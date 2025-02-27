9 best balance bikes for kids to build their confidence, tried and tested

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Teach little learners the fundamentals of cycling, with these pedal-free balance bikes
Around the age of two, some children hate sitting down in a stroller but their little legs struggle to walk long distances. This is a great time to introduce them to one of the best balance bikes on the market, as, without pedals to master, kids can easily propel forwards by pushing off the ground with their feet.
Capable of handling bumpy terrain better than a scooter (and able to go faster, too) balance bikes enable the whole family to cover longer distances without any whinging or moaning.
Whether exploring your local area or strapping the bike into a car roof box for adventures further afield, you’ll find most balance bikes have a height-adjustable seat, so they will last for a couple of years or until your child feels stable enough to progress to pedals.
As with adults’ bikes, prices can vary greatly, depending on a balance bike’s brand, weight and features, so, you need to work out how much you’ll use it before you decide on your favourite. If you only have one child and know you’ll only need a balance bike for a short time, a cheaper option might be best. If you have more than one child it can be worth investing in something pricier that will last long enough to be passed down.
We’ve made sure to include bikes from all ends of the price spectrum in our round up, while considering which offered the best value for money and the most enjoyable ride for kids.
With the help of two-year-old and four-year-old mini testers, we put a range of balance bikes through their paces on different terrains, from the pavement to the rocky paths of a local park. Each bike was used for several outings, to test its durability and comfort over longer distances. We also carried it for half a mile ourselves, to assess how easy it was to pick up and transport home, should a toddler suddenly give up mid-outing.
We also looked at each bike’s brake setup, seat adjustability and suspension, to work out which ones offered the smoothest ride and best value for money.
Zoe Griffin has been testing and reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021, covering everything from home appliances to kids’ toys and baby products. Zoe always provides her honest opinion on products, based on real-world testing in her family home.
With a solid frame and a sturdy design, the Banwood bike can easily handle all terrains, but what our mini testers loved most about it was the front wicker basket. Not only does it give it a vintage feel, it comes in super handy for teddies and snacks.
Made from durable steel, it’s not as light as some of the bikes we tested, but it is eco-friendly and made from all non-toxic materials. Additionally, the Banwood brand is renowned for its rigorous safety standards, with the bikes having undergone multiple tests to ensure they are safe to ride. We tested the dark green colour, which was a hit with both our boy and girl testers, but this bike is available in 13 other colours, too.
Some balance bikes have flashy features but the Apollo wizzer prioritises what truly matters: helping your child develop the skills they need to become a confident cyclist. It’s able to do just that for £65, which is around a third of the cost of some other models we tested. With a sturdy steel frame, it can withstand the bumps and tumbles that come with learning to balance, too.
Air-filled rubber tires provide a smooth ride, absorbing uneven paths in the park and seeming to offer a smooth ride for our testers. If they wobbled, we didn’t detect it. We’re big fans of any balance bikes that have a brake lever, too – learning how to slow down from a young age helps make the transition to a pedal bike smoother and safer. Buy directly from Halfords and there’s the option to customise your balance bike with a name sticker, to help you identify it in a crowded bike shed.
Combining a lightweight aluminium frame with a kid-size brake lever, this bike enables little ones to build up some serious pace but still stop safely if a road comes into view. To cut down on wobbling when they’re going at speed, it has a steering lock to prevent them veering out of control. Our older tester felt so confident on this that she zoomed down a hill, stayed upright and even managed to slow herself down at the end.
Frog bikes are popular with UK parents – if you look in any school bike shed, you’re guaranteed to see a fair few bikes from this brand. This means they have excellent resale value, so, once you and your kids are done with this bike, you could sell it on. You can even get a free 10-year warranty covering all frames and forks, if you register your bike within 28 days of purchase.
This might be one of the more expensive balance bikes we tested but it also offers the most adjustability. Designed to grow with a child, this model can be used from the age of three to seven, and comes with a set of pedals that you can screw into the frame when your child is ready to take their cycling to the next level. The magnesium alloy frame is easy to tinker with, so you can comfortably pull the seat up and down and even put the pedals in without needing to have any technical knowledge.
The bike comes with a built-in front brake and adjustable seat and handlebars, too. Our mini testers said it was extremely comfortable to ride while us adults appreciated the brakes that help kids stop safely. Another bonus is the pneumatic tyres, which have excellent shock absorption and can easily handle hills and rocky paths.
This chic wooden bike can be enjoyed by children aged from 18 months, as it has an extra wheel for more stability. Start off by using it as a tricycle then take a wheel off when your child is ready for more of a challenge (usually around the age of two and a half).
With natural wood and muted colours, it has a vintage style that looks appealing to adults as well as children. This bike can be used inside the house at first, so kids can build up confidence on a flat surface before going outdoors. As it’s visually appealing, we didn’t mind having it on display in the playroom, either.
When used outside, our two-year-old tester found it was durable enough to keep up with the rest of the family during the school run. It’s not the fastest option available but you wouldn’t want to give a young child the independence to get that far ahead of you, so it’s perfect for a one-year-old or a small two-year-old.
With puncture-proof tires and a robust frame, this is built to withstand anything a toddler can throw at it. What we (and anyone else who caught sight of our testers riding this bike) first noticed was that the tires light up. Integrated LED lights in the wheels not only add a fun element that toddlers love showing off, they also enhance visibility and safety, especially in low-light conditions in the winter. There’s no need for batteries, either, as the wheels light up with motion, rewarding your child’s effort and adding a touch of magic to every ride.
At £70, it was one of the more affordable bikes we tested, with no compromise on sturdiness or stability. Overall, we found it to be an excellent mix of functionality and fun. If there was a brake, we’d have scored it even higher.
Made from lightweight magnesium alloy, this bike weighs less than 3kg. It’s so light, we could pick it up with a couple of fingers and our small two-year-old was able to manoeuvre it with ease. At the same time, the easy seat adjustability meant our four-year-old could comfortably ride this bike, too. Hornit says the bike can be used by children from the age of 18 months to five years, meaning you’re getting four years of use for the £139 investment, which is excellent value. For this price, you also get grip taped footrests contoured into the frame for easy freewheeling.
This balance bike is available in six bright colours, including flamingo pink, which we think made it easier to spot when our older tester got ahead of us. We also like that it comes with a lifetime warranty on the frame and forks, giving us extra peace of mind about the investment.
With a 14in wheel, this is aimed at kids with an inside leg measurement of 40cm, which is a tall three-year-old or a four- or five-year-old. Our four-year-old absolutely loved being higher off the ground than a 12in wheel offered, meaning she could use more leg power and go faster.
Another cool feature is footrests either side of the back wheel. This enables your child to take their feet off the ground when they have some momentum and balance properly. It also gives parents the ability to see when their child has grown in confidence, so they know when it’s a good time to introduce pedals. Strider sells a ride conversion kit to transform this frame into a pedal bike, making the £199.99 price tag excellent value for money, given the years of use a child can get from it.
Some toddlers have better coordination than others. If yours is still a little unsteady, this is the balance bike for them. The chopper handlebars offer extra control, with the low centre of gravity and wide handlebars helping children feel more secure as they learn to balance. For less than £100, it’s a top-quality bike that we felt was super safe to ride across all types of terrain. The wheels feel springy to the touch and Micro Scooter say they’re extremely puncture-resistant, which is good news for anyone who doesn’t fancy dealing with a disappointed child who’s had to end their bike ride due to a flat tyre.
We liked this bike’s lightweight frame, which made it easy to handle, even for our two-year-old. It was also super easy to adjust the seat and handlebars, to accommodate different-sized riders.
Adjustability – As many balance bikes are an investment, you want to pick one that can grow with your child over a couple of years, so it’s a good idea to choose a model with an adjustable saddle and/or handlebar height.
Comfort – A decent saddle makes all the difference when it comes to encouraging your child to ride and, if you plan on passing the bike down through the family, it’s really worth spending a bit more to get the best quality balance bike you can afford.
Weight – You should consider the weight of the bike, too: “Lighter-weight balance bikes are easier for children to handle, meaning they’ll get to grips with the bike much faster,” says Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, co-founder of kids’ bike subscription service The Bike Club – something we definitely noticed when our testers were putting these balance bikes through their paces.
Height – It’s important to set up your balance bike at the right height for your little rider. Children should be able to sit on the saddle, with both feet flat on the floor and with a slight bend at the knee. This creates the perfect position for pushing off with their legs, while encouraging them to allow the saddle to take their weight.
Easy-to-assemble, super stylish and offering a smooth ride for a relatively affordable price, the Banwood vintage balance bike was a hit with both adults and children. It’s sturdy enough to be passed down between siblings and would have great resale potential, too. We were also impressed by the Strider balance bike and the SmarTrike Xtend, as both will grow with your child and can be ridden up to the age of seven.
Want more recommendations? Protect little ones while they’re out and about, with the best sunscreens for kids
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in