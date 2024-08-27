Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From lace-up brogues to patent Mary Janes, we put a range of styles through their paces
As soon as one school year ends, it seems like no time at all before we’re back-to-school shopping. The work of a parent or caregiver is truly never over. You may have a bewildering list of kit your child needs for the new term in September, with school shoes often being trickier to get right.
The best school shoes need to be comfortable and hard-wearing – after all, kids spend around 1,260 hours a year in them. They need to last through all the playground games, school trips and (if they’re in primary school) being scuffed around on the carpet.
So, what should you be looking for in a school shoe? First up, you need to have your child’s foot properly measured. You can get this done at a shoe shop, with no obligation to buy. You want to make sure your child’s foot is not slipping up and down in the heel as they walk and that they can easily wiggle their toes at the end. There should be about 1cm of space between their toes and the end of the shoes. Always fit the shoe to the larger foot, as one foot will probably be a different size to the other.
As kids will be running and jumping – or, in the case of one of our mini testers, doing the school cross country run (we have no words) – in them, the shoes need to be supportive and comfortable. Support around the heel and ankle is important, as is a decent fastening. Flexible shoes are great, as they’ll enable your child to move how they want to. Shoes should be foot-shaped, as pointy or very straight shoes can create issues.
Finally, look for fastenings kids can manage independently, and, for younger children, look for shoes with reinforced straps – kids sit on the carpet a lot at primary school, and it causes a lot of wear and tear in this area of the shoe.
We recruited a band of merry kids to test shoes for us. Particularly focused on comfort and style, they all have different ideas of what makes a good school shoe. For us adults, we were looking for shoes that fitted kids well, came in plenty of sizes and were robust enough to last. School shoes can be expensive but they are worth the investment, however, we did keep an eye on price and value for money, too.
We were thoroughly impressed by the design and quality of the ToeZone shoes. They’re comfortable, practical, and our tester loved the design. Plus, they’re relatively purse-friendly. If football ain’t your thing, both the girls’ and boys’ Kickers are stylish and practical options that offer incredible quality.
