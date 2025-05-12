13 best sunscreen sticks for effortless sun protection all day

Shielding your skin from harmful rays, sunscreen is an essential year-round skincare buy, whatever the weather. The SPF you apply should contain UVA and UVB protection, which covers the two types of sun damage that can cause both skin cancer and premature ageing.

With there being a wide selection of sunscreens to choose from, you can shop according to skin type, as there are products designed for sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. SPF should be applied as the final layer of skincare and topped up regularly throughout the day.

Which is where sunscreen sticks come in. These solid balms offer a practical on-the-move solution for applying SPF both on bare skin and over make-up. They’re designed for use on smaller areas of skin, such as the lips, tips of your ears, under-eye area and cheeks.

As the name suggests, sunscreen sticks are blocks of SPF and offer mess-free application. They’re a staple for slinging in your handbag ahead of the morning commute, taking to the beach or using as a top-up after exercise.

If you want to add the skincare stalwart to your arsenal, we’ve been putting SPF sticks to the test. From water-resistant to those with a highlighter effect, scroll on for our pick of the best sunscreen sticks.

How we tested

Our tester tried a range of SPF sticks, to bring you their pick of the best ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

We spent several months sampling a selection of sunscreen sticks. From water-resistant picks to those with skincare ingredients, our tester put lightweight, creamy, smoothing, and transparent sunscreen formulas to the test. Keep reading for the best sunscreen sticks to suit all skin types and price points.

With more than 16 years of experience in the media sphere, Helen has written about skincare and make-up for the likes of Glamour and The Independent, and has garnered experience interviewing the pros, including MUA Katie Jane Hughes. When it comes to sunscreen sticks, Helen knew which brands to steer towards (and away from...) plus all the skin-loving ingredients to look out for. Scroll to discover her top picks.

The best sunscreen sticks for 2025 are: