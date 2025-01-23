Hardworking skincare brand The Ordinary needs no introduction. It is renowned for taking innovative skincare ingredients and making them accessible to all. The skincare disruptor’s latest launch is no exception: a growth factor face serum that addresses multiple visible signs of ageing at a fraction of its competitors’ prices, but does it deliver? We were one of the lucky ones to test it out before it landed in stores.

Fast emerging as the next buzz-worthy skincare ingredient, growth factors are proteins that naturally occur in our skin cells. Simply put, they act as messengers to various mechanisms in the skin signalling it to repair and rejuvenate. They do so by stimulating skin cell turnover, as well as collagen and elastin production – the fundamentals of keeping skin smooth and firm.

With age, these growth factors deplete our skin so it’s less able to repair itself from environmental damage like UV light and pollution, which we know leads to premature signs of ageing. Essentially, by replenishing these growth factors old skin cells start to act like younger skin cells again.

The science isn’t new – growth factors were first discovered by scientists in the 1950s who went on to win a Noble Prize for their work, and luxury skincare brands started infusing their formulas with the regenerating ingredient in the 1990s. But what is new, is having access to this advanced science for the first time at a bargain price.

Typically, it's only high-end and hugely expensive skincare brands that carry growth factor skincare, excluding The Inkey List’s offering, though it’s hard to compare when it’s not as highly concentrated. But now, The Ordinary’s new serum, which already comes with a bargain price tag of £13.50, has just become even more affordable with a generous discount of 20 per cent. So, what are you waiting for?

As you can imagine this is a much-anticipated launch for beauty editors and skincare obsessives alike, and we got our hands on it to see if it really works. Read on to hear our honest thoughts and how to snap up the serum for an all-time low price.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our beauty expert put this brand new serum from The Ordinary to the test ( Sabine Wiesel )

Our tester is an experienced beauty editor in her 40s with typical signs of skin ageing including pigmentation, fine lines and a loss of firmness. She has been testing it for three weeks (both in her morning and evening skincare routines) each time under the same daily moisturiser.

Why you can trust us

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist. As someone in her 40s, she specialises in anti-ageing and mature skin skincare and beauty products. Reviewing the best neck creams, day creams, retinol and more to find the best value products that actually make an impact on fine lines and pigmentation.