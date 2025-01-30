Hailey Bieber knows how to build the hype around a product. The beauty mogul, influencer (she has a casual 54 million followers) and model has been teasing a new launch from her beauty brand Rhode for months. Now, the peptide lip shape is finally here.

Launched in 2022, Rhode arrived on UK shores in 2023 and in the years since, it’s gone from strength to strength. Debuting with just three hero formulas – the peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream and peptide lip treatment – the brand popularised the dewy skin, “glazed donut” trend.

Rhode’s growing roster of products now include a cleanser, cream blushes and even a phone case (the latest status symbol in the beauty world), but the peptide lip treatment remains the most popular. It sold out within days of first launching and can be found in most beauty fan’s make-up bags, from the OG formula to fruity watermelon and vanilla scents.

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that the brand’s latest launch is another peptide-powered lip product. Combining soft neutral colour with a skincare approach, the formula comes in 11 shades and costs £24. But what sets it apart from a traditional lip liner? The brand describes its shaper as creating a creamier and more effortless effect, with the formula designed to contour and enhance your natural pout.

As for its skincare claims, key ingredients include a short chain of three amino acids to soften, smooth and hydrate, as well as fenugreek extract to visibly enhance, volumise and firm. On paper, the peptide shaper ticks every box. But how did it fare when testing?

How we tested

open image in gallery When shopping for a liner, I want it to have a creamy formula that doesn’t pile or break-up throughout the day ( Daisy Lester )

As someone who considers a lip liner one of her desert island products, I had high hopes for Rhode’s new peptide shaper. When shopping for a liner, I want it to have a creamy formula that doesn’t pile or break-up throughout the day. Similarly, the product has to have enough precision for easy application, but not so sharp that the line looks unnatural. Plus, I look for neutral shades that serve as an everyday way to enhance my pout. Considering ease of application, longevity, the formula and the shade range, here’s my verdict on Rhode’s new peptide lip shaper.

Why you can trust us

As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, Daisy covers all the latest trends and lifestyle news for IndyBest but she has her finger firmly on the pulse when it comes to all things beauty. From Benefit and Jones Road make-up to Refy skincare, she has reviewed countless products and will always offer honest opinions, to help you find the formulas worth buying.