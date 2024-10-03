Looking for Christmas gifts for your little ones? It can be a bit of a minefield, with more toys than you can shake a stick at flooding the market. Fear not, though, as we’ve been busy little elves, doing the hard graft for you by finding out what’s new and trending for Christmas this year, and tracking down the best kids’ toys that have real “wow” factor.

It’s worth remembering play is essential to children’s development, and toys have a big part in that, whether you opt for something educational or something that helps develop nurturing skills or coordination, for example. Get it right, and you’ll end up with beaming smiles from your excited little ones, as they tear off the wrapping paper.

Toys and gifts don’t have to cost the earth, either – here, we’ve included a plethora of present ideas for a range of budgets. We’ve even included options for toy subscriptions, which truly are the gifts that keep on giving.

Of course, STEM and Montessori toys are still huge hits with kids and parents alike – be it toys that teach coding or the basics of engineering and spatial awareness – while gifts that enable children to explore their emotions and process what’s going on in their lives will also be greatly received.

With all this in mind, keep scrolling to discover our pick of the toys that will incite joy in kids this year – and will be played with over and over again, long after the festive season.

How we tested

open image in gallery We enlisted the help of some mini testers, to find out which toys would be treasured the most ( The Independent/Zoe Phillimore )

A group of lucky volunteer testers signed up to help us find the best kids’ toys for 2024. Children of various ages (including babies and toddlers) were enlisted to give these toys a go. The older children told us what was great about the toys, and anything they’d change, while we looked at the price and quality of the toys and kept a check on how much the testers actually played with them, after the novelty wore off. We also spoke to lots of big and small toy brands, to see what was new and trending this year, and to get their expert opinions, alongside thorough testing.

The best kids’ toys for Christmas 2024 are: