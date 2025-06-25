If you’re on the Korean skincare hype, then you’ll likely be across Laneige’s famed sleeping masks. From the lip mask (£15.75, Boots.com) to the beauty buzzword ‘cica’ mask (£25.50, Boots.com), the brand is all about soothing overnight solutions.

With the bouncy and firm mask (£32, Spacenk.com), Laneige uses collagen as an anti-ageing solution, combining hydration and nourishment to leave you with a healthy, springy skin barrier. But what if I told you another brand just launched an alternative for less than half the price?

No7 has just released its good intent bouncy jelly mask (£14.95, Boots.com), which promises to soften, moisturise and give a dewy, ‘glass skin’ finish. The two products are very similar; the branding, pink packaging and springy translucent formulas mean there’s little to split the two on paper. So the question is: how do they compare in practice?

I got my hands on No7’s good intent mask yesterday (24 June) to gauge my first impressions before its online drop. It wasn’t, however, my first impression of the Laneige mask, with it launching more than a year ago in March 2024. Nonetheless, I acquainted (and reacquainted) myself with the treatments and set about comparing the two. Scroll on for my verdict.

How I tested

While No7’s bouncy jelly mask recommends a minimum 10-minute use time, Laneige’s stipulates overnight application. Considering my familiarity with the Laneige bouncy and firm formula, having used it overnight, I didn’t revisit its 8-hour effectiveness. Instead, with one day to review No7’s latest innovation, I gave both formulas around 20 minutes on clean skin: establishing a No7 first impression and refamiliarising myself with the Laneige. I followed both brands’ instructions to apply a thin layer before removing with warm water and a hot flannel.

I applied the masks, as advised, in a thin layer from my forehead to neck ( Lucy Smith )

I paid attention to the consistency of the masks on my skin, including any notable scents and textures, and then recorded the state of my skin afterwards. I looked to see any reflections of the brands’ glowy and hydrating claims, and noted any positive or negative changes to the appearance and feel of my skin. Here’s how I got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Smith has several years of experience covering new beauty launches and has covered Laneige and No7 extensively. For the former, she’s reviewed the watermelon lip mask, while for No7, she’s explored everything from the velvet cloud blush to the soft glow cream bronzer.