetooth portable digital radio, damsonRead review£9912Away the original bigger carry-on caseRead review£176
- 13L’occitane shea cream hand washRead review£2914Drowsy silk pillowcaseRead review£79
- 15Hotel Chocolat velvetiserRead review£150
Finding the perfect gift for your grandma at Christmas can be as difficult as choosing presents for anyone else on your list. Much like your mum or dad, she will likely insist there’s nothing she wants or needs. But sourcing something thoughtful and as lovely as she is will certainly put a smile on her face.
Whether you’ve got a glamorous grandma or a no-nonsense nana, when it comes to deciding what to put under the tree for her, skip the tat and instead put your mind to what you think she will appreciate unwrapping.
Unexpected presents and luxury gifts always go down a treat. You truly can’t go wrong with a new cosy blanket that she can cuddle up in, or something personal, such as a frame that showcases her grandchildren. A green-fingered grandma will enjoy having a house plant on display. While the loungewear queen will likely love a new pair of pyjamas and Ugg slippers.
To make sure your festive shopping is as easy as possible this year, we’ve reviewed the best gifts for grandma.
How we tested
To curate this gift guide for grandmas, we consulted our very own nanas to find out the type of presents they would like to receive. After this, we considered price point, quality and wow factor. Below, you’ll find the presents that made the final cut.
The best gifts for grandmas for 2025 are:
- Best gift for grandma overall – Tartan Blanket Co recycled wool extra large blanket: £59.50, Tbco.com
- Best for bookworms – Words With Wine subscription box: £27.99, Wordswithwine.co.uk
- Best for foodies – ‘Yiayia: Time-perfected Recipes from Greece’s Grandmothers’ by Anastasia Miari, published by Hardie Grant Books: £21.22, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for green-fingered grandmas – Patch Plants Lizzie plant: £18, Patchplants.com
1Tartan Blanket Co recycled wool extra large blanket
- Best: Overall
A gorgeous, large throw is something she’s unlikely to buy for herself. And if you’ve noticed that her collection is looking a little drab, this wool blanket is bound to cheer up her living room. With five different colours to choose from – including green and yellow – there’s something for every interior and taste. As you’d expect, it’s soft and snuggly, and the perfect thing to hunker down with during the winter months and beyond. While this one may be a little more expensive than other designs out there, it’ll stand the test of time and be very well received.
2Hourglass phantom volumising glossy balm
- Best: Makeup bag must-have
If you’re shopping for a glam gran, consider getting her a luxe beauty product. This lip product has a balm-like texture and feels very moisturising, without being overly sticky – and it is a make-up bag must-have. The colourways are all lovely and offer a shiny finish. As for the packaging, it’s super chic, so your grandma will undoubtedly enjoy applying it. Be warned, though, you’ll likely want one for yourself, so I’d recommend treating yourself, too.
3‘Yiayia: Time-perfected Recipes from Greece’s Grandmothers’ by Anastasia Miari, published by Hardie Grant Books
- Best: For foodies
If your grandmother is a traditional cook who has never so much as looked at a microwave or an air fryer in her life, this cookbook is likely to resonate with her. Rich with the voices and recipes of Greece’s yiayiades (grandmothers), this book emphasises the use of seasonal ingredients and taking time to enjoy the process of cooking as much as eating.
From well-known fare such as tzatziki and stuffed vine leaves to little-known delights such as zorka pie, the book travels across Greece, meeting the country’s matriarchs along the way and giving us a snapshot inside their kitchens. While we enjoyed poring over the recipes, we were just as enthralled by the yiayiades’ life stories, as each dish included in the book comes with a side of history, with the women detailing what life was like growing up in Greece throughout the war years and beyond.
4Bertola Home Studio powder blue bobbin frame
- Best: Sentimental gift
A fun photo frame that showcases a picture of her and her grandchildren will make for a lovely and sentimental gift that doesn’t cost a fortune. Enter Bertola Home Studio, the brand specialises in handmade homeware, and it’s a great destination to know for every type of giftee (including yourself). This frame offers a great alternative to standard options and is unlikely to be like anything she already has on display. There are plenty of different sizes, as well as colour choices, so you can choose something to fit her current decor. We tested the powder blue and found that it added a lovely pop of colour against our walls. Plus, bobbin designs are very on trend.
5Ugg tasman slippers
- Best: Slippers
When it comes to staying warm, a cosy pair of slippers is a must, and this pair is basically a hug for your feet. Made with the brand’s signature sheepskin lining, Ugg’s Tasman slip-ons will keep your grandma’s toes toasty in crisp weather. They needn’t be reserved for indoor pursuits alone, the chunky rubber sole, which is surprisingly lightweight, means they’re also great for outdoor errands. Impossibly soft, they fit snugly and are a great option for fashion-conscious nans who still want to embrace old-school comfort.
6Words With Wine subscription box
- Best: For book worms
If your grandma loves books and wine, the Words With Wine subscription box is a no-brainer gift. You can either opt for a three-, six- or 12-month subscription, but there’s also the option for an ongoing or one-off delivery. Each box contains a new book (usually fiction) and a full-sized bottle of vino that’s specially chosen to complement it.
The packaging is lovely, and there’s a nice amount of information about the book and the author, as well as tasting notes and food pairing suggestions for your wine. A great way to discover a new favourite writer or genre while relaxing with a glass of plonk, there’s also the option for non-alcoholic wine and membership to an exclusive online book club to chat about the tome. Our tester received the gripping science fiction thriller, Tell Me An Ending by Jo Harkin, accompanied by a refreshing cuvee membliarus white wine from Chateau Oumsiyat, equating to the perfect evening in.
7Patch Plants Lizzie plant
- Best: For green-fingered grandmas
A gift of the leafy kind that the recipient can display and appreciate every day is a good one in our books – even better if they don’t need green fingers to keep their new houseplant happy and healthy. Endearingly named Lizzie by Patch Plants, this marble queen pothos plant has been dubbed unkillable, as she can withstand fairly sporadic watering – which should protect her from the perils of absent-minded waterers – and she doesn’t need specific lighting to survive. Set apart by her pretty green and white patterned leaves, she looks very lush perched on our dresser in her clay pot, which is sold separately. Prices do vary, but there are several pot designs you can add to your purchase, from a glossy blue design to pots for hanging.
8Alice Palmer the OG Tangier stripe tissue box cover
- Best: Home accessory
Who knew tissue boxes could be made to look so chic? Sitting perfectly on top of any standard UK rectangular tissue box, Alice Palmer’s range of signature Tangier covers come in six finishes (we love the olive, denim and rhubarb best) and are characterised by the brand’s signature striped print, cotton fabric and contrast embroidered trim. Whether placed on their bedside table or livening up a cabinet, Alice Palmer’s range of tissue box covers is the interior accessory they never knew they needed.
9Le Creuset salt and pepper shakers
- Best: Kitchen must-have
If they love to cook, a gift doesn’t get much more decadent than kitchenware from Le Creuset. A staple for meal prep, serving and hosting, the French brand’s salt and pepper shakers are a functional yet fashionable offering – they come in 14 finishes for every taste, while the hardened ceramic outer is robust and corrosion-resistant. While they are sold separately, we think they’re best gifted together. Even better, nifty features like the fully adjustable grinder mean they can go as fine or as coarse as they like. Built to last and classically stylish, your grandma will get her use out of them long beyond Christmas.
10Sarah K azure ditsy ruffle seat pad
- Best: For added comfort
Dining al fresco on hard garden furniture will be far more comfortable on this seat pad from Sarah K. Adorned with a green, white and pink floral motif across a lovely blue backdrop, the elegant ruffle trim adds a timeless, vintage feel which we think will be very much enjoyed by fans of traditional decor.
The cover also comes in a green hue, should you think the blue colourway won’t be to her tastes. Tucked securely inside the cover, there’s a spongy polyester seat pad insert which comes included, not only providing a more welcoming place to sit at the table but a little extra height too. Also, a cinch, practically speaking, simply untie the fastenings to remove the cover when it needs a cycle in the washing machine.
11Roberts revival petite Bluetooth portable digital radio, damson
- Best: For radio lovers
Don’t be fooled by this Roberts radio’s petite size. Despite fitting into the palm of your hand, the nifty speaker delivers impressive sound and versatile functionality. As well as tuning into DAB or FM radio, your grandma can stream their own music through Bluetooth or connect their device with an Aux cable. Boasting superb battery life with a single charge, the portable design means it can be moved from room to room.
Designed in a Fifties-style aesthetic, the worn-in leather casing is teamed with a classic rotary dial and adjustable dimmer screen. Better still, the mini radio comes in a choice of eight finishes for every taste, from sleek damson red to maximalist sunburst yellow.
12Away the original bigger carry-on case
- Best: For keen travellers
If your grandma is a keen traveller, a lightweight case is an essential. Sleek, stylish and practical, Away’s cases are built to last, with a durable polycarbonate hard shell. Perfect for longer trips, the larger carry-on is suitable for most airlines’ overhead lockers and is complete with a laundry bag and two inner compartments that make packing and unpacking a lot easier. A TSA combination lock keeps your belongings safe, while 360-degree wheels ensure a smooth ride. Available in myriad colourways, it’s a thoughtful gift for grandmas on the go.
13L’occitane shea cream hand wash
- Best: Every day luxury
An elevated everyday essential, luxury hand wash is a great gift as it’ll get a lot of use while being more of a treat than what your giftee might usually plump for. L’Occitane’s hand wash has a cream-to-foam formula that is both light and luxurious. And thanks to its moisturising shea extract, it doesn’t leave skin feeling stripped after use.
I don't need to apply hand cream after using this, which says a lot. I use mine for a gentle cleanse after doing the washing up. It has a lovely, soft, clean scent, too.
14Drowsy silk pillowcase
- Best: For elevating her sleep
In Lucy Smith’s review of the best silk pillowcases, Drowsy was one of her favourites. She was impressed with how it tamed flyaways and prevented tangles thanks to its friction-free finish.
Post-testing, she’s now passed on the pillowcase to her mum (also a grandmother), who relishes the opportunity to eek more days out of her blow dries. When she’s on babysitting duty with my niece, those extra seconds saved while getting ready are all-important.
15Hotel Chocolat velvetiser
- Best: For hot chocolate lovers
I’ve had my velvetiser for a year and can’t get enough of the silky, smooth hot chocolates it makes. The brand has now upgraded the best-selling device with all-new technology that makes cold drinks with the same luxurious crema as hot cocoa.
The new design is faultless with a solid ash handle and, for the home-proud woman who’s particularly sensitive to the cold, this might be the pinnacle of grandma gifting.
What is the best gift for grandma?
When it comes to selecting a gift for your grandma that is as lovely as she is, there are ample suggestions here. And, while the perfect present will depend on her individual interests, if she loves nothing more than spending her time in her humble abode, treat her to an extra large blanket from Tartan Blanket Co. If all else fails, a Words With Wine subscription box is sure to please all bookworms.
Looking for something for your mother figure? Read our review of the best gifts for mum