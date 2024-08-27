Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

10 best kids’ school shoes to set them off on the right foot in September

From lace-up brogues to patent Mary Janes, we put a range of styles through their paces

Zoe Phillimore
Tuesday 27 August 2024 09:22 EDT
We looked for shoes that are robust enough to last
We looked for shoes that are robust enough to last (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

As soon as one school year ends, it seems like no time at all before we’re back-to-school shopping. The work of a parent or caregiver is truly never over. You may have a bewildering list of kit your child needs for the new term in September, with school shoes often being trickier to get right.

The best school shoes need to be comfortable and hard-wearing – after all, kids spend around 1,260 hours a year in them. They need to last through all the playground games, school trips and (if they’re in primary school) being scuffed around on the carpet.

So, what should you be looking for in a school shoe? First up, you need to have your child’s foot properly measured. You can get this done at a shoe shop, with no obligation to buy. You want to make sure your child’s foot is not slipping up and down in the heel as they walk and that they can easily wiggle their toes at the end. There should be about 1cm of space between their toes and the end of the shoes. Always fit the shoe to the larger foot, as one foot will probably be a different size to the other.

As kids will be running and jumping – or, in the case of one of our mini testers, doing the school cross country run (we have no words) – in them, the shoes need to be supportive and comfortable. Support around the heel and ankle is important, as is a decent fastening. Flexible shoes are great, as they’ll enable your child to move how they want to. Shoes should be foot-shaped, as pointy or very straight shoes can create issues.

Finally, look for fastenings kids can manage independently, and, for younger children, look for shoes with reinforced straps – kids sit on the carpet a lot at primary school, and it causes a lot of wear and tear in this area of the shoe.

Related

How we tested the best kids’ school shoes

Our young testers focused on style and comfort
Our young testers focused on style and comfort (Zoe Phillimore)

We recruited a band of merry kids to test shoes for us. Particularly focused on comfort and style, they all have different ideas of what makes a good school shoe. For us adults, we were looking for shoes that fitted kids well, came in plenty of sizes and were robust enough to last. School shoes can be expensive but they are worth the investment, however, we did keep an eye on price and value for money, too.

The best kids’ school shoes for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – ToeZone ace football school shoes: £29, Toezone.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – George at Asda patent chunky sole Mary Jane school shoes: £10, Asda.com
  • Best for primary-age boys – Kickers infant boys tovni scuff lo leather school shoes: £46, Kickers.co.uk
  • Best girls’ school shoes – Kickers junior girls kick T-bar patent leather school shoes: £55, Kickers.co.uk

ToeZone ace football school shoes

best kids school shoes Indybest review ToeZone ace football school shoes
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 8-2
  • Width fitting: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Great value
    • Super comfortable
    • Great support
    • Easy-dressing fastening
  • Take note
    • Rip tape may fray
  1.  £29 from Toezone.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

George at Asda patent chunky sole Mary Jane school shoes

best kids school shoes indybest review George at Asda patent chunky sole Mary Jane school shoes
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Sizes: 10-6
  • Width fitting: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Great value
    • Look smart
    • Decent hardwearing sole
    • Easy-dressing strap
  • Take note
    • No comfort padding around heel
  1.  £10 from Asda.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Kickers infant boys tovni scuff lo leather school shoes

best kids school shoes indybest review Kickers infant boys tovni scuff lo leather school shoes
  • Best: For primary-age boys
  • Sizes: 5-12
  • Width fitting: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Hardwearing
    • Comfortable
    • Anti odour
  1.  £46 from Kickers.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Hush Puppies black Spencer junior school shoes

best kids school shoes indybest review Hush Puppies black Spencer junior school shoes
  • Best: For narrow feet
  • Sizes: 10-2
  • Width fitting: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Great for narrow feet
    • Super comfy
    • Designed to last
  1.  £50 from Hushpuppies.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Kickers junior girls kick T-bar patent leather school shoes

best kids school shoes indybest review Kickers junior girls kick T-bar patent leather school shoes.png
  • Best: Girls’ school shoes
  • Sizes: 13-2.5
  • Width fitting: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish
    • Hard-wearing
    • Anti odour
    • Well made
  • Take note
    • A bit heavy
    • Slightly more expensive
  1.  £55 from Kckers.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Geox Casey girl lace-up shoes

best kids school shoes indybest review Geox Casey girl lace-up shoes
  • Best: Lace-up shoes
  • Sizes: 10-7
  • Width fitting: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Stylish
    • Robust
    • Antibacterial
    • Great quality
  • Take note
    • A little more expensive
  1.  £55 from Geox.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Marks and Spencer kids’ leather T-bar school shoes

best kids school shoes indybest review Marks and Spencer kids’ leather T bar school shoes
  • Best: For primary-aged girls
  • Sizes: 8-2
  • Width fitting: Standard, narrow, wide
  • Why we love it
    • Good value
    • Stylish
    • Antibacterial
    • Comfortable
  • Take note
    • Quite a wide fit, so won’t suit everyone
  1.  £27 from Marksandspencer.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Clarks steggy 2 pace kids' black school shoes

best kids school shoes indybest review Clarks steggy 2 pace kids black school shoes
  • Best: For size inclusivity
  • Sizes: 7-2.5
  • Width fitting: E, F, G, H
  • Why we love it
    • Great sizing range
    • Comfortable
    • Easy-dressing fastenings
    • Scuff resistant
  1.  £50 from Clarks.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Start-Rite strike leather boys school shoes

best kids school shoes indybest review Start-Rite strike leather boys school shoes
  • Best: For durability
  • Sizes: 7-4
  • Width fitting: E, F, G, H
  • Why we love it
    • Fantastic quality
    • Robust
    • Smart design
    • Cushioned inner sole
    • Inclusive sizing
  • Take note
    • A bit pricey
  1.  £55 from Startriteshoes.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Next black patent school leather chunky lace-up brogues

best kids school shoes indybest review Next black patent school leather chunky lace-up brogues.
  • Best: For older girls
  • Sizes: 9-7
  • Width fitting: F, G
  • Why we love it
    • Great value
    • Anti scuff
    • Stylish design
    • Hard-wearing soles
  1.  £36 from Next.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Kids’ school shoes

We were thoroughly impressed by the design and quality of the ToeZone shoes. They’re comfortable, practical, and our tester loved the design. Plus, they’re relatively purse-friendly. If football ain’t your thing, both the girls’ and boys’ Kickers are stylish and practical options that offer incredible quality.

For more back to school essentials, read our guide to the best kids’ water bottles

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in