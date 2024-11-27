Christmas and crackers go together like cold weather and our love for cosy blanket hoodies. In fact, crackers have graced tables loaded with festive feasts for more than 170 years and are guarantee to start the holiday season with a bang. While wearing a silly paper hat, telling terrible jokes and eye-rolling at the sight of a set of mini screwdrivers is all part of the fun, there’s something to be said about investing in the best luxury Christmas crackers.

Just as you painstakingly choose a showstopping tree, stylish decorations and gifts for your loved ones, the finer details, such as Christmas crackers, deserve a little more consideration. But what makes a cracker luxury? Besides the price (you’ll generally be spending more on these brands, of course), you can expect high-quality materials and craftmanship, sophisticated designs, and trinkets your guests will actually want to keep.

They’re largely a whole lot more sustainable, too. Many are made with recycled paper and have replaced plastic gifts (which typically end up in landfill) with those made of metal or paper. You can even get crackers that contain food, alcohol (for a merry twist) or candles.

When it comes to picking the right ones for you, there are a number of things to consider, from how many people you’ll have around the table to whether your guests would prefer to find cocktails, chocolate or an iron-on patch in the shape of a disco ball (yes, really). It’s also important to think about your overall tablescape and how the crackers will tie in with your festive decorations. With a range of themes and designs, plus goodies to suit every member of the family, keep reading for our pick of the best luxury Christmas crackers for 2024.

How we tested

open image in gallery Christmas came early for our tester, as they put a variety of festive crackers to the test ( Sarah Jones/The Independent )

As any keen cracker-puller will know, not all surprise-filled snappers are made equal. So, to save you the guesswork of what constitutes a great luxury Christmas cracker, we’ve pulled apart the most impressive ones on the market. The criteria to make our list was tough – we wanted trendy yet polished designs, first-rate materials and crowd-pleasing trinkets that wouldn’t be tossed in the bin after a matter of minutes. We also took price into consideration and have included styles to suit all budgets, maxing out at £65.

The best luxury Christmas crackers for 2024 are: