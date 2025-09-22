Eyebrows are a funny thing to be “on-trend”, but nonetheless, they have shaped our make-up looks and plucking habits for decades. From the Nineties’ thin strip to today’s bold and bushy (yet precisely pruned) caterpillars, there’s no denying that they’re one of the most apparent beauty fads. And one of the easiest to get wrong.

So far this decade, we’ve seen soap brows, shadow brows, windswept brows, and a handful of others dominate. But there’s one style on the block that’s leading the way: lamination brows. If you’ve not heard of them before, chances are you’ve seen them, and they may well be part of the reason you’re so drawn to that chic Instagrammer, trendy Tesco cashier or even the woman sitting across from you at work.

First popping up around 2019, it’s a much more subtle look than previous perfectly plucked or big and bushy styles – think Cara Delevigne crossed with Posh Spice – and this year, it seems to be booming.

Essentially, it’s like an eyebrow perm – a term which some people use instead of laminated – which weakens the hair so that it can be pulled upwards in one direction and flattened. The results are semi-permanent and hope to make eyebrows appear fuller, larger and more uniform with no need for micro-needling or colouring. Think of good brow gel results, but in a semi-permanent state.

As with most treatments, an average London salon price falls anywhere between £40 and £120 according to Treatwell, which is no small sum. But if you’re eager to get that salon-worthy look, I’ve been on a mission to test all the best home kits to help you find a cheaper, possibly more hassle-free alternative to get your eyebrows on fleek in no time.

How I tested

I tested these at home brow lamination kits to find the best ( Lauren Cunningham )

At-home brow lamination kits are few and far between at the moment, with only a handful of reputable brands offering them online. But I got my hands on as many as I could to give them a thorough IndyBest testing. I was a complete beginner in at-home beauty treatments of this level, only trusting myself to wax or paint my nails and leaving everything else to the experts. So, you can rest assured these have the newbie stamp of approval.

When testing each kit, I looked out for the same key things. These included:

Instructions: I checked whether the directions were clear, easy to follow, and if I needed to look anything up online.

I checked whether the directions were clear, easy to follow, and if I needed to look anything up online. Ease of use: I paid attention to how simple the steps were, whether the tools included were helpful, and if I could manage the process without making a mess.

I paid attention to how simple the steps were, whether the tools included were helpful, and if I could manage the process without making a mess. Feel of the treatment: I noted how the products felt on my skin and brows, any stinging, stickiness, or discomfort during the process.

I noted how the products felt on my skin and brows, any stinging, stickiness, or discomfort during the process. Price: I compared the cost to similar kits and thought about whether the results matched the value.

I compared the cost to similar kits and thought about whether the results matched the value. Results: I looked at how my brows turned out straight after, how long they stayed lifted, and whether the finish was smooth, natural, and even. I also paid attention to the longevity of results.

It’s worth noting that I have thick, big and bushy eyebrows, so I always opted for the maximum time recommended if specified on a kit. These are the ones that came out on top.

The best home eyebrow lamination kits for 2023 are: