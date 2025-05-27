As anyone who’s suffered it will know, sunburn is no joke. And, while SPF can prevent it, we have the best aftersun formulas to help soothe and heal tender skin when the damage is already done.

With summer just around the corner and beach holidays in the calendar, now is the time to take sun protection seriously, whether at home or abroad. If you need further convincing, here’s a scary stat: according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, “having five or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma”, and those are odds we really don’t want to be betting on.

Of course, no one sets out to get sunburnt. It’s happened to the best of us, even the ones who slather on the factor 50, wear sunglasses, sun hats and stay out of the rays between 11am and 3pm. But a specialised aftersun cream or lotion can give you extra relief when it does happen. Luckily for you, I’ve tested the best aftersuns on the market, to find out which ones are worth a spot in your suitcase.

Whether you’re looking to tone down that red, cool the burn or just extend your tan, keep reading to find out which aftersun should be on your shopping list this summer.

How we tested

While IndyBest testers are more than committed to putting each product through its paces to find out which ones really are the best, I drew the line at getting purposefully sunburnt. However, I did jet off to sunny Ibiza for two weeks of extreme heat and sunshine – wearing SPF every day – and slathered aftersun on each evening to soothe any redness, calm skin from UV exposure and hydrate at the same time.

Price point, ease of use, and soothing effects were all high on my list, alongside ingredients and how easy the bottle was to carry in a suitcase – although, with the weather warming up, there’s sure to be use for it at home soon, too.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lauren is a fashion and beauty editor with a keen eye for efficacious ingredients and value for money. When selecting the best aftersuns, she looked for those that used high-quality ingredients, served a range of skin types and were worth the price tag. Lauren knows a hit product from a dud and has contributed to The Independent since 2021, during which time she has reviewed hundreds of skincare, make-up and haircare products, from the best LED face masks to the best CC creams.

The best aftersuns for 2025 are: