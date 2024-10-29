12 best Christmas jumpers for all the family this festive season

With temperatures dropping, advent calendars selling out fast and wishlists to write, Christmas is just around the corner. As well as enjoying all the delicious festive food and drink and getting glammed up for party season, this time of year is also about snuggling up in cosy knitwear.

Ever since December 2012, Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day has become a diary date to mark, too. As the name suggests, this annual event is a day to wear a festive jumper and donate to the charity. This year, Christmas Jumper Day lands on 12 December, giving us plenty of time to plan our outfits.

The countdown to Christmas conjures up fair isle cosiness, sparkly picks, and novelty patterns. Whether you’re already in the mood for the festive season, are shopping for matching family Christmas jumpers or are seeking a glittery knit to celebrate, as always, our expert shopping team is here to help.

We’ve put a plethora of perfect Christmas jumpers to the test, from jazzy knits to classic options, for men, women, and kids. There are timeless Christmas jumper options from The White Company and M&S, family line-ups from Tu Clothing, party knitwear from Karen Millen and Baukjen, and versatile options from Barbour and Free People.

Look no further to get in the festive spirit and choose your Christmas jumper for 2024.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our team of testers wore these jumpers to test fit, comfort and design ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

We spent several weeks reviewing a range of Christmas jumpers that suit men, women, and kids. Our testing team wore the jumpers during the day and as evening wear, dressing them up or down. We looked at jumper composition, fit, comfort and design, and chose a varied selection to suit all price points and style preferences.

The best Christmas jumpers for 2024 are: