9 best balance bikes for kids to build their confidence, tried and tested

Around the age of two, some children hate sitting down in a stroller but their little legs struggle to walk long distances. This is a great time to introduce them to one of the best balance bikes on the market, as, without pedals to master, kids can easily propel forwards by pushing off the ground with their feet.

Capable of handling bumpy terrain better than a scooter (and able to go faster, too) balance bikes enable the whole family to cover longer distances without any whinging or moaning.

Whether exploring your local area or strapping the bike into a car roof box for adventures further afield, you’ll find most balance bikes have a height-adjustable seat, so they will last for a couple of years or until your child feels stable enough to progress to pedals.

As with adults’ bikes, prices can vary greatly, depending on a balance bike’s brand, weight and features, so, you need to work out how much you’ll use it before you decide on your favourite. If you only have one child and know you’ll only need a balance bike for a short time, a cheaper option might be best. If you have more than one child it can be worth investing in something pricier that will last long enough to be passed down.

We’ve made sure to include bikes from all ends of the price spectrum in our round up, while considering which offered the best value for money and the most enjoyable ride for kids.

How we tested

Each bike was taken for a spin by our two- and four-year-old testers

With the help of two-year-old and four-year-old mini testers, we put a range of balance bikes through their paces on different terrains, from the pavement to the rocky paths of a local park. Each bike was used for several outings, to test its durability and comfort over longer distances. We also carried it for half a mile ourselves, to assess how easy it was to pick up and transport home, should a toddler suddenly give up mid-outing.

We also looked at each bike’s brake setup, seat adjustability and suspension, to work out which ones offered the smoothest ride and best value for money.

The best balance bikes for 2025 are: