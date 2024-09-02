Whether it becomes a reading den, chill-out space or secret lair for an imaginary mission, play tents and tipis can make great additions to your child’s playtime. As well as helping develop their imagination and creativity, play tents help children learn important life skills such as teamwork and communication, engaging with siblings and friends to build their confidence and social skills.

Play tents can also become a safe space in which children can relax and play independently, whether they’re dragging their favourite teddies for a picnic, calmly colouring in or simply playing with their toys.

With no pre-determined structure or rules for play, tents and tipis provide the freedom for children to create their own playtime – a blank canvas with endless opportunities for role-play and fun.

There are lots of children’s play tents and tipis to choose from, so, we’ve scoured the shelves and done our research to bring you our pick of the best.

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly pop-up, a stylish tipi for your child’s bedroom or a more robust option for the great outdoors, keep scrolling to find out which play tents for every family and budget.

How we tested

open image in gallery These indoor and outdoor dens were assessed by our discerning seven-year-old tester ( Lucy Cotterill )

Over a period of three weeks, we, along with our seven-year-old tester, reviewed a range of play tents in our home (and back garden), with each tent becoming a reading nook, secret hideout or the heart of creative play.

As well as assessing the play tent’s overall design and play value, we considered size, portability and ease of assembly, as well as whether the tents were suitable for use outdoors. Conscious of the current cost of living, we’ve reviewed products across a wide range of price points, weighing up their cost against their overall value for money. Here are the ones that made us happy campers.

The best play tents for 2024 are: