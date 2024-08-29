Everyone’s mood lifts when it’s summer but keeping young children occupied during warmer weather can be exhausting, not to mention expensive. Having some great garden toys at home can be invaluable when it comes to keeping kids happy (and ensuring adults’ sanity).

If you want to distract your toddlers or preschoolers from digging up your plants, and it’s too cold for a paddling pool, a sand and water table could be the solution. It’s like bringing the seaside to your back garden, especially as many products also include key beach accessories, such as spades, buckets and diggers.

Water and sand play is great for developing young children’s fine motor skills, and helping them learn about cause and effect. It also teaches them about imaginative play and independence. These kinds of toys might even give you 10 minutes to sit back and enjoy a hot cup of tea guilt-free.

Child psychologist Dr Amanda Gummer, who developed The Good Play Guide, says sensory play is great for kids because it contributes to the development of their brains. “Sensory play helps to build connections between neurons in the brain, which strengthens neural pathways and improves cognitive skills such as problem-solving, decision-making, and creativity,” she explains.

There’s a huge selection of sand and water tables on the market, so we’ve put together a list covering plastic and wooden varieties in a range of sizes and prices.

How we tested

Sand and water tables are designed for little hands and imaginative minds, so, we enlisted the help of some willing mini testers to put these products through their paces. Most of the products on this list required some assembly, so we decided to make it a team effort and build them together. The excitement was palpable as we unboxed the products and elements such as rakes, boats and slides were unpacked.

open image in gallery Our mini testers did all the hard work for us, putting these products through their paces ( Kat Storr / The Independent )

The things we looked for when scorting were whether the tables had the option of playing with both water and sand at the same time. We also looked at whether any extra toys were included and how much space children have to play in. Spilt water and sand can cause tears for the kids and stress for parents, so, we also looked at the stability of the tables and how easy they were to drain and empty.

Many family homes already contain a lot of plastic products, so, we tested a range of plastic and wooden options. Finally, as summer won’t last forever, we also looked at how easy the items were to pack away and store, ready for next year.

The best sand and water play tables for 2024 are: