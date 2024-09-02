Jump to content
9 best play tents for kids to make the ultimate den

From pop-up tents to stylish tipis, we’ve found options for children of all ages

Lucy Cotterill
Monday 02 September 2024 09:11 EDT
Whether used indoors or outdoors, these hideaways provide an ideal space for hours of creative play
Our Top Picks

Whether it becomes a reading den, chill-out space or secret lair for an imaginary mission, play tents and tipis can make great additions to your child’s playtime. As well as helping develop their imagination and creativity, play tents help children learn important life skills such as teamwork and communication, engaging with siblings and friends to build their confidence and social skills.

Play tents can also become a safe space in which children can relax and play independently, whether they’re dragging their favourite teddies for a picnic, calmly colouring in or simply playing with their toys.

With no pre-determined structure or rules for play, tents and tipis provide the freedom for children to create their own playtime – a blank canvas with endless opportunities for role-play and fun.

There are lots of children’s play tents and tipis to choose from, so, we’ve scoured the shelves and done our research to bring you our pick of the best.

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly pop-up, a stylish tipi for your child’s bedroom or a more robust option for the great outdoors, keep scrolling to find out which play tents for every family and budget.

How we tested

These indoor and outdoor dens were assessed by our discerning seven-year-old tester
These indoor and outdoor dens were assessed by our discerning seven-year-old tester (Lucy Cotterill)

Over a period of three weeks, we, along with our seven-year-old tester, reviewed a range of play tents in our home (and back garden), with each tent becoming a reading nook, secret hideout or the heart of creative play.

As well as assessing the play tent’s overall design and play value, we considered size, portability and ease of assembly, as well as whether the tents were suitable for use outdoors. Conscious of the current cost of living, we’ve reviewed products across a wide range of price points, weighing up their cost against their overall value for money. Here are the ones that made us happy campers.

The best play tents for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Djeco multicoloured indoor play tent: £54.50, Kidly.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Habitat Skye play tent: £30, Argos.co.uk
  • Best tipi-style play tent – The Little Green Sheep kids' play teepee: £75, Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk
  • Best outdoor play tipi – Plum great wooden teepee: £499.99, Very.co.uk

Djeco multicoloured indoor play tent

Best play tents and teepees indybest review Djeco multicoloured indoor play tent
  • Best: Overall
  • Dimensions: 106cm x 106 x 140cm
  • Material: Printed polyester fabric
  • Age suitability: 3 years plus
  • Why we love it
    • Brightly coloured design
    • Three windows and roll-up door
    • Lightweight and easy to assemble
    • Spacious circular design
  • Take note
    • Packing it away takes some practice
    • No carry bag included
  1.  £54 from Kidly.co.uk
Habitat Skye play tent

Best play tents and teepes IndyBest review Habitat Skye play tent
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Dimensions: 105cm x 105cm x 135cm
  • Material: Polyester
  • Age suitability: 18 months plus
  • Why we love it
    • Spacious circular design
    • Easy to assemble
    • Convenient carry bag
  • Take note
    • Material is relatively thin and can tear easily
    • Not immediately obvious how to put it down after use
  1.  £30 from Argos.co.uk
Djeco caravan tent

Best play tent and teepees indybest review Djeco caravan tent
  • Best: Unique play tent
  • Dimensions: 100cm x 76cm x 105cm
  • Material: Printed polyester, plastic reinforcements
  • Age suitability: 3 years plus
  • Why we love it
    • Larger size with more room to play
    • Roll-up windows and door
    • High-quality robust fabric
    • Lightweight
  • Take note
    • No padding on the floor
  1.  £52 from Kidly.co.uk
The Little Green Sheep kids' play teepee

Best play tents and teepees indybest review The Little Green Sheep kids’ play teepee
  • Best: Tipi-style play tent
  • Dimensions: 155cm x 143cm x 113cm
  • Material: Wooden poles and 100 per cent cotton canvas
  • Age suitability: 3 years plus
  • Why we love it
    • Spacious design
    • Luxurious high-quality cotton
    • Easy to assemble
    • Carry bag included
  • Take note
    • We recommend you iron the fabric first, for the best overall effect
    • No windows
  1.  £75 from Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk
Melissa & Doug food truck kids' toy play tent

Best play tents and teepees indybest review Melissa & Doug food truck kids toy play tent .
  • Best: Role-play tent
  • Dimensions: ‎76.8cm x 118.7cm x 96.5cm
  • Material: Polyester
  • Age suitability: 3 years plus
  • Why we love it
    • Fast assembly
    • Engaging role-play design
    • Spacious enough for siblings to share
    • Roof flap and roll-up door
    • Carry bag included
  • Take note
    • More suited to themed role play than relaxed chill-out spaces
  1.  £44 from Amazon.co.uk
Gabby’s Dollhouse Wendy house

Best play tents and teepees indybest review Gabby’s Dollhouse Wendy house
  • Best: For fans of Gabby’s Dollhouse
  • Dimensions: 90cm x 70cm x 105cm
  • Material: Durable 190T polyester material and PVC poles
  • Age suitability: From 3 years
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to assemble
    • Storage bag included
    • Suitable for both indoor and outdoor play
    • Convenient carry handle
  • Take note
    • Smaller than some others we tested
    • No windows
  1.  £30 from Argos.co.uk
Rex London wild wonders play tent

Best play tents and teepees indybest review Rex London wild wonders play tent
  • Best: Bright play tent
  • Dimensions: 118cm x 118cm x 154cm
  • Material: Plastic, wood and polyester
  • Age suitability: 3 years plus
  • Why we love it
    • Suitable for use both indoors and outdoors
    • Easy to assemble
    • Thick fabric with door and viewing window
    • Bright and colourful design
  • Take note
    • White elements of the design may show marks easily
  1.  £49 from Amazon.co.uk
Plum great wooden teepee

Best play tents and teepees indybest review Plum great wooden teepee
  • Best: Outdoor tipi
  • Dimensions: 150cm x 230cm x 150cm
  • Material: Sustainably sourced FSC certified wood
  • Age suitability: 3 years plus
  • Why we love it
    • Visually striking, modern design
    • Big enough for siblings (and parents) to share
    • A permanent addition to your garden
    • Ability to personalise
  • Take note
    • Costly
    • Recommended that you paint/treat wood, to prolong its life
    • Requires considerable assembly (approx 3-4 hours)
  1.  £499 from Very.co.uk
The Den Kit Company the cottage den kit

best play tent and teepees indybest review The Cottage Garden Den Kit
  • Best: Outdoor den
  • Dimensions: 150cm x 230cm x 150cm
  • Material: Tarpaulin and wood
  • Age suitability: 5 years plus
  • Why we love it
    • Encourages creativity, problem-solving and teamwork
    • Open-ended play
    • Convenient carry bag
  • Take note
    • Hooks can be tricky for younger children to remove
  1.  £38 from Kidly.co.uk
The verdict: Kids’ play tents

While the right play tent for your family will very much depend on your child’s age and preferences, we feel the Djeco multicoloured indoor play tent is a great all-rounder that oozes play appeal. Light and airy while still feeling robust and durable, this play tent is big enough for siblings and friends to share – with ample space for games, toys and teddies to join in the fun. Spacious, easy to assemble, and just £30, Habitat’s Skye play tent will make a great option if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly den or a bedroom play tent in which kids can read.

For more toys and games that little ones will love, read our review of the best gifts for eight-year-olds

