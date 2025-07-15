The skies are blue and the SPFs are out in full force, but no day in the sun would be complete without a summer perfume. Whether you’re team coconut or firmly in camp citrus, a good seasonal perfume can brighten your whole day. Of course, perfumes aren’t the cheapest outlay in your beauty routine, so if you’re going to invest, it’s got to be the right one.

Knowing your fragrance families is a good place to start, so you can eliminate those that aren’t your cup of tea before browsing. In all honesty, there are too many groups to list, but the key players include sweet, citrus, floral, fresh, spicy and woody. Though there are exceptions, perfumes with spicy and woody accords tend to come into their own in the colder months, so you can cross those off straight away.

With so many products, I’ve spent the past few months testing the best of the rest (sweet, citrus, floral and fresh) to whittle down the hundreds of options. I tested both affordable and high-end options to give you the very best scents of the season. Find my top picks below.

How I tested

I put a range of summery scents to the test ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

While a few of the perfumes below have been a part of my collection for years (and sprang to mind immediately), I experienced most of them for the first time while testing. I browsed through a selection of popular picks, new launches and classic scents and, in total, tried more than 20 varieties. Naturally, not all of them made the cut, with some smelling generic and others offering little to no staying power. As for the ones that were worthy, I tested for around one month and ensured that each fragrance had a distinctive scent, lasted well on the skin and felt suitable for the season.

I assessed these summer perfumes with a few key metrics.

Scent distinction: Nobody wants to smell the same as everyone else, so I tried to ensure the fragrances featured spanned multiple scent families while also standing out as unique within their own category. For instance, a vanilla that isn't just sweet or a floral that veers away from rose.

Nobody wants to smell the same as everyone else, so I tried to ensure the fragrances featured spanned multiple scent families while also standing out as unique within their own category. For instance, a vanilla that isn't just sweet or a floral that veers away from rose. Staying power: Ultimately, if you're spending more than £50 on a perfume, you're going to want it to withstand several hours of wear. Applying the perfumes to my pulse points, I made note of how long each aroma lasted before I needed a top-up. Naturally, no perfumes with less than a few hours’ wear made the cut.

Season suitability: I spread my selections across a few different types of aroma, landing on bright, tropical, warm and green.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Smith has been IndyBest’s resident beauty writer since July 2024. Since then, she’s delved into plenty of fragrance features, from every Marc Jacobs daisy perfume to the best women’s perfumes. She’s covered new scent launches, like Chanel’s chance eau splendide, plus affordable perfume dupes.

The best summer perfumes for 2025 are: