Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Bring the beach to your back garden, with these classic warm-weather play tables
Everyone’s mood lifts when it’s summer but keeping young children occupied during warmer weather can be exhausting, not to mention expensive. Having some great garden toys at home can be invaluable when it comes to keeping kids happy (and ensuring adults’ sanity).
If you want to distract your toddlers or preschoolers from digging up your plants, and it’s too cold for a paddling pool, a sand and water table could be the solution. It’s like bringing the seaside to your back garden, especially as many products also include key beach accessories, such as spades, buckets and diggers.
Water and sand play is great for developing young children’s fine motor skills, and helping them learn about cause and effect. It also teaches them about imaginative play and independence. These kinds of toys might even give you 10 minutes to sit back and enjoy a hot cup of tea guilt-free.
Child psychologist Dr Amanda Gummer, who developed The Good Play Guide, says sensory play is great for kids because it contributes to the development of their brains. “Sensory play helps to build connections between neurons in the brain, which strengthens neural pathways and improves cognitive skills such as problem-solving, decision-making, and creativity,” she explains.
There’s a huge selection of sand and water tables on the market, so we’ve put together a list covering plastic and wooden varieties in a range of sizes and prices.
Sand and water tables are designed for little hands and imaginative minds, so, we enlisted the help of some willing mini testers to put these products through their paces. Most of the products on this list required some assembly, so we decided to make it a team effort and build them together. The excitement was palpable as we unboxed the products and elements such as rakes, boats and slides were unpacked.
The things we looked for when scorting were whether the tables had the option of playing with both water and sand at the same time. We also looked at whether any extra toys were included and how much space children have to play in. Spilt water and sand can cause tears for the kids and stress for parents, so, we also looked at the stability of the tables and how easy they were to drain and empty.
Many family homes already contain a lot of plastic products, so, we tested a range of plastic and wooden options. Finally, as summer won’t last forever, we also looked at how easy the items were to pack away and store, ready for next year.
Our mini testers had so much fun trialling all these tables. The Roba deluxe sand and water table gets our top vote, because it’s a high-quality product that can be used for multiple purposes. It’s attractive to look at and will fit in big and small gardens alike. The Dolu sand and water table is our favourite plastic option, because it’s easy to move around the garden, or take indoors, and comes in two bright colours, with ample space for playing.
Make the most of warmer weather, with our pick of the best garden games the whole family can enjoy
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in