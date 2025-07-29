15 best mascaras for sensitive eyes, tested by an expert

The best mascaras add volume, definition and length to your lashes. But shopping for a formula can be tricky if you struggle with sensitive eyes, whether from hay fever, hormonal changes or being particularly prone to irritation.

Luckily, there’s been plenty of innovation in the industry to cater for sensitivity. These specially formulated mascaras still grip, separate and lift eyelashes, but also ease symptoms of sensitivity (think redness, itching, stinging, streaming and general soreness).

As someone with years of experience testing beauty products – and a lifelong struggle with sensitive eyes that water at the first hint of irritation – I know how hard it can be to find a mascara that truly performs without causing discomfort. That’s why I took on the task of testing dozens of formulas specifically suited for sensitive eyes, and what I discovered surprised even me.

The standout? It Cosmetics Hello Lashes+. Not only did it deliver impressive length and curl, but its unique wand reached even the tiniest lashes without clumping or smudging. Best of all, it stayed put all day without making my eyes sting or water.

Of course, no one mascara works for everyone, so I’ve included a variety in this roundup, from volumising picks to subtle, natural-looking options, so you can find the perfect one for your eyes, too.

How I tested

I spent weeks testing a wide range of mascaras to help narrow down the best ones for sensitive eyes. There were several key criteria I looked for, including:

Ease of application: Applying mascara is an effective way to make your face appear more awakened. I used each of these formulas on both my top and bottom lashes, using long, slow strokes of the brush to create a volumised and lengthened look. I looked for well designed wands with soft bristles and well-spaced out brushes, so I could achieve that enviously fluttered finish.

Value for money: I took into consideration both ends of the budget, testing pocket-friendly formulas and luxury buys that are worth every penny.

I took into consideration both ends of the budget, testing pocket-friendly formulas and luxury buys that are worth every penny. Sensitive-friendly ingredients: I have sensitive eyes and the mascaras included are a list of my favourites that I’ve been using for several months, as well as newer finds. I looked for sensitive-friendly ingredients like natural wax (beeswax or carnauba) and soothing agents like aloe vera and glycerin. Plus, I noted if the formulas had been ophthalmologist-tested and allergy-tested.

Sensitive-friendly ingredients: I have sensitive eyes and the mascaras included are a list of my favourites that I've been using for several months, as well as newer finds. I looked for sensitive-friendly ingredients like natural wax (beeswax or carnauba) and soothing agents like aloe vera and glycerin. Plus, I noted if the formulas had been ophthalmologist-tested and allergy-tested.

Performance: I also considered each mascara's wand shape and lengthening effect, assessing the volume and definition each formula awarded my lashes.

Staying power: I wanted each mascara to stay put throughout the day, without causing my easily irritated eyes to stream or sting. Above all, I didn't want to end the day with panda eyes.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Helen Wilson-Beevers is a beauty expert and has written several guides for IndyBest, from the best eye creams, and the best tinted moisturisers to the best moisturisers for dry skin. When it came to testing mascara for sensitive eyes, Helen is well-placed as she’s someone that struggles with irritation herself. She knows the ingredients to look for to ease the symptoms and only recommends mascaras that are easy to apply. She has become a dab hand at quickly spotting the ones that deliver on length, volume and staying power.

The best mascaras for sensitive eyes for 2025 are: