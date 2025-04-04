Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
I’ve found the formulas that deserve a spot in your make-up bag
It seems that lip stains are 2025’s answer to the millennial obsession with winged liner. Billie Eilish uses them and Hailey Bieber’s a fan, which is no great surprise, given all the benefits they boast versus your traditional lipstick.
For those who aren’t in the know, they are designed to leave a residual colour on the surface of the lips and can withstand everything from food and drink to hours of wear.
The make-up must-haves come in myriad consistencies – while some have a lip gloss-like finish, others are more comparable to a felt tip. The best ones, though, are the ones that enable you to forget about your lips altogether, leaving you with a perfect pout featuring a weightless flush of colour.
To achieve this without prompting dryness or patchiness is no mean feat and, as someone who’s definitely guilty of letting my lipstick fall by the wayside, this fairy-tale idea of an all-day tint seemed too good to be true. The question is: Can a lip stain really live up to the hype? Scroll on to find out which formulas are worthy of a spot in your make-up bag.
I applied every stain to moisturised lips and left them in situ for about three to five minutes before wiping off the residual product with a wad of tissue. I did this with all formulas, whether or not they left a glossy or moisturising finish, to compare the stains. I also paid attention to factors such as hydration, smoothness of coverage, ease of application and staying power.
As The Independent’s dedicated beauty writer, I’m well-versed in everything from liquid lipsticks to lip plumpers. I’ve spoken to professionals (such as Lily Collins’ make-up artist) about their favourite lip products and, as a lipstick wearer of old, I know what I’m looking for in terms of a good, long-lasting formula. Be it a premium product or a bargain buy, I’ll always provide my honest opinion in my tried-and-tested reviews and will only recommend products I think are worth your time and money.
Nyx’s IV gloss stain is the affordable lip colour I didn’t know I needed, and now that I’ve tried it, I won’t be looking back. Considering the price tag, it’s packed with skin-loving ingredients, including vitamins E and B12.
The pigment is unmatched, lasting from dawn until dusk, no matter the food and drink it has to contend with, and it leaves lips feeling moisturised even after wiping away its top layer. While I wouldn’t say it provides all-day hydration, it’s by no means drying, and it layers well with a lip balm or gloss.
You can wear it as both a liquid lipstick and a stain, depending on whether you wipe away the glossy finish. I fell into the wipe-off camp, as someone who prefers a sheerer finish, but I’ve heard heaps of social media users praising its performance as a two-in-one lip gloss and stain.
This budget-friendly lip stain sets out to rival competitors in terms of hydration, staying power and price – it offers a burst of hydration and nourishment, and it’s available in seven earthy reds, neutrals and pinks, plus one gorgeous berry tone for those gothic glamour nights.
Unlike some of the stains in this guide, it doesn’t really lend itself to being wiped away. While it does leave a stain, it doesn’t last as long (less than an hour) without its glossy finish to lock in the colour. When I did wipe away the exterior shine, any subsequent lip oils or balms I used appeared to dissolve the remaining colour.
Overall, it’s a decent budget pick, but it won’t last you a full day.
Given its flexible, flat-edged applicator, this lip stain is easier to apply than most – it glides along edges effortlessly and takes less than a minute to cover the lips entirely. There’s no need to wipe off any excess (there isn’t any), however, it does leave the lips feeling a tad taught, so a subsequent balm or gloss is necessary.
For me, this is the sort of product that’s perfect for layering under a lipstick, as, when it inevitably wears off, you’ll be left with the flush of Stila colour. The colour selection is also impressive.
This luxury lip tint comes in a Dior signature stopper-topped tube and has a texture that’s between a liquid lipstick and a gloss. You don’t need to wipe it away after application, as it leaves a lovely opaque, moisturising finish, and even after this top layer wears off, the tint remains beneath – which is the main appeal of a lip stain.
The colour lasted for around four hours before fading around the centre of the mouth, but even then, the fade was neat, leaving a noticeable lip line that worked well with my gloss as the day wore on. What’s more, the skin-loving ingredients here are seemingly endless, so you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.
Despite being packed with seemingly moisturising ingredients, the feel after application is neither hydrating nor drying, instead, it leaves lips feeling bare. I will caveat that I tested – as with all the stains listed here – by wiping my lips clear of product after application. Had I left the glossy finish in place, I might have found the residual formula to have added a burst of hydration. As it was, the your-lips-but-better finish paired well with my trusty lip balm, leaving my pout looking perfectly flush.
If you’re a fan of Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick, the shade ‘coral influencer’ will be right up your street. If you’re after a stain with all-day wear, the colour does dissipate after eating and drinking, but if you loathe the feeling of a sticky gloss or chalky lipstick, consider Peripera a good option.
A lip stain that caught me by surprise, Morphe’s forbidden love bite formula is affordable, aesthetically packaged and boasts awesome staying power. It’s not moisturising, so if you have dry lips, you’ll want to use a lip balm post-stain. The oblong applicator makes swiping quick and faff-free, and the formula dries in a matter of seconds, leaving the surface ready for any subsequent glosses or oils
To really put it to the test, I wore this lip stain on a hike when I couldn’t top up, and after four hours, the colour was still noticeable on my lips.
Fenty’s lip products are renowned within the beauty industry – from the gloss bomb universal lip luminiser (£19, Cultbeauty.co.uk) to the treatz lip oil (£21, Cultbeauty.co.uk), this brand had set my expectations sky high. Thankfully, the poutsicle lip stain didn’t disappoint, either.
The pigment was noticeably strong from the offset, and while some lip stains leave a hue entirely different to their guide colour, Fenty’s (in shade ‘mai type’) left behind a lovely fuschia pink, in keeping with its original application colour.
Though I removed the excess product after a few minutes once it had stained my lips, you don’t need to do this and the finish of the product on its own is the ultimate wet look. My only gripe with this method is that it leaves a rather bold outline. However, I did try layering a sheer gloss on top, which resulted in a gorgeously blurred lip line. What’s more, you don’t necessarily need a gloss or balm to provide hydration with this formula, as it’s fairly comfortable when applied solo. I’ll definitely be reaching for this again.
A product that’s been blowing up on TikTok, this is a peel-off stain designed to be used primarily around the lip line. When you remove the applicator from the tube you’ll notice the fabric of the tip/sponge has a fluffy texture. Given the thick consistency of the stain itself, I found this hindered the smoothness of the lip line I was able to achieve. That said, when I then peeled off my handiwork, none of the jagged edges I’d initially noticed seemed to have transfered through the stain.
The peel-off process is relatively simple – you just need to get a nail under the product to pull it away from the lips. But I did find the formula clung to any areas where my lips naturally crease, producing more of a stain in those areas. The longevity of the stain is very impressive – I found the colour lasted well into the afternoon (even when applied before 8am). Overall, this is a good stain but it does require a bit of trial and error.
I’ve been using Kiko’s lip marker formula since July 2024 – I loved it so much that I dedicated an entire review to it. It feels weightless but it also offers zero moisture, which is something to consider if you suffer from cracked lips. However, I found that applying a lip oil on top delivered the necessary hydration. Trust me, the intense colour payoff makes up for the extra step in your routine.
Paired with your red lipstick of choice (though this isn’t necessary), you’ll be able to eat, drink and be merry for hours on end before you need to think about a touch-up. Consider me well and truly converted.
Owing to the water-like formula, you’ll need a little skill when applying this product, but it produces a lovely, rosy-hued stain.
Given its thin consistency, I hadn’t expected it to last as long as it did, nor for it to be as comfortable on the skin, but it’s surprisingly non-drying and withstood my breakfast and coffee without any noticeable fading. Of course, there’s the bonus of it being a two-in-one lip stain and blush – the latter of which, I’ve learnt, works best applied with a fluffy brush from a swatch on the back of your hand.
While Sacheu’s offering has accumulated viral praise (and rightly so, given its effectiveness as a lip liner), it was Nyx’s lip IV stain that impressed most with its hydrating, long-lasting colour – all at a reasonable price.
