Few skincare products are as touch-and-go as a face mist. While the best of them can transform dull, dehydrated skin in seconds, there are also plenty that are about as beneficial as a plant mister.

But don’t let those that fall into the latter category put you off. Done right, face mists can play a huge role in your skincare routine. Whether you’re looking for an extra dose of hydration or something to prep and prime your skin pre-make-up, there are plenty of options out there packed with the same ingredients you would expect from a moisturiser or serum. And, of course, there’s cooling benefits to be had, too – something we’re definitely in need of with temperatures as they are.

The very best face mists will effectively tackle dehydration, dryness and irritation, with some formulas even boasting anti-ageing or anti-acne benefits. The tricky part? Finding the right formula for you. So we’ve been busy researching the most popular brands, rifling through ingredients lists and, most importantly, testing as part of our day-to-day skincare. Scroll on for our top picks, and stock up before the height of summer rush.

How we tested

To separate the duds from the delights, we got to misting – morning to night, under and over make-up – to find a lightweight formula ideal for regular touch-ups. It needed to be powerful enough to fight winter dryness but not so greasy that it would sabotage our dewiness once the weather hotted up. Face mists are designed for frequent use by nature, but we were wary of how many tend to be heavily fragranced and irritating to sensitive skin, so we’ve highlighted only the most soothing products. On top of this, our best picks are versatile and able to slot into any stage of your beauty routine.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Chloe James began writing for The Independent in 2018, garnering experience across skincare, haircare and make-up. Specifically, she’s covered the best toners for oily skin, the best niacinamide serums and The Ordinary’s best products for acne – so she’s well-versed on key beauty brands and the most effective ingredients for healthy skin. Below, see her pick of the best face mists, with selections both new and established, from Clinique to Glow Hub.