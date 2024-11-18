Whether it’s the familiar comfort of a festive film, donning a novelty jumper or tucking into a turkey sandwich come Boxing Day, there’s something incredibly special about Christmas traditions. But, of all these little moments of joy, for us, it’s decking the halls with the very best Christmas decorations that feel the most magical.

As we edge closer to the festive season, the IndyBest team is in full Christmas planning mode, having already rounded up our pick of artificial Christmas trees, supermarket food and toys, to name a few. And, when it comes to transforming your home into a winter wonderland, we’ve got you covered there, too.

A brilliant way to add some festive cheer to your living space, there’s no shortage of spots you can embellish – from coiling garlands around the stairs and stringing lights at the window to hanging stockings on the fireplace and, of course, kitting out the illustrious tree.

Chances are, you already have a stash of decorations left over from Christmases past, but it can be fun to switch things up from time to time – be that with a total change of your go-to theme or choosing a special new decoration each year, so you can watch your collection grow.

Whether you’re running with a traditional colour scheme or thinking about going kitsch for 2024 and embracing an eclectic mix of decorations, we’re on hand to prevent you from getting your tinsel in a tangle, with a curated list of the best-in-show Christmas decorations to buy this year.

How we tested

open image in gallery ( Sarah Jones )

From baubles and bunting to fairy lights and tableware, we put a range of decorations to the test, assessing each on not only their good looks but also quality, affordability, durability and, perhaps most importantly, whether they filled us with an overwhelming sense of Christmas cheer.

And yes, all this serious yuletide investigative work does mean our home now resembles a grotto – and we love it.

The best Christmas decorations for 2024 are: