It’s official – your little one is now well and truly out of the ‘terrible twos’ and has entered the preschool years. This is such a fun age, and you’ll notice they’re really starting to flex those independence muscles and are letting their personality shine.

You can expect your three-year-old to want to take ownership of their routines, build emotional intelligence, and make sense of their world through open-ended play. So, any gifts or toys you buy them to celebrate this milestone should tap into those themes.

Three-year-olds are more physically able, so it can be a great time to invest in some outdoor toys that will give little ones a new skill to master. Similarly, it’s around this age that children first grasp the concept of games, so stocking up on a few age-appropriate board games will stand you in good stead.

It can also be a good time to bring in a few educational toys to start introducing them to letters and numbers ahead of school starting the following year.

To pull together this list, we cast our net wide to find the best gifts and toys that would appeal to three-year-old boys and girls, and keep them entertained long beyond their birthdays. Keep scrolling to find out which products impressed the most.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our discerning three-year-old put a range of gifts and toys to the test for this review ( The Independent )

Over a few weeks, our three-year-old tester tried out a wide range of gifts and toys, across varying price points. Together, we decided which ones met our criteria of longevity, fun and general appeal. We also took into account how sustainable each one was, as well as whether they promoted developmental benefits and – crucially – whether our tester kept wanting to come back to them again and again.

The best gifts for three-year-olds 2024 are: