The best lipsticks of all time, according to a beauty writer

Whether it’s a bold red or a powder pink, a swipe of the best lipstick is an effortless way to elevate your look. These days, there are plenty of formulas to choose from, in countless colours and in all manner of matte, satin and glossy finishes.

According to TikTok’s favourite make-up gurus, Alexis Androulakis and Dr. Christina Basias (also known as @TheLipstickLesbians), “your lip colour is going to change the colour of your lipstick.” Thankfully, they’ve a few tricks in their arsenal to shade match a lipstick for your complexion: “If you’re light or medium skinned, it’s more than likely [the underside of] your fingertip is going to emulate the shade of your lips,” Androulakis advises.

Meanwhile, those with darker skin might have two-tone lips, in which case she suggests using “the [side] of your finger because you’re going to be able to see the top of your finger and the inside of your palm.” Lastly, “if the skin on your hand is more melanated and matches your lip tone, you can go ahead and use the top of your hand [to swatch].”

Even with these tips under your belt, it can be overwhelming rifling through the hundreds (if not thousands) of shades and consistencies available. With that in mind, I’ve been busy testing a wide range of lipsticks to ascertain which brands and formulas are the very best – scroll on for my verified shortlist.

The best lipsticks for 2025 are:

Best overall – L'Oreal Paris color riche intense volume matte lipstick: £6.20, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I took note of how each lipstick lasted after eating and drinking ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

After compiling a longlist of popular brands, including Nars, Chanel, Fenty and more, I set about testing 20 different lipsticks. I used them over the course of five months, wearing them to dinners, coffee meets and sweaty summer office days, ensuring a fair trial for each and every lip colour. Head to the bottom of this guide to read my full testing criteria.