Independent
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. Why trust us?

9 best sand and water play tables to enjoy with your kids this summer and beyond

Bring the beach to your back garden, with these classic warm-weather play tables

Kat Storr
Thursday 29 August 2024 06:00 EDT
Sand and water tables are designed for little hands and imaginative minds
Sand and water tables are designed for little hands and imaginative minds (The Independent/Kat Storr)
Our Top Picks

Everyone’s mood lifts when it’s summer but keeping young children occupied during warmer weather can be exhausting, not to mention expensive. Having some great garden toys at home can be invaluable when it comes to keeping kids happy (and ensuring adults’ sanity).

If you want to distract your toddlers or preschoolers from digging up your plants, and it’s too cold for a paddling pool, a sand and water table could be the solution. It’s like bringing the seaside to your back garden, especially as many products also include key beach accessories, such as spades, buckets and diggers.

Water and sand play is great for developing young children’s fine motor skills, and helping them learn about cause and effect. It also teaches them about imaginative play and independence. These kinds of toys might even give you 10 minutes to sit back and enjoy a hot cup of tea guilt-free.

Child psychologist Dr Amanda Gummer, who developed The Good Play Guide, says sensory play is great for kids because it contributes to the development of their brains. “Sensory play helps to build connections between neurons in the brain, which strengthens neural pathways and improves cognitive skills such as problem-solving, decision-making, and creativity,” she explains.

There’s a huge selection of sand and water tables on the market, so we’ve put together a list covering plastic and wooden varieties in a range of sizes and prices.

How we tested

Sand and water tables are designed for little hands and imaginative minds, so, we enlisted the help of some willing mini testers to put these products through their paces. Most of the products on this list required some assembly, so we decided to make it a team effort and build them together. The excitement was palpable as we unboxed the products and elements such as rakes, boats and slides were unpacked. 

Our mini testers did all the hard work for us, putting these products through their paces
Our mini testers did all the hard work for us, putting these products through their paces (Kat Storr / The Independent)

The things we looked for when scorting were whether the tables had the option of playing with both water and sand at the same time. We also looked at whether any extra toys were included and how much space children have to play in. Spilt water and sand can cause tears for the kids and stress for parents, so, we also looked at the stability of the tables and how easy they were to drain and empty. 

Many family homes already contain a lot of plastic products, so, we tested a range of plastic and wooden options. Finally, as summer won’t last forever, we also looked at how easy the items were to pack away and store, ready for next year.

The best sand and water play tables for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Roba deluxe sand and water table: £101.99, Wayfair.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Chad Valley sand and water table: £35, Argos
  • Best for siblings – Plum Surfside sand and water table: £54.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for ease of use – Vatos water table for toddlers: £27.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for small gardens – Freeport Park Eiland wooden rectangular sandbox: £110.98, Wayfair.co.uk

Roba deluxe sand and water table

Roba best sand and water play tables review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Dimensions: 88.5cm x 89.5cm x 35cm
  • Weight: 8.2kg
  • Why we love it
    • Multi-use
    • Attractive
    • Can be used indoors or outdoors
  • Take note
    • May need protection in winter
    • Needs to be positioned against a wall, for stability
  1.  £101 from Wayfair.co.uk
Prices may vary
Chad Valley sand and water table

Chad Valley best sand and water play tables review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Dimensions: 70cm x 52.5cm x 52.5cm
  • Weight: 6.3kg
  • Why we love it
    • Minimal assembly
    • Fun accessories
    • Has a drain plug
  • Take note
    • Most suitable for toddlers
  1.  £35 from Argos.co.uk
Prices may vary
Plum surfside sand and water table

Plum best sand and water play tables review indybest
  • Best: For siblings
  • Dimensions: 50cm x 83cm x 50cm
  • Weight: 8.5kg
  • Why we love it
    • Can be used as a picnic table, too
  • Take note
    • No drain plug
  1.  £54 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Dolu 3-in-1 sand and water table

Dolu best sand and water play tables review indybest
  • Best: For small gardens
  • Dimensions: 73cm x 47cm x 67cm
  • Weight: 4kg
  • Why we love it
    • Vibrant colours
    • Can be used inside and outside
  • Take note
    • The tower can be hard to reach for little kids
  1.  £39 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Homcom 2-in-1 sand and water table

Hom com best sand and water play tables review indybest
  • Best: For toddlers
  • Dimensions: 81.5cm x 72.5cm x 78cm
  • Weight: 4.6kg
  • Why we love it
    • Protects from the weather
    • Easy to pick up and move
  • Take note
    • Children may outgrow it quickly
  1.  £44 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Freeport Park Eiland wooden rectangular sandbox

Freeport Park best sand and water play tables review indybest
  • Best: Table alternative
  • Dimensions: 93.5cm x 54.5cm x 91.5cm
  • Weight: 9kg
  • Why we love it
    • Great for motor skills
  • Take note
    • No drainage plug in the plastic tubs
    • Assembly required
  1.  £110 from Wayfair.co.uk
Prices may vary
Plum sandy bay wooden sandpit and water table

Plum 1 best sand and water play tables review indybest
  • Best: Wooden sand and water table
  • Dimensions: 62cm x 58cm x 55cm
  • Weight: 7.5kg
  • Why we love it
    • Good size
    • Tables stack together
  • Take note
    • Hard to drain
  1.  £129 from Hope-education.co.uk
Prices may vary
Hapello double sand and water table

Hapello-best-sand-and-water-play-tables-review-indybest
  • Best: For accessories
  • Dimensions: 39cm x 73cm x 22cm
  • Weight: 2.5kg
  • Why we love it
    • Lots of fun accessories
  • Take note
    • Not very sturdy
    • Small parts may not be suitable for children under three years old
  1.  £25 from Asda.com
Prices may vary
EdX desk top water tray stand

EDX best sand and water play tables review indybest
  • Best: For educational setting
  • Dimensions: 70cm x 50cm x 58cm
  • Weight: Unspecified
  • Why we love it
    • Lots of space for playing
    • Easy to move around
  • Take note
    • Pricey
    • Trays aren’t included
  1.  £70 from Shopedx.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Sand and water play tables

Our mini testers had so much fun trialling all these tables. The Roba deluxe sand and water table gets our top vote, because it’s a high-quality product that can be used for multiple purposes. It’s attractive to look at and will fit in big and small gardens alike. The Dolu sand and water table is our favourite plastic option, because it’s easy to move around the garden, or take indoors, and comes in two bright colours, with ample space for playing.

Make the most of warmer weather, with our pick of the best garden games the whole family can enjoy

