Charlotte Tilbury’s new airbrush flawless foundation is a rare find for oily skin
The new formula promises a soft-matte, full coverage finish
If you’ve ever worn foundation, then chances are Charlotte Tilbury’s airbrush flawless foundation (£39, Charlottetilbury.com) is on your radar. The formula offers weightless, full coverage yet a natural finish. Now, six years since its launch, the airbrush flawless foundation has been reformulated.
The new formula uses a light-diffusing technology, which the brand calls ‘powder blur airtech’. In a nutshell, it aims to smooth the skin and minimise the appearance of texture for an airbrushed and flawless finish. Charlotte Tilbury also claims that despite the matte finish (which doesn’t commonly cooperate with signs of ageing), “it never sits in fine lines”, so those with mature skin will also reap the benefits of this foundation. While the original formula was also matte, the key change here is what the brand calls its “3D matte-not-flat” effect. This promises to leave skin looking hydrated and non-cakey.
The question is, how does it fare in practice? I got my hands on the new airbrush flawless foundation ahead of its launch to put it to the test.
How we tested
For context, I have oily, shine-prone skin, and I’m very familiar with Charlotte Tilbury’s original airbrush flawless foundation. I found the OG formula offered sheer to medium coverage that kept shine at bay. While it wasn’t cakey, it left a subtle matte finish, but I felt a slight glow was missing. With that in mind, I hoped to see a semblance of radiance shining through in this new ‘matte-not-flat’ iteration and paid attention to the following factors:
- Application: I assessed how blendable the foundation was, and how much formula was required for my desired coverage.
- Initial finish: I gauged how closely the finish resembled what the brand had described, noting any glaring differences between the old and new formulas. For example, I analysed how hydrated my skin appeared, how the foundation looked on areas of discolouration and texture, and whether the finish looked natural or full glam.
- Staying power: One of the most important criteria for me was how the “matte-not-flat” finish fared throughout the day on my shine-prone complexion. I looked out for any premature signs of grease (compared to when it tends to appear around midday) and considered if the foundation had prompted patchiness or oxidation. I also recorded how well the initial finish prevailed as the hours progressed, or if it became less flattering with extended wear.
- Formula and shades: I weighed up the benefits of the included ingredients from a value for money perspective and pitted the foundation’s shade range against popular competitors, judging how inclusive the options were.
Lucy Smith is The Independent’s beauty writer. She’s across everything from the best complexion products – including the best bronzers – to the most popular and latest Charlotte Tilbury releases, including the MUA’s sculpting palette, Hollywood flawless filter and beauty advent calendar (or beauty treasure chest as the brand refers to it). Lucy has also been testing more than 20 of the industry’s best foundations for an upcoming guide, spending months and countless hours swiping on all manner of serum, stick and liquid formulas. Below, she weighs in on the beauty sphere’s latest addition.
Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless foundation (new)
- Type: Liquid foundation
- Finish: Matte but with a subtle glow ("3D matte-not-flat" as the brand says)
- Coverage: Buildable medium to full coverage
- Shades: 44
- Suitable for: All skin types
- Vegan and cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Gives oily skin a dewy finish without leaving skin shiny later
- Easy to blend
- Layers well with other liquid, cream and powder products
- Doesn't oxidise
- Take note
- Not transfer-proof
- Slight patchiness around areas of the face that are commonly touched
Matte foundations get a bad rap after certain products – Maybelline dream matte mousse comes to mind – left a glow-free finish. These days, matte foundations don’t have to leave your complexion looking dull, and Charlotte Tilbury’s new airbrush flawless foundation is proof.
Even as someone with oily skin, I’m guilty of steering clear of openly matte foundations. However, having loved the previous iteration of airbrush flawless, I trusted I was in safe hands with Charlotte Tilbury. In fact, I actually tested the OG formula earlier this year and enjoyed how the non-cakey finish allowed the nuances of my skin (freckles and leftover summer tan) to shine through.
By comparison, the reformulation has a touch more coverage. While the finish is undoubtedly natural, it definitely blurs more imperfections than its predecessor. There are plenty of similarities between the two foundations, though, including how easy it is to blend (effortless and beginner-friendly), the luxe glass packaging, selection of 44 shades and lightweight feel.
When comparing the foundations side by side, it’s clear that the new formula imbues the skin with a subtle flush of glow and hydration, exactly as I’d hoped for. This could be thanks to the new ‘phytoyouth essence’, which aims to improve the appearance of fine lines (both immediately and long-term), defend the skin against pollution and boost hydration for up to 24 hours. While I can’t vouch for the anti-ageing claims, given I only got my hands on the foundation in the past month, I can attest to the hydration. My skin looked youthful and quenched from application through to make-up removal.
The good news? This hydration didn’t turn greasy as the hours progressed. And while I noticed a touch of shine develop at 1p.m., it wasn’t unflattering, nor was it anything out of the ordinary for my skin.
Another of my favourite features is how it didn’t oxidise, even with the added hydration. According to the brand, this is because the shades have been altered slightly “using skin-morphing pigments that stretch with your skin”. I’m not entirely confident in how the science makes sense here (my beauty journalist know-how has its limits), but I do know that it works because my shade (5 cool) didn’t alter or darken in the slightest throughout the day.
The formula didn’t sink into my nasolabial creases or smile lines, which bodes well for mature skin, and a little goes a long way. I’d actually advise using the foundation sparingly around the eyebrows, hairline and upper lip (all areas of hair growth) to prevent the formula from building up.
If I had one bit of feedback, I’d caution those with a bad habit of face touching, myself included. It’s rare for a foundation not to transfer onto fingers and clothes – I have found a handful of formulas up to the task, but this isn’t one of them. Along that same vein, the areas where you have touched will be more prone to patchiness. Then again, I have to wonder if this is the fault of the foundation or its wearer?
Is Charlotte Tilbury’s new airbrush flawless foundation better than the original?
Yes, the new airbrush flawless foundation is better than the brand’s original formula. It takes everything I loved about the first version, from a weightless feel to foolproof application, and adds maximum hydration in a way that benefits both oily and mature skin types. And dry complexions, too. Amazingly, the price hasn’t changed with these improvements, and the packaging remains glam as ever. Consider this foundation the new face base staple of my make-up bag.
