Rhode peptide lip shape
- Shades : Soft neutral pink, warm pinky mauve, soft peachy beige, rosy beige, warm taupe, caramel brown, warm medium brown, neutral mocha brown, rich neutral brown, rich plump brown, deep cool brown
- Why we love it
- Impressive shade range
- Smooth application
- Makes lips look plumper and more voluminous
- Decent staying power
- Take note
- Expensive
Available in 11 shades, Rhode’s peptide lip shaper comes in a small tube (smaller than your average lip liner at just 0.75g) with a rounded applicator at one end and a smudge silicone tip at the other. In keeping with Bieber’s minimalist, natural approach to make-up, the shades are deliciously neutral, ranging from soft and peachy pinks to warm taupes, as well as plum and deeper browns for darker skin tones. The inclusive selection really does have something for everyone.
The compact tube is ideal for throwing in your bag for a quick top up, though I wouldn’t say it offers great value for money, with £24 seeming rather steep compared to other lip products on the market (Bieber’s much-loved NYX formula costs just £4, Boots.com). Though, I like that it’s a twist up, so there’s no need to sharpen. Similarly, the hybrid applicator does go some way to make up for the small size – more on that later.
The lip shaper boasts a rounded tip that creates a soft-focused outline around the lips. It’s super creamy and smooth to apply, with no piling or unevenness. This is thanks to the brand’s star ingredient, peptides, which keeps lips hydrated, soft and smooth. Lips immediately look plumper and more voluminous, with the brand claiming this is down to fenugreek extract.
I tried three shades, with the “press” warm pinky mauve most suiting my lip colour. The result was a natural-looking pout that blended seamlessly around my lips. The “lunge”, a rosy beige, is a deeper pink hue that adds depth to your lips, while I also tried “balance”, a caramel brown that helps achieve a Nineties look. Try a shade darker to contour your lips or shade match with your natural colour (challenge someone to spot you’re even wearing anything on your lips).
The lightweight, creamy formula has a contouring effect, enhancing your lip’s natural curvature, adding volume and evening out their shape, sans injectables. The built-in silicone smudger helps diffuse the look, softening any harshness and helping to blend the product across your lips. When layered with a lip gloss or oil, lips look and feel pillowy soft.
As for staying-power, the lip shaper lasts around four or five hours before it begins to fade and pile. Topping up with hydrating lip gloss, balms or oils helps with longevity, but the creamy consistency of the formula means it loses some of its colour and definition towards the end of the day.