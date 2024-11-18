Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bring the holiday magic into your home with these festive buys
Whether it’s the familiar comfort of a festive film, donning a novelty jumper or tucking into a turkey sandwich come Boxing Day, there’s something incredibly special about Christmas traditions. But, of all these little moments of joy, for us, it’s decking the halls with the very best Christmas decorations that feel the most magical.
As we edge closer to the festive season, the IndyBest team is in full Christmas planning mode, having already rounded up our pick of artificial Christmas trees, supermarket food and toys, to name a few. And, when it comes to transforming your home into a winter wonderland, we’ve got you covered there, too.
A brilliant way to add some festive cheer to your living space, there’s no shortage of spots you can embellish – from coiling garlands around the stairs and stringing lights at the window to hanging stockings on the fireplace and, of course, kitting out the illustrious tree.
Chances are, you already have a stash of decorations left over from Christmases past, but it can be fun to switch things up from time to time – be that with a total change of your go-to theme or choosing a special new decoration each year, so you can watch your collection grow.
Whether you’re running with a traditional colour scheme or thinking about going kitsch for 2024 and embracing an eclectic mix of decorations, we’re on hand to prevent you from getting your tinsel in a tangle, with a curated list of the best-in-show Christmas decorations to buy this year.
From baubles and bunting to fairy lights and tableware, we put a range of decorations to the test, assessing each on not only their good looks but also quality, affordability, durability and, perhaps most importantly, whether they filled us with an overwhelming sense of Christmas cheer.
And yes, all this serious yuletide investigative work does mean our home now resembles a grotto – and we love it.
Nostalgic décor is a key theme for the festive period, with bright hues and vintage shapes taking centre stage. If you’re looking to replicate the retro look, we can’t get enough of this set of multicoloured tree lights, which will instantly transport you straight back to Christmas in the Eighties.
Ideal for creating a kaleidoscope of colour in your home, there are 150 LEDs across 15m of cable, so you can rest assured that your tree will be evenly distributed from top to bottom. The lights come in vibrant shades of red, orange, pink, green and blue, and we love the kitsch flower cap on each one, which only adds to the throwback feel.
The lights also have nine functions, each offering different lighting effects, and you can also use the handy timer to ensure automatic illumination.
For those wanting to inject their home with a bit of colour this Christmas we recommend this pack of standout tree decorations that come in unconventional jewel tones of deep blue, light blue and bright pink. With three of each design, the set includes a classic round bauble, one with ribbed detailing and another in a stylish teardrop shape.
We loved the wonderfully shiny surface that subtly reflects the glow of your tree’s lights, meaning they really make a statement. It is worth noting that the baubles are made from glass and should be treated with care.
For less than £5, these ornaments are a fantastic way to enhance your festive pine without breaking the bank.
A real standout decoration, there’s a reason this velvet bow is constantly selling out. So, if you happen to find it in stock, you’re going to want to make a dash for the checkout. It’s incredibly plush, exudes glamour and is superb value for money. In fact, we tried a couple of similar bows from other brands but this was by far the best quality. Described as a door bow, it does indeed look beautiful when used in lieu of a wreath on a front door, or as an addition to those inside your home, but we think it looks just as good when hung from areas like a mantelpiece or wall hanging, too. While we tested the red version, it also comes in a jewel-toned green. Keep checking back here for the latest availability, as the bow is regularly being restocked.
Imagine the smell of Christmas. Well, this is it in candle form, courtesy of family-run, home fragrance brand Chase and Wonder. Ideal for making your home look and smell the part, the starry night candle creates the ultimate festive ambience with the mesmerising and long-lasting aroma of pine needles, herbs, orange, rich wood and mint.
When burning, we found the scent would fill our entire home with the wintry whiff as it drifted all the way upstairs and lingered for a long time after. The holder is just as impressive as the scent – made from ceramic, it’s decorated with the ultimate Christmas scene of a crisp starry night sky, festive pines and cobbled streets, all finished with delicate 22-carat gold detailing. Hand-poured and painted, this a luxury candle that you’ll want to keep on display all winter long – and buy one for every member of your family, too.
This set of vibrant baubles makes decorating your Christmas tree a breeze. Capturing all the traditional tones of the festive season, it comes with 12 miniature decorations in a range of jewel-toned hues, from emerald green and peacock blue to refined gold and berry red.
The ornaments have an almost antique finish to them and are made from recycled glass that’s crushed and melted down before being hand blown into dew drop shapes. They also have multicoloured velvet ties, which allow for easy hanging and ensure they perch steadily on any tree.
With a mix of faux foliage and white berries, this is an impressively authentic-looking garland, which can be used to adorn anything from your mantel piece to your staircase. Measuring 2m long, the arrangement features an abundance of foliage with different tree species and leaves, giving it realistic texture.
We love that it comes pre-lit too, meaning you don’t need to faff around and get tangled up in fairy lights to achieve a cosy glow. Paired with 50 warm white LED micro lights that sit on invisible wire, all you need to do is pop in three AA batteries for it to illuminate. Plus, there’s even the option of a six-hour timer.
Christmas dinner is a great opportunity to create a fancy and suitably festive tablescape, which is why we love this tablecloth from Piglet in Bed – a brand best known for its cosy duvet sets. For a touch of tradition, this fern green style features a heritage-inspired check print that’s not only perfect for the holiday season but all year round, too. Woven from linen, it’s incredibly soft and has a natural, rustic appeal. Plus, it’s machine washable, which is a must when you consider that most tablecloths will experience their fair share of red wine, gravy and cranberry sauce stains on the big day.
If you’re looking for an alternative decoration to traditional baubles, pick up this set of colourful velvet ribbons that guarantee to make your tree stand out from the crowd.
Bows can be a playful addition to any Christmas décor scheme – in fact, you don’t have to limit them to your tree, as they look just as festive and eye-catching looped around napkins or added to wreaths and garlands. This set includes 18 ribbons in six vibrant colours, from yellow and orange to mint green and pastel pink.
Twinkle, twinkle…this (not-so) little star duo is sure to make a real impact in your home this Christmas. Inside you’ll find small and large star-shaped white metal frames, both of which are wrapped in lights that sparkle and radiate a warm white glow.
While they’re labelled as window lights – and certainly look the part when sitting on a windowsill – these lights can be used anywhere in your home, from mantle pieces and shelves to headboards.
It is worth noting that each star requires three AA batteries, but the battery boxes are really discreet and, thanks to a lengthy 1m cable, can be easily tucked away out of sight.
We loved how cosy these made our home feel, especially once darkness fell, and especially enjoyed the handy timer function, which meant they illuminated automatically for six hours.
Turn your house into a true winter wonderland with these reusable window stencils that both you and your neighbours can enjoy. Guaranteed to spread festive cheer, there are four different cutout images to choose from including snowy village homes and Santa’s sleigh – use them individually or mix and match together to create your very own unique snow scene.
The stencils are incredibly easy to use and, while they do come with sticky tabs, we preferred using a bit of masking tape to hold them in place while you spray.
They create a fantastic effect on your windows and we love that they’re reusable, making them great value for money. It’s worth noting that the snow spray (£6.99, Amazon.co.uk) is sold separately, so make sure to add one to your basket before checking out.
A must-have for lovers of bold and quirky design, this glorious garland will spruce up your house for Christmas and add a touch of shimmer and sparkle to your festivities. Featuring two layers of tinsel fringe, it has metallic thread detailing throughout, as well as matching ribbon ties at each end, which make putting it up a breeze.
The garland measures 3m long, which means it’s large enough to fit most windows, and we love that it can be reused long after Christmas has ended for other celebrations, such as birthdays.
If this red and pink colour doesn’t quite fit your scheme, fear not, because it also comes in blue. Plus, the brand is currently awaiting stock to come in pink, silver iridescent and gold.
While this showstopping candle holder isn’t Christmas-specific, it’s a perfect addition to any holiday décor, particularly if you’re looking for a dramatic table centrepiece. The golden holder comes in a contemporary wave-inspired design and has room for seven individual dinner candles, so you can choose a colour to suit your festive scheme. It’s just the thing to cast a warm, glowing light and create a cosy atmosphere.
If you’re looking to create a touch of understated glamour to your tree this year, consider this set of elegant decorations from The White Company, which adds an instant dose of sparkle to your space.
Made from glass, they have a fluted design and ribbed texture, which reflects light brilliantly, while the gold-glitter cap and soft-velvet ribbon only add to the feeling of luxury.
The baubles come in a set of four, so you’d need to invest in multiple packs to fill out your fir, but we think a single pack works just as well when woven among other shining baubles.
Napkins needn’t be an afterthought, or wasteful, with these bright and colourful options from Meri Meri. Sold as a set of four, the napkins are made from incredibly soft linen and each feature a different colour combination, including red and pink, dusky pink, mint and forest green. We love the unique design and wiggly embroidered edging, which promises to bring a heavy dose of dopamine to your festive table setting.
Looking for a traditional yet safe way to light up your tree this season? Then consider these faux candles, which house a flickering warm white flame. The set includes 10 realistic-looking cream candles, complete with brass-coloured clips that ensure they attach firmly to the branches of your festive fir.
Delivering a cosy glow, they create the ultimate snug setting on cold winter nights. We love that they can be controlled using a handy remote that allows you to turn them all on and off at once or to set an optional six-hour timer so that they give you some extra light at the same time every evening.
Bring the outside in with this garland that will give any room a fresh and seasonal look. Packed full of faux foliage, it promises to continue the festive flair throughout your home with natural-looking greenery, including pussywillow, fir branches, twigs and berries that have been designed to look hand-picked.
Generously thick, it’s 2.5m long, meaning it could be used to decorate almost anywhere, whether you want to add some flair to your banisters or you’re looking for an alternative to a table runner.
As the day draws in, create a subtle glow by switching on the low-energy LED lights that are dotted throughout and come with a timer to help prevent energy wastage.
The kitchen is often described as the heart of the home and this is especially true at Christmas when it becomes a hub for cookie baking, turkey roasting and mulled wine-fuelled parties. Despite this, it’s a room that often gets forgotten when it comes to festive décor but, that’s where this fun and festive set from Emma Bridgewater comes in.
The tea towel and oven glove duo is a great way to brighten up your kitchen without resorting to ornaments that will take up countertop space, or garlands that pose a potential fire hazard. We loved the quirky print which features the ultimate Christmas classic vegetable – the Brussels sprout – and enjoyed having both on display in our cooking space. But, they do more than just look good. The tea towel is soft yet hardwearing and absorbent, while the oven gloves are comfortable to wear, provide great grip and are suitably heat resistant.
If you’re more of a minimalist when it comes to Christmas decorations, consider sprucing up your home with some ceramic ornaments like these tree-shaped ones. Sold in a set of three – one white and two green – they look seriously festive when arranged together and offer a contemporary twist on the traditional Christmas tree.
The ornaments have a smooth, glazed finish and will look great wherever you choose to display them – they’ll fit in perfectly as a cluster on your mantlepiece, individually on different shelves of a bookcase or as part of a winter scene on your windowsill.
The decorations you choose to deck your halls with will largely depend on your personal taste but, if you’re struggling with a theme this year or want to mix up your existing knick-knacks with something a little different, we can’t recommend the Lights4Fun pickwick lights enough. They’re so nostalgic and we love the vibrant colours and kitsch touch they bring to your tree. If you can find it in stock, the M&S door bow is a must-have and, if it wasn’t for its elusiveness, it would have been our best buy. For an item that not only looks the part but will fill your entire home with the comforting scent of Christmas, Chase and Wonder’s starry night candle is a total hit, whether you buy one for yourself or as a gift for a loved one.
