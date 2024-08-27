Jump to content
13 best gifts and toys for three-year-olds that they will love

From educational toys to wooden playsets, these top-rated gift ideas will capture your little one’s imagination

Luciana Bellini
Tuesday 27 August 2024 03:59 EDT
Over a few weeks, our three-year-old tester tried out a wide range of gifts and toys, across varying price points
Our Top Picks

It’s official – your little one is now well and truly out of the ‘terrible twos’ and has entered the preschool years. This is such a fun age, and you’ll notice they’re really starting to flex those independence muscles and are letting their personality shine. 

You can expect your three-year-old to want to take ownership of their routines, build emotional intelligence, and make sense of their world through open-ended play. So, any gifts or toys you buy them to celebrate this milestone should tap into those themes.

Three-year-olds are more physically able, so it can be a great time to invest in some outdoor toys that will give little ones a new skill to master. Similarly, it’s around this age that children first grasp the concept of games, so stocking up on a few age-appropriate board games will stand you in good stead.

It can also be a good time to bring in a few educational toys to start introducing them to letters and numbers ahead of school starting the following year.  

To pull together this list, we cast our net wide to find the best gifts and toys that would appeal to three-year-old boys and girls, and keep them entertained long beyond their birthdays. Keep scrolling to find out which products impressed the most.

How we tested

Our discerning three-year-old put a range of gifts and toys to the test for this review
Over a few weeks, our three-year-old tester tried out a wide range of gifts and toys, across varying price points. Together, we decided which ones met our criteria of longevity, fun and general appeal. We also took into account how sustainable each one was, as well as whether they promoted developmental benefits and – crucially – whether our tester kept wanting to come back to them again and again.

The best gifts for three-year-olds 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Toniebox starter set: £79.95, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Ikea circus tent: £17, Ikea.com
  • Best crafty gift – Djeco multi activity kit: £26.99, Crafts4kids.co.uk
  • Best educational gift – GeoStix letter construction set: £27.99, Shopedx.co.uk
  • Best role play toy – Janod candy shop: £33.93, Amazon.co.uk

Toniebox starter set

Toniebox best gifts for three year olds review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Dimensions: 12cm x 12cm x 12cm
  • Requirements: Wifi
  • Why we love it
    • A great alternative to screens
  • Take note
    • Price of additional Tonies can stack up
  1.  £79 from Amazon.co.uk
Ikea circus tent

Ikea best gifts for three-year-olds review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Dimensions: 120cm x 100cm
  • Requirements: Minor assembly, which takes a few minutes
  • Why we love it
    • Good value for money
  1.  £17 from Ikea.com
Meri Meri superhero costume

Meri meri best gifts for three-year-olds review indybest
  • Best: Dressing up gift
  • Dimensions: 45.7cm x 61cm
  • Requirements: Ready for use
  • Why we love it
    • Gorgeous quality
  • Take note
    • A little on the pricier side
  1.  £58 from Merimeri.co.uk
Djeco multi activity kit

Djeco best gifts for three-year-olds review indybest
  • Best: Crafty gift
  • Dimensions: 29cm x 23cm x 6cm
  • Requirements: Ready for use
  • Why we love it
    • Provides hours of entertainment
  • Take note
    • Likely to require some help from grown-ups
  1.  £26 from Crafts4kids.co.uk
Edx Education GeoStix letter construction set

EDX best gifts for three-year-olds review indybest
  • Best: Educational gift
  • Dimensions: 20cm x 16cm x 5cm
  • Requirements: Ready for use
  • Why we love it
    • A fun way to introduce kids to letter formation
  • Take note
    • Requires patience and concentration
  1.  £27 from Shopedx.co.uk
Janod candy shop

Janod best gifts for three year-olds review indybest
  • Best: Role play toy
  • Dimensions: 20.5cm x 21cm x 14.5cm
  • Requirements: Self assembly, screwdriver required
  • Why we love it
    • Great for imaginative role play
  • Take note
    • Some of the smaller pieces may get lost
  1.  £33 from Amazon.co.uk
Superga 2750 J strap classic kids’ trainers

Superga best gifts for three-year-olds review indybest
  • Best: Unisex shoes
  • Dimensions: Unspecified
  • Requirements: Ready for use
  • Why we love it
    • Sturdy and stylish
  • Take note
    • Might not appeal to those who prefer something a little flashier
  1.  £35 from Amazon.co.uk
Miss Nella kids’ polish and accessories set

Miss Nella best gifts for three-year-olds review indybest
  • Best: For copying the grown-ups
  • Dimensions: Unspecified
  • Requirements: Ready for use
  • Why we love it
    • A kid-appropriate introduction to nail polish
  • Take note
    • Can get messy if not supervised
  1.  £17 from Missnella.com
VTech kidiZoom duo FX camera

Vtech best gifts for three-year-olds review indybest
  • Best: For budding photographers
  • Dimensions: 11cm x 16cm x 6cm
  • Requirements: 4 x AA batteries required
  • Why we love it
    • A great intro camera for young kids
  • Take note
    • Uncovering all the different features takes time
  1.  £49 from Amazon.co.uk
Orchard Toys hungry little penguins game

Orchard toys best gifts for three-year-olds review indybest
  • Best: Game
  • Dimensions: Unspecified
  • Requirements: Ready for use
  • Why we love it
    • A great introduction to collaborative gameplay
  • Take note
    • Requires concentration
  1.  £10 from Amazon.co.uk
Mori x Peppa Pig pyjamas

Mori best gifts for three year olds review indybest
  • Best: For Peppa Pigs fans
  • Dimensions: Up to 104cm
  • Requirements: Ready for use
  • Why we love it
    • Made from super-soft organic cotton and bamboo
  1.  £34 from Babymori.com
Banwood balance bike

Banwood best gifts for three-year-olds review indybest
  • Best: For developing new skills
  • Dimensions: Adaptable seat height 37cm to 44cm; adjustable handlebar 50cm to 59cm
  • Requirements: Requires assembly
  • Why we love it
    • Beautifully designed
  • Take note
    • A pricier investment
  1.  £175 from Banwood.co.uk
Töastie pac-a-mac waterproof raincoat

Toastie.jpg
  • Best: Practical gift
  • Dimensions: 49cm
  • Requirements: Ready for use
  • Why we love it
    • Brilliantly practical
  • Take note
    • On the pricier side
  1.  £79 from Toastiekids.com
The verdict: Gifts for three-year-olds

When it comes to picking the best all-round gifts for three-year-olds, there are some great options out there, from adorable Peppa Pig pyjamas to penguin-themed games. However, you really can’t go wrong with a Toniebox. It’s a truly engaging way for kids to immerse themselves in their favourite songs and stories, without resorting to a screen, and it will grow with your little one, as you can buy new characters and add-ons that suit their changing ages and interests. Best of all, it totally captured the imagination of our mini tester and had her asking for it at home, in the car and at bedtime.

Want more inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best gifts for five-year-olds

